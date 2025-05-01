Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 May 2025, Friday.

Aries: Your health remains good, and your financial situation improves as you recover from delayed payments. Share your joy with your parents—they'll feel valued, and it will help ease any loneliness or sadness they may be experiencing. After all, the purpose of life is to support one another. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. Avoid signing any new partnerships or joint ventures for now. Today, you may enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen the bond between you. Your married life also looks very positive today. Remedy: To succeed in your career, offer raw milk to a Shivling.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you happy and relaxed today. With the support of a close friend, some businesspeople may earn good profits, which could help solve several problems. If you're planning a party, be sure to invite your closest friends—it will be a joyful event, filled with encouragement and good vibes. You might also prevent someone from going through heartbreak today. At work, things will pick up pace as both colleagues and seniors support you fully. You may also receive valuable advice from a spiritual leader or an elder. However, be careful—outsiders interfering in your personal matters could create problems in your married life. Remedy: Make your love life more exciting by gifting white flowers like roses, carnations, or jasmine to your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1:45 pm to 2:30 pm.

Gemini: Even though you're in good spirits, you'll miss someone who isn't with you today. Those who used to spend money carelessly will realise how tough it is to earn and save, especially when an unexpected expense arises during a tight financial phase. Your charm and communication skills will win you rewards. You’ll feel the presence of true, pure love around you. A major work-related decision may come up—act quickly and wisely to stay ahead. Listening to suggestions from your juniors might also prove helpful. You’ll have some free time today to enjoy your hobbies and connect with others. A heartfelt and romantic conversation with your spouse will deepen your bond. Remedy: For better financial stability, wrap seven black grams, seven black pepper seeds, and a piece of raw coal in dark blue cloth and bury it in a quiet, isolated place.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your honest and bold opinions might unintentionally hurt a friend's ego today, so choose your words carefully. Avoid making any investments for now. A new member may join the family, bringing joy and a reason to celebrate. Your love life is likely to surprise you with something truly amazing today. It’s a day full of opportunities for strong performance and recognition. In the evening, you may feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park to unwind. Your spouse could also surprise you with a special gift. Remedy: For better success in work or business, place a Ketu Yantra in your prayer area and worship it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Leo: Meditation will help you feel more relaxed and at peace today. You’re likely to gain financially, but donating to a good cause will bring you mental satisfaction too. A trip you had planned in advance may get delayed due to a family member's health issues. You'll feel deeply loved as you realise how much your partner cares for you. However, new tasks you take up may not meet your expectations. You'll understand the importance of spending time with family, but may still struggle to manage it. Ongoing disagreements with your spouse may leave you feeling emotionally drained and make it hard to reconnect. Remedy: To bring peace and happiness to your family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Your habit of doubting others could lead to failure today, so try to stay positive. Be careful with your spending—avoid unnecessary expenses. Some changes at home may make you emotional, but you’ll be able to express your feelings clearly to those who matter. Today, you may truly understand that love can heal and replace everything. There could be issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers, so stay calm and avoid conflicts. Also, steer clear of gossip and rumours. Your partner might disappoint you today, which could create serious tension in your relationship, possibly even pushing it to the breaking point. Remedy: For growth in your career or business, show kindness and support to teachers, mentors, and young children.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Libra: Don’t be disheartened when faced with a challenging situation. Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, a touch of difficulty helps you truly appreciate happiness. Embrace the moment and consider attending a social gathering—it can help uplift your spirits. Financially, today may bring several expenses, so it’s wise to create a thoughtful budget to navigate any monetary hurdles. Sound advice from your family can ease your mind and reduce stress. Emotionally, you may need to accept certain realities and let go of attachments from the past. At work, a surprising revelation may show that someone you once misunderstood is actually supportive of you. Your communication and work performance will shine today. In your personal life, even if some neighbors try to stir trouble, your strong bond with your partner will remain unshaken. Remedy: To enhance your financial prospects, consider installing a Chandra Yantra in your place of worship at home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Scorpio: Today, you’re surrounded by a sense of hope and optimism—it’s a day where possibilities feel within reach. If you've been working toward securing a loan or financial support, success is likely to come your way now. In matters of the heart, love, companionship, and emotional connection are growing stronger. However, be mindful—hidden relationships or secrecy could damage your reputation. It's best to steer clear of joint ventures or partnerships for now, as they may bring more complications than benefits. Make the most of your free time by investing it wisely; otherwise, you may find yourself lagging behind in the journey of life. On the personal front, your busy schedule might make your spouse feel overlooked. Take time in the evening to reconnect and show how much you care. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, consider wearing white clothing when meeting your beloved—it may bring peace and positivity to your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Give yourself the rest you need today—it’s essential to recharge your energy and restore your well-being. While you may not always recognize the value of money, today might bring a situation that highlights its importance, especially when unexpected financial needs arise. Your timely support could make a significant difference in someone else's life, possibly sparing them from hardship. Keep matters of the heart discreet for now—sometimes silence speaks louder than words. Some of you may see positive developments in business or academics today. However, exercise caution while driving home at night, as carelessness could lead to an accident and days of discomfort. If your married life has been feeling a little dull lately, it's a good time to open up to your partner. A thoughtful conversation or a fun plan together could bring back the spark. Remedy: For financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, then fry sweet flour balls in the same oil and feed them to the birds. This symbolic act is believed to attract prosperity and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Capricorn: Today, you’re likely to invest your time in sports or physical activities, which will help boost your stamina and overall well-being. A financial opportunity may come your way through the support of someone from the opposite sex—be it in business or your job. An unexpected piece of joyful news from distant relatives will bring warmth and happiness to the entire family. In matters of the heart, love is set to blossom with positive energy all around. Professionally, the day holds promise—recognition and rewards may come your way for your hard work. Be mindful of your time; avoid engaging with people who tend to distract you from your goals. If you’ve been yearning for deeper emotional connection with your spouse, today is likely to bring you the affection and closeness you've been missing. Remedy: To invite financial growth, treat women outside your immediate family and social circle with kindness and respect—this thoughtful gesture will attract positive karma and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Aquarius: Engaging in a sporting activity today will help you stay energized and maintain your physical fitness. It’s a great time to focus your attention on matters related to land, property, or cultural ventures, as they may bring rewarding outcomes. Your warm and cheerful demeanor will bring harmony to your family life. With your sincere smile and kind nature, you naturally attract goodwill—your presence is like a fragrant flower that uplifts those around you. Even your smile has the power to ease your beloved's worries. Today, you’ll come to appreciate how the unwavering support of your family contributes to your professional success. Remember, avoiding challenges only allows them to grow—face them with courage and grace. On the romantic front, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, deepening your bond and bringing a renewed sense of joy to your relationship. Remedy: For a flourishing business and professional life, consider setting up free water kiosks—an act of kindness that brings blessings and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8.15 am.

Pisces: Health may feel a bit off during this period, so be mindful of your diet and take extra care of your well-being. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders—their goodwill could bring unexpected benefits. At home, a situation involving your children might seem more serious than it actually is. Take time to understand the full picture before reacting, as clarity will help restore harmony. This may not be the ideal day to share personal feelings or secrets with your beloved—patience and timing will make all the difference. Convincing your partners to align with your plans could be challenging, so approach discussions with empathy and flexibility. Despite a few hiccups, the day holds cheerful moments and laughter, with many things going your way. However, you may feel a bit emotionally off if your spouse seems less attentive to your needs today. Honest communication can help bridge the gap. Remedy: For better health and positive energy, prepare and enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.