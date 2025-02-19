Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 February 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Excessive worry and stress may lead to hypertension. Today is a good day to raise capital, recover pending dues, or seek financial support for new projects. A visit to your relatives could turn out to be more pleasant than expected. If you're considering marriage with your partner, have an open conversation with them today—but first, try to understand their feelings. Workplace challenges will be eased with timely support from colleagues, helping you regain your professional confidence. Those living away from home may prefer to unwind in a park or a peaceful spot in the evening. It’s a day to cherish the positive aspects of marriage. Remedy: Wearing green more often can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm and 2 pm.

Taurus: Fear can overshadow your happiness, but remember that it stems from your own thoughts and imagination. It diminishes spontaneity, dulls the joy of life, and hampers efficiency—so it's best to overcome it before it takes control. Believe in yourself, and you will find ways to earn money, even without external help. Shopping with your spouse will be an enjoyable experience and will strengthen your bond. A delightful surprise awaits as your beloved gifts you something special. Increased responsibilities at work seem likely. Take some time to reflect on yourself today—if you feel lost, self-evaluation will help you regain clarity. Your spouse will make an effort to do something truly special for you. Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 pm and 4:00 pm.

Gemini: Today, a lot will rest on your shoulders, and having a clear mind will be crucial for making the right decisions. Key plans will be successfully implemented, bringing fresh financial gains. Some may have a reason to celebrate as a new member joins the family. However, interference from a third party could create tension between you and your beloved. Your colleagues will be more understanding than usual. You won’t be bothered by others’ opinions today and may prefer spending your free time in solitude. Be mindful of your expenses, as financial matters could create strain in your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Chant Om Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times for a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 pm to 7:45 pm.

Cancer: Today, you will be bursting with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the usual time. Married individuals may receive financial benefits from their in-laws. It’s a favourable day for handling domestic matters and completing pending household chores. Romance is in the air, making it a special day for love. Success is within reach if you take one step at a time while making important changes. Those living away from home may choose to relax in a park or a peaceful spot after finishing their daily tasks. A piece of wonderful news may brighten your day with your spouse. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Financial worries may ease as your parents extend their support. The cheerful mood of family members will create a lively atmosphere at home. You will play a role in preventing someone’s heart from breaking today. A polite and helpful attitude will bring a highly positive response from your partner. While you may keep planning to rejuvenate your body and improve fitness, execution might remain a challenge, just like before. However, today will remind you of the joy of having a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by offering Prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Virgo: Cataract patients should avoid polluted environments, as exposure to smoke can worsen eye conditions. It is also advisable to limit direct exposure to sunlight. Financially, you will remain strong, as favourable planetary positions bring multiple opportunities to earn money. At a social gathering, you will be the centre of attention. Your charm and appeal will work in your favour. Hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. Today, you may enjoy spending time alone, perhaps indulging in a good book—your idea of a perfect day. This will be a memorable day in your married life, as you experience the true bliss of love. Remedy: Feed jaggery and gram to monkeys for a healthy life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Strengthening your mental resilience is key to a fulfilling life. Today is an ideal day to invest in items that will appreciate in value. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home is likely. You will be in a romantic mood, with plenty of opportunities to express love. It’s a favourable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. While sports are essential for a balanced life, ensure they don’t interfere with your studies. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful, making this day truly unforgettable. Remedy: Offer white flowers and some money in flowing water to attract positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Take breaks and relax as much as possible between work to maintain your well-being. To ensure a smooth life and financial stability, be extra cautious with your expenses today. Spend quality time with family to unwind. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Professionally, you will achieve significant gains by completing important projects on time. A deeper understanding of time’s value may make you seek solitude, which will prove beneficial for you. Your spouse will go the extra mile to make you happy today. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or curios made of Plaster of Paris (POP) at home will contribute to excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Take care of your mental well-being, as it is essential for a spiritually fulfilling life. The mind is the gateway to all experiences—good or bad—and plays a key role in problem-solving and clarity. A family member’s illness may bring financial strain, but their health should be your priority over money. Be mindful, as excessive generosity might lead some people to take advantage of you. Today, you may truly understand that once you find the love of your life, nothing else matters. Positive changes at work will bring growth. Spending time watching a movie or a match at home with siblings can strengthen your bond. Your married life will be filled with happiness—plan a special evening to make it even more memorable. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati will bring harmony and bliss to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Take extra care of your health today. You may plan a family outing and spend generously on your loved ones. Make sure to give them your time and attention, letting them know how much you care. Cherish quality moments with them and avoid giving any reason for complaints. Without your beloved’s company, you may feel an emotional void. Those still seeking employment need to put in extra effort today—hard work will lead to the desired results. A pleasant trip will bring satisfaction. However, your spouse’s demands might cause some stress. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Aquarius: If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, spend more time with your children. Their warm hugs, innocent smiles, and playful energy can instantly lift your spirits. Financial concerns may trouble you as unresolved issues become more complicated and expenses weigh on your mind. However, joyful moments with family and friends will bring comfort. Love is on its way—just stay aware of the opportunities around you. Stay honest and direct in your approach, as your determination and skills will be recognized. It's a great day for relaxation and entertainment. Married life comes with its own joys, and today, you will experience them all. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your pooja room or altar and worship it daily for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Pisces: Your friends may introduce you to someone special who will leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. An exciting new opportunity is on the horizon, bringing potential financial gains. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends—there will be plenty of cheerful moments. Love and romance may bring joy today. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign might have to embark on an unplanned work trip, which could be mentally exhausting. Working professionals should steer clear of office gossip. Someone from your past may reach out, making the day nostalgic and memorable. Today, you will truly understand the meaning of the vows you took on your wedding day—your spouse is your true soulmate. Remedy: Keeping a yellow cloth or handkerchief in your pocket or wallet will bring success in business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.