Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 December 2024, Friday.

Aries: Take care of your health and focus on conserving your energy, especially as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a packed schedule, you'll manage to overcome fatigue with ease. Businesspeople of this zodiac sign are advised to avoid financially helping household members who are unlikely to return the money. Concerns about an elderly family member's health may cause some stress. You may find it difficult to stay apart from your partner today. It's also a great day to express your creativity and focus on artistic or innovative projects. However, you might receive upsetting news from your in-laws, leaving you feeling low and reflective. In your married life, a sense of discomfort may make you feel trapped. A heartfelt conversation with your partner can help ease the tension. Remedy: Donate a bronze lamp (Diya) at a temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu to enhance harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don't let them discourage you. Instead, use them as stepping stones to work harder and achieve your goals. A supportive relative will step in to help during a crisis. Improved finances will allow you to clear long-pending dues and bills, easing your stress. You'll play the role of a peacemaker in your family, listening to everyone's concerns to maintain harmony. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. At work, be discreet and courageous when dealing with any opposition. The day promises joy and laughter, with most things going your way. It might even turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: To maintain good health, bury a piece of copper or silver in the ground after washing it with milk and rice. Then pour the milk and rice on a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: It's a positive day, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. However, avoid investing in land or property today, as it could lead to unfavourable outcomes. Your children will make you proud of their accomplishments. Sharing sweet moments, like candyfloss or toffees, with your beloved is on the cards. Stay focused at work, as success and recognition are likely to come your way. In the evening, you may visit someone close to you, but a remark from them might upset you, prompting an early return home. Despite this, your married life will flourish today. Take the opportunity to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Offer Durva grass at a Lord Ganesha temple to enhance your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: An evening spent at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and in a great mood. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially regarding major financial deals. Friends and family will demand much of your attention today, filling your day with warmth and connection. You'll exude positivity and love, spreading joy wherever you go. Professionally, the timely completion of important projects will bring you significant success. However, you may feel the need for solitude and might prefer spending your free time organizing and cleaning your home. A delightful surprise awaits you, adding happiness to your married life. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati to enhance harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Leo: Don’t let minor issues weigh on your mind. An old friend may share valuable advice on boosting your business profits—following it could bring you good fortune. Lean on your family when you feel lonely; their support can help you avoid negative feelings and make wiser decisions. Rekindle cherished memories by going on a picnic with your partner. Avoid succumbing to outside pressure while making important business choices. Use your free time to visit a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place to escape unnecessary troubles and find solace. Today, you’ll truly realize that your spouse is your guardian angel. Remedy: Help visually challenged individuals and distribute sweetened rice in orphanages to enhance your career and professional success.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Today is an excellent day to focus on improving your health and restarting positive habits. Financial gains will enable you to make important purchases with ease. It's also a favourable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Your smile will work wonders in uplifting your partner's mood. Retailers and wholesalers can look forward to a productive day. After a busy spell, you'll finally have some time to relax and enjoy your own company. Your spouse will bring back fond memories of your teenage years with playful and mischievous moments. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric to flowing water to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: You’ll feel energetic and agile throughout the day, with your health supporting you fully. Be mindful of your spending and prioritize buying only essential items. Embrace new opportunities and don’t hesitate to seek help from your closest friends. However, minor misunderstandings might strain your relationship with your partner, so approach sensitive matters with care. This is a great day to kickstart new projects and plans. If you leave the office early for any reason, consider making the most of it by planning a picnic or outing with your family. To ensure harmony, avoid saying anything that could escalate tensions if your spouse is in a bad mood. Remedy: To nurture a fulfilling love life, avoid being unkind to animals. Additionally, you and your partner choosing a vegetarian lifestyle can significantly enhance your connection.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Stay calm and composed, especially during challenging situations. Today, you'll realize the importance of managing your finances wisely, as money only proves useful when you resist unnecessary spending. Home repairs or social events may keep you occupied. There’s a strong possibility of meeting someone who captivates your heart. However, work may not bring favorable results today, and someone close might let you down, leaving you feeling uneasy. Avoid wasting your free time on unproductive activities. On the bright side, your efforts to improve your married life will yield results beyond your expectations. Remedy: Set aside a portion of your food to feed cows for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Take plenty of rest today to recharge your energy, as a tired body can affect your mind. Recognize your true potential—you have the strength, but it’s your willpower that needs a boost. It’s an ideal day to invest in items likely to appreciate in value. Fostering cooperation at home will help maintain harmony. Romantic moments will be both delightful and exciting. For businesspeople, unexpected profits or a financial windfall could brighten the day. You may spend your free time completing tasks that were left unfinished. Your marriage will feel exceptionally blissful today. Remedy: Store water in a red glass bottle, place it in sunlight, and drink it daily to promote vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: Today promises sheer enjoyment and happiness as you embrace life to its fullest. Financial concerns may be resolved, bringing unexpected monetary gains. Be mindful of your words in group settings, as impulsive remarks might invite criticism. The day will be brightened by a delightful message that brings joy. Stay vigilant at work, as a competitor may try to undermine you; caution and alertness are key. Travel is likely to be both enjoyable and rewarding. Your life partner will go out of their way to make you feel truly special and cherished today. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, toss four pieces of lead into running water.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Aquarius: Take a long walk today to boost your health and well-being. Tap into your creativity to find ways to earn extra income. It’s an excellent day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with your loved ones.

Your partner's unpredictable behavior might dampen your mood, so try to stay patient. Students will have a productive day, excelling in exams, but should use success as motivation to strive harder. However, some may spend too much time on their phones, which should be avoided. Your busy schedule might leave your spouse feeling overlooked, and they may express their dissatisfaction in the evening. Remedy: Recite the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to foster greater understanding and trust in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your evening may bring mixed emotions, leaving you feeling a bit tense. However, focus on the brighter side, as the moments of joy will outweigh the disappointments. If you haven’t yet received your salary, you might feel concerned about finances and may consider borrowing from a friend. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring happiness and cheer to your family. Be cautious at work, as someone might try to take credit for your efforts. In matters of romance, your partner may shower you with sweet words—stay grounded. If you're feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family, you might find solace by visiting a spiritual teacher to seek inner peace. A piece of wonderful news shared with your spouse will make the day even more memorable. Remedy: Keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.