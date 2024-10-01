Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 October 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Avoid shouting for the sake of your health. Today, unemployed individuals of this sign may find job opportunities, improving their financial situation. A close relative may require more attention, but they will also be supportive and caring. There could be a misunderstanding in your love life today. Spend time with experienced people and learn from their wisdom. If you go shopping today, you might find a nice outfit for yourself. Your spouse might feel insecure about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and offer a warm hug. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothes.

Lucky colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Be cautious with your posture to avoid injury. Good posture not only boosts your personality but also plays a vital role in improving health and confidence. Those with loans may face difficulties in repayment today. It's a good day to assist your children with their homework. You’ll be in a romantic mood, and love opportunities will be abundant. At work, a single kind gesture may turn your enemies into friends. However, you might unintentionally say something that hurts your family’s feelings. Feeling regretful, you'll spend time making amends. Expect a pleasant surprise in your married life.

Remedy: Donating bronze can enhance the positive influence of Mercury, which may help in boosting your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: You are likely to engage in sports today to keep up your physical stamina. While you have a good sense of what people expect from you, be cautious with your spending and avoid being too extravagant. Focus on the needs of your family members, as they should be your priority today. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said, so recognize your mistake and make amends before they become upset. Surround yourself with successful people who can offer insights into future opportunities. With determination, nothing is impossible. Your spouse will make extra time for you today, giving your relationship a special boost. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, seek the blessings of your father or father-like figures early each morning.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m.

Cancer: To shake off the sentimental mood that grips you today, it's important to let go of the past. Businesspeople heading out for work should ensure their money is kept in a safe place, as there's a risk of theft. Children will demand your attention but will also bring joy. You may feel the presence of a close friend, even in their absence. At work, you'll likely succeed if you express your ideas clearly and show determination and enthusiasm. While you may plan to spend time with your family at the end of the day, an argument with someone close could spoil your mood. Though some believe marriage revolves around fights and intimacy, today will feel peaceful and calm. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress. Unrealistic planning could result in a shortage of funds. If you try to impose your decisions on others today, it may backfire and harm your interests. Patience is key to achieving positive outcomes. Emotional turmoil may also trouble you, so think carefully before starting any new project. On the bright side, your communication and work skills will be impressive. However, you might have a disagreement with your spouse over a significant expense. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your prayer room and worship it daily to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Virgo: Today is an excellent day to quit drinking. Remember, alcohol is harmful to your health and reduces your overall efficiency. Financial gains are likely to come from more than one source. Take a break from your routine and spend time with friends to refresh yourself. You will realize today how deeply your partner loves you. Significant progress is expected in your work. Be mindful when communicating with family members, as unnecessary arguments can arise, wasting your time and energy. There's a chance that others may try to create rifts in your relationship—avoid taking advice from outsiders. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in water overnight, and drink the water the next morning to enhance harmony and enjoy quality time with your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 4:30 p.m.

Libra: You may experience persistent neck or back pain, so don't ignore it, especially if it comes with general weakness. Rest will be essential for you today. If you're running a small business, seek advice from trusted loved ones, as it could lead to financial gains. Be mindful of your words, particularly with your grandparents; it's better to stay silent than say something hurtful. Engaging in meaningful activities gives life its purpose, so show them you care. Brighten your partner’s day with a warm smile. Today is an excellent time to send your resume or attend an interview. While you might spend much of the day resting, you’ll recognize the value of time by evening. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news today. Remedy: Wearing more green in your clothing can help enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Celebrating a victory will bring you immense joy, and sharing this happiness with friends will make it even more special. You may find yourself in an exciting new situation that could also lead to financial gains. However, your family might blow small issues out of proportion. Stay persistent, as today is likely to be in your favor. Before handing over important files to your boss, make sure everything is thoroughly completed. Students should avoid delaying their tasks and use their free time to finish their work, as this will benefit them. You may witness the full expression of your partner's romantic side today. Remedy: To lead a happy family life, chant "Om" 28 or 108 times with a peaceful mind, day or night.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: You may feel a bit mentally and physically drained today, but a little rest and nutritious food will help boost your energy. Be cautious with all commitments and financial transactions. It’s a good day to engage in activities involving younger people. There might be some emotional struggles in love today. You'll find yourself in the spotlight, with success well within your grasp. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly fulfilling. Someone might show too much interest in your spouse, but by day's end, you'll realize there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will thrive as you enjoy happy moments with others, but don’t neglect it, or you may face issues later. New income opportunities could arise through your connections. A short trip to visit a relative will provide comfort and relaxation, offering a break from your busy routine. Love might disappoint you today, but don’t be disheartened—relationships have their ups and downs. Your cooperative attitude at work will bring the results you’re hoping for, and you may be given important responsibilities, elevating your position in the company. Be cautious when driving home tonight, as an accident could leave you unwell for several days. If your marriage feels lackluster lately, talk to your partner and plan something fun together. Remedy: To foster a blissful love life, recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Focus your thoughts and energy on what you want to bring into reality—wishing alone won’t make it happen. The main issue for you has been imagining without taking action. Today, married couples might need to spend a significant amount on their children's education. A quarrel with a neighbor could sour your mood, but don’t lose your temper, as that will only escalate the situation. Avoid conflict by staying calm and non-cooperative, and work to keep peaceful relations. Personal relationships are fragile, so handle them with care. You'll realize today that the support of your family is the reason you're succeeding at work. Be mindful not to get so caught up in watching TV or mobile content that you neglect important tasks. Your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, leaving you upset for a while. Remedy: To ensure a smooth love life, consider donating leather shoes to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Pisces: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will be highly beneficial, helping you maintain your energy levels throughout the day. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. However, concerns about your parents' health could cause some anxiety. Today, you'll be spreading positivity and love. It's a particularly successful day for those in creative fields, as long-awaited recognition and fame are within reach. You might sit down with your family to discuss important life matters; although your words may be hard for them to hear, you'll be able to find solutions. While you often encounter jokes about marriage on social media, today you’ll feel deeply emotional as the true beauty of your married life comes to light. Remedy: Support girls from underprivileged backgrounds to foster a healthy family life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.