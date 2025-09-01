horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 September 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: People around you may appear quite demanding today, so avoid making promises you can’t keep. Don’t push yourself to exhaustion just to please others. On the financial front, parental support may help you overcome recent hassles. Be careful—your generosity could be misused by friends. A pleasant surprise awaits if you check your partner’s recent social media updates. At work, it’s likely to be one of those days when everything feels good—colleagues will appreciate your efforts and your boss will acknowledge your progress. Businesspersons too may see profitable gains today. On a personal note, you won’t be bothered about others’ opinions. Instead, you may prefer solitude over socializing in your free time. Something special in the morning could set the tone for an amazing day. Remedy: Nurturing red plants at home will bring health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Your health will remain good today. Real estate investments may bring profitable returns. However, be cautious—someone you trust might not be fully honest with you. Use your persuasive skills to handle upcoming challenges effectively. On the personal front, your partner could feel upset with one of your habits, so be mindful of their feelings. At work, it’s best to stay focused on your goals and avoid revealing your plans until you succeed. Children under this sign are likely to spend the day playing sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent minor injuries. Married couples will get a chance to enjoy the brighter side of their relationship. Remedy: Keep flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction of your home to maintain peace and harmony.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Control your impulsive and stubborn behaviour, especially at social gatherings, as it could spoil the mood. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money today. A piece of unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the whole family. Avoid sharing personal feelings or secrets with your partner for now. Stay focused—daydreaming or relying on others for your work could cause setbacks. Travel plans, however, may prove both enjoyable and beneficial. On the health front, your spouse may face minor issues, so take extra care. Remedy: Strengthen your bond of love by gifting your partner items made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Elderly people should pay extra attention to their health today. Speculative investments may bring profits. Children may seek more of your time but will also show care and support. Avoid giving in to unnecessary demands from your partner. At work, you may notice a positive change. However, the day could turn upsetting if you jump to conclusions or act hastily. Taking your spouse on a romantic outing will help improve your relationship. Remedy: Using scented items or fragrances will benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Leo: Practicing yoga and meditation will help you stay fit both physically and mentally. Some people under this sign may have to spend money on land-related matters today. Be open to others’ suggestions, as they could prove useful. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time may fill you with excitement. Career-wise, certain individuals may see progress, while others might benefit from consulting a lawyer for legal advice. In personal life, it’s a highly romantic day—you and your spouse may experience love at its peak. Remedy: For stable finances, tie seven black grams, seven black pepper seeds, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in an isolated place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Attending a social gathering will help lift your mood today. For success, rely on the advice of experienced and innovative people while making financial decisions. Resolving differences with family members will bring you closer to achieving your goals. You may meet someone special and experience the joy of love. Sincere efforts in the right direction are likely to yield good results. Travel or educational activities will broaden your knowledge and awareness. In relationships, you and your partner may share a heartfelt conversation, deepening your bond. Remedy: For harmony and auspiciousness in family life, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Avoid building castles in the air—channel your energy into something meaningful and productive. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, helping you clear all outstanding family debts. Today, your partner’s eyes will reveal something truly special, as eyes never lie. Be cautious about entering into new joint ventures or partnerships for now. Instead, spend some quiet time with yourself—reading a book in solitude could be your perfect way to rejuvenate. For those married, your spouse will reaffirm the saying “marriages are made in heaven” with their love and support today. Remedy: To enhance your career prospects, light a lamp with sesame oil at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Begin your day with a bit of exercise—it’s time to feel good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and stay committed to it. Any surplus funds should be wisely invested in real estate. The day also looks favourable for handling domestic matters and completing pending household tasks. Romance is in the air—you may find yourself sharing sweet moments, quite literally candyfloss and toffees, with your beloved. Professionally, it’s a good time to send out your resume or attend an interview, as circumstances appear to be turning in your favour, leaving you on top of the world. They say women are from Venus and men are from Mars, but today, Venus and Mars come together in perfect harmony. Remedy: Maintain wonderful health by regularly watering a tamarind tree.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Avoid coffee, especially if you have heart-related concerns. Finances are set to improve, though expenses may rise alongside. Family matters might not be as calm as expected—there is a chance of arguments or disputes, so practice patience and self-control. Your heart will be filled with affection today, making it the perfect time to plan something special with your beloved. At work, your expertise will help you handle professional issues with ease. Though you may wish to spend time caring for your mother, unexpected commitments could hold you back, leaving you a bit unsettled. Still, the day promises something rare and memorable in your married life, bringing an unusual yet delightful experience. Remedy: Keep the central space of your home clean and uncluttered to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Try to leave work a little early today and spend time doing what truly makes you happy. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from close ones, bringing financial gains. If you’re planning changes in your home, ensure everyone’s approval beforehand. Stay cautious, as someone might attempt to tarnish your image. Still, you are likely to be in the spotlight today, with success well within reach. Favorable planetary influences will give you many reasons to feel content. On the personal front, your spouse’s off mood might test your patience, so handle matters gently. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering help and service to visually impaired persons.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Spend some quality time with your children today—it will help ease your stress and remind you of the healing power they carry. Children are among the strongest spiritual and emotional forces on earth, and being with them will leave you feeling rejuvenated. Secure any surplus money by placing it in safe investments that promise steady returns in the future. However, your spouse’s health might cause some worry and anxiety. In difficult moments, a special friend may step in to comfort you. Make an effort to connect with experienced individuals and absorb their wisdom—it will add value to your journey. Your kindness and willingness to help others will earn you respect. On the personal front, your spouse will show you today that heaven truly exists on earth. Remedy: Ensure harmony in family life by discarding old and torn books.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Pisces: Your charm will be as captivating as a fragrance today. Though you may not usually value money deeply, circumstances could make you realize its true importance when financial needs arise. Some of you may consider purchasing jewelry or a household appliance. In love, a sudden shift in your partner’s mood might leave you unsettled. On the brighter side, interactions with distinguished people will inspire fresh ideas and plans. Your persuasive skills will also work in your favor, yielding rewarding outcomes. However, be mindful, as a serious disagreement with your spouse could surface today. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting your partner white flowers—such as jasmine, chrysanthemum, roses, or carnations—whenever you meet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

