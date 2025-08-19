horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 August 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Creative hobbies will help you stay calm and relaxed today. You will realise the true value of money and understand how careless spending can harm your future. It’s better to avoid bringing up sensitive issues that might disturb your bond with loved ones. Your partner may expect something from you, but not being able to meet those wishes could make them unhappy. Colleagues or associates might also get annoyed if you don’t give clear answers. Though you’ll plan to tidy up and reorganise your home, your busy schedule won’t leave you much time for it. For married couples, the day will feel like a sweet treat in daily life. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity every day to ensure peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Try to leave work early today and make time for some recreation. At a party, you may meet someone who offers valuable advice to strengthen your finances. Your charm and personality will help you gain new friends, but avoid using emotional pressure on your partner. A change of job may bring you mental peace and satisfaction. You’ll feel drawn to activities you once loved in childhood. However, rising expenses could create tension with your life partner. Remedy: Toss a copper coin in running water to improve harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: You will enjoy some leisure and relaxation today. However, money matters may spark arguments with your spouse, who could criticise your unnecessary spending or lavish lifestyle. On the brighter side, support from family and friends will fill you with new energy and confidence. A sudden romantic encounter is likely, and at work, you’ll have the upper hand in most matters. Still, avoid jumping to conclusions or taking hasty decisions, as they could spoil the day. In the evening, your partner may surprise you with extra affection and romance. Remedy: Maintain cleanliness and take a daily bath to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Your polite nature will win hearts today, and people will shower you with praise. However, there are chances of money loss, so stay cautious while handling transactions or signing documents. Take a break from routine and spend some time with friends. Love will feel refreshing and vibrant, filling you with romantic joy. At work, it’s a rewarding day—colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and even your boss will be pleased with your progress. Businesspersons, too, may see good profits. With your creativity and enthusiasm at its peak, the day promises many positive outcomes. Your life partner’s inner beauty will shine through, adding warmth to your bond. Remedy: Wear a one-faced Rudraksha in a white thread to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but meditation and yoga will help you find both spiritual and physical balance. You may come across new financial schemes today—make sure to weigh the pros and cons before committing. It’s also a good time to share your ideas and plans with your parents for their support. Be mindful of your behavior while spending time with your partner. For businessmen, the day looks promising, and a sudden work trip may bring positive results. Though you’ll plan to reorganize and clean your home, your busy schedule may not allow it. Someone might show unusual interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day you’ll realize there’s no cause for worry. Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your partner to bring positivity and sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Take good care of your health today, or things could take a difficult turn. New contracts may look attractive, but they might not bring the profits you expect—avoid making hasty investment decisions. Relatives could surprise you with gifts, but they may also expect some help in return. Your partner might seem a little irritated, which could weigh on your mind. On the positive side, your ability to grasp and learn new things will shine. It’s best to stay away from alcohol or smoking today, as they could consume much of your time and energy. Your spouse may also be too occupied to give you much attention. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse is believed to bring good health and positive results.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time; 8 am to 9 am.

Libra: Your impulsive behaviour may unintentionally create issues for a friend, so remain mindful in your actions. Financially, it’s a good day to seek guidance from elders on money management and savings—adopting their advice could benefit your daily life. Children are likely to make you proud with their accomplishments. Romance, however, may feel complicated today. On the career front, you’ll have the energy and skills to boost your earning potential. Though you may plan to spend quality time with your spouse, their health could prevent it. An unexpected guest might disrupt your schedule, yet their presence will ultimately brighten your day. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar/sorghum) to cows for favourable outcomes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Don’t let minor issues disturb your peace of mind today. A disagreement with someone close could escalate unexpectedly, even leading to legal matters and financial expenses. Family members may not meet your expectations, so instead of insisting on your own way, try adjusting your approach to maintain harmony. You may feel nostalgic, missing the presence of a dear friend, yet some uplifting news at work could brighten your mood. Those living away from home might choose to unwind in a park or quiet spot after completing their tasks. An old friend may reappear, bringing back cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: For prosperity in the family, both men and women should apply a vermilion mark (tilak) on the forehead.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Jealousy may weigh you down emotionally today, but remember—it is a self-created burden. Instead of dwelling on it, motivate yourself to rise above by sharing in the joys and sorrows of others. Financial improvements will allow you to comfortably meet essential needs. Your spouse’s health, however, might cause some concern. When spending time with your partner, stay authentic in both appearance and behaviour—it will strengthen your bond. Professionals engaged in foreign trade are likely to achieve positive outcomes, while working individuals can showcase their talents effectively at the workplace. Those staying away from home may choose to relax in a peaceful park or quiet spot after completing their duties. Married life could take a pleasantly passionate turn today, bringing closeness and joy. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, seek the blessings of your father or father-like figures every morning.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Minor tensions and differences of opinion may leave you feeling restless, but try not to let them affect your peace of mind. Long-term investments in stocks or mutual funds are favourable today. A piece of unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the whole family. Your partner treasures your boundless love, so express it wholeheartedly. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and keep pace with new technologies. Remember to devote quality time to the people and relationships you value most. Your spouse is likely to make a special effort to bring you happiness today. Remedy: For good health, fix copper nails on all four corners of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energetic and balanced throughout. Financial security is your strength during challenging times, so start focusing on saving and investing wisely to avoid future difficulties. Cherish some peaceful moments with family, while sweet romantic memories will linger in your thoughts. A key project you’ve been working on may face delays, requiring patience. Homemakers of this zodiac sign can unwind after chores by enjoying a movie or spending time on their phones. Married life will feel blissful today, as you experience the true joy of love and togetherness. Remedy: Chant “ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः” (Om Sram Sreem Srom Sah Ketave Namaha) 11 times to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Quitting smoking will greatly benefit your health and overall well-being. While your financial situation shows signs of improvement, rising expenses may still create obstacles in executing certain projects. Take time to visit a relative who is unwell, as your presence will bring comfort. Extend encouragement to someone struggling in love by helping them believe in their success. At work, avoid being too pushy—listen to others’ needs before making decisions to maintain harmony. A walk in the park may lead to an unexpected meeting with someone from your past with whom you once had differences. Married life will shine today, letting you cherish its brighter side. Remedy: For professional success, keep Dhruv grass, green leafy stems, and basil at home, and replace them with fresh ones once they dry.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.