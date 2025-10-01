horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 October 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. However, those involved in the stock market should exercise caution, as chances of financial loss are indicated. Stay alert and attentive to safeguard your investments. A social gathering with family will bring warmth, harmony, and joyful moments. Love, often described as limitless and boundless, will feel truly real to you today. At work, fresh challenges may arise, particularly if situations aren’t handled with tact and diplomacy. Steer clear of gossip, as it can waste your valuable time. Married life will feel like a true blessing, filling your heart with gratitude and happiness. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your prayer room or altar and worship it daily for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: A friend may introduce you to someone special today, leaving a lasting impact on your thoughts and outlook. An old investment is likely to bring profitable returns, reminding you of the value of wise financial planning. Be patient and understanding with children or those less experienced than you, as your guidance will mean a lot to them. A sudden romantic encounter could take you by surprise. However, the day may feel hectic, with unfinished tasks keeping you on your toes. In such moments, you may crave solitude, and spending quiet time alone will actually prove refreshing. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as it could spark unnecessary disagreements. Remedy: Donate red clothing to the needy for growth and progress in your career and business life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Gemini: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you feel relaxed and content today. Support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you meaningful benefits. Social gatherings will present excellent opportunities to strengthen connections with influential and important people. A romantic moment could make this day unforgettable if you don’t let the chance slip away. At work, deserving employees may look forward to promotion or financial gains. Attending seminars and exhibitions will open doors to fresh knowledge and valuable contacts. With your spouse, an emotional eye-to-eye conversation will deepen your bond and understanding. Remedy: Feed cows with green millets (jowar/sorghum) to attract good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.

Cancer: Don’t lose heart when faced with a tricky situation. Just as salt adds flavour to food, a touch of unhappiness helps us truly appreciate the sweetness of joy. Attending a social gathering will help uplift your mood. Long-term investments in stocks or mutual funds are favoured today and could bring rewarding returns. Avoid spreading yourself too thin by trying to meet everyone’s demands—you may end up feeling overwhelmed. The thought of reuniting with an old friend may fill your heart with excitement. However, it’s not the right day to host your boss or seniors at home. Your family may share their concerns with you, but you are likely to focus inward and spend your free time doing something that truly brings you peace. Married life, meanwhile, shines brightly today and could bring some of its happiest moments. Remedy: Set up free water kiosks or donate water, especially in areas facing scarcity. This Saturn remedy will bring job satisfaction and deep contentment.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Leo: Just as salt gives food its flavour, a little unhappiness helps you truly appreciate the sweetness of joy. Financial worries may cloud your thinking, so stay calm and focused. A visit to your relatives will turn out to be far more pleasant and rewarding than expected. Your love life takes a delightful turn today, filling you with the blissful feeling of being cherished. At work, after a challenging phase, the day brings refreshing and positive surprises. Solitude may appeal to you, and spending the day absorbed in a book could feel like the perfect escape. However, a lack of trust may cause strain in your marriage, so handle matters with patience and open communication. Remedy: Avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to please Lord Vishnu and reduce Mercury’s malefic effects. This practice will support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.

Virgo: Your overall health will remain stable, though travel may leave you feeling tired and stressed. If you have borrowed money, repayment could become unavoidable and may temporarily strain your finances. Sharing your concerns with family will ease your burden, but don’t let ego stop you from opening up—bottling things inside will only create more difficulties. Romance today may bring a fresh and unique experience. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships, as they may not work in your favor. A sense of nostalgia might inspire you to revisit hobbies and joys from your childhood. With your spouse, a heartfelt and soulful conversation will bring warmth and closeness. Remedy: Visit a Lord Ganesha temple and seek blessings to remove career obstacles and enhance your growth prospects.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Take time today to relax and cherish happy moments with close friends and family. Avoid betting or gambling, as it could bring financial losses. A family member’s behavior may leave you unsettled, but an open conversation will help clear the air. Travel may spark or deepen a romantic connection. For those in creative fields, this is a wonderful day—long-awaited recognition and appreciation are likely to come your way. You’ll also value personal space and enjoy some free time, perfect for hitting the gym or playing your favorite game. Married life today will be filled with fun, joy, and blissful togetherness. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to attract better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Pay attention to your health today. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh gains. However, increasing family responsibilities may put some pressure on your mind. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take time out to be with them—an open and honest conversation will strengthen your bond. Move with caution in professional matters, and avoid presenting ideas until you are fully confident in them. In your free time, you’ll find yourself working on long-pending tasks you had always planned but never executed. Your spouse will embrace even your flaws with love, filling you with joy and contentment. Remedy: For career progress, drive seven nails into your entrance door as a symbolic step toward growth and success.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Cataract patients should avoid polluted environments and stay away from smoking, as it may worsen eye conditions. Try not to overexpose yourself to direct sunlight. Be cautious with money—avoid overspending and stay away from risky financial schemes. Planning a short family outing to a historical monument will lift everyone’s spirits, especially children, by breaking the monotony of daily life. Your partner’s occasional anger stems from genuine care and concern. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective—it will strengthen your bond. At work, you’re likely to have the upper hand, with tasks moving in your favor. Any construction or renovation undertaken today will be completed to your satisfaction. Though you may feel your spouse is not paying attention, you’ll later realize they were busy preparing something special just for you. Remedy: Wear a gold ring on your ring finger to attract financial stability and growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Capricorn: Your health is likely to remain strong today, giving you the energy and confidence to succeed. However, avoid anything that could weaken your vitality. You may enjoy spending on a party with friends, and yet your finances will remain stable. Friends may invite you over for a fun and memorable evening. Your boundless love will be deeply appreciated by your partner. Consider entering partnerships with enterprising and trustworthy individuals. While social interactions can be draining for you, today brings ample personal time, allowing you to recharge and enjoy solitude amidst the day’s activities. Married life will feel especially joyous and fulfilling, giving you a true sense of marital bliss. Remedy: Feed cows with grass (chara) to ensure a prosperous and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.

Aquarius: Seek comfort in the company of children today. Their playful energy and innocence—not only of your own family but even of others’—can soothe your mind and ease anxiety. Speculative ventures may bring in profitable returns. A family gathering could place you at the center of attention, adding joy and warmth to your day. There is a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart. At work, focus on integrating new technologies and staying updated with the latest methods to boost your performance. Although you may plan to reorganize your home and clean up, time constraints could prevent you from completing it. Your spouse will be full of energy, affection, and love, making your personal life especially harmonious. Remedy: Mars is known as Bhoomi-Putra (Son of the Earth). Each morning, before touching the ground with your feet, pay obeisance to Mother Earth to enhance your work and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Cultivate a harmonious and forgiving nature, as hatred is stronger than love and can harm your body and mind. Remember, evil often seems to triumph quickly, but goodness endures. Today, you have an opportunity to learn the art of saving and wisely managing money. Visiting a relative who has been unwell will bring relief and strengthen bonds. Your personal affairs will remain well-managed. Attending lectures or seminars today can introduce fresh ideas for growth and success. The day holds great potential for planning a prosperous future. However, unexpected guests in the evening may disrupt some of your carefully laid plans. Romance is highlighted today—delightful meals, pleasant aromas, and joyous moments will make your time with your partner truly memorable. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your meals to ensure a blissful and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.