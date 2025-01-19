Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 January 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your child's achievements may bring you immense joy today. Financial issues could be resolved, leading to potential monetary gains. This is also a favourable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their support. Your love life is set to flourish beautifully. You are likely to manage things effortlessly and emerge victorious in your endeavours. While sports are important, ensure they don't interfere with your studies. Your married life is likely to feel more vibrant and fulfilling than ever today. Remedy: Keep a green-coloured glass bottle in sunlight and mix the water with your bathing water to promote a disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Taurus: Prioritize your health over social activities today. Investments made now can boost your prosperity and financial stability. You may find it difficult to control your emotions; avoid nagging others, or you might risk feeling isolated. Be cautious, as your girlfriend may not be entirely trustworthy. Deserving employees could receive promotions or financial rewards. Refrain from gossiping, as it can waste much of your time. Your spouse might prioritize their family’s needs over yours, which could cause some tension. Remedy: Perform charitable acts, such as setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy, to attract luck and positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 am.

Gemini: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your goals into reality, rather than merely imagining them. The main hurdle so far has been your tendency to wish without taking action. With the support of your siblings, you could gain financial benefits today—be sure to seek their advice. However, family responsibilities may increase, causing some mental stress. You might have a chance encounter with an interesting person. At work, your rivals are likely to face the consequences of their negative actions. Your boundless creativity and enthusiasm will make this a productive day. You’ll also realize the depth of your marital vows, cherishing your spouse as your true soulmate. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Today is an excellent day for your health. Your cheerful mindset will act as a tonic, boosting your confidence. You might receive money from an unexpected source, helping to resolve many financial issues. At home, try to be considerate of others' feelings and adapt to your family’s needs. You may have the opportunity to prevent someone from heartbreak. At work, your good deeds will earn you recognition and respect. Elders of this zodiac sign might spend their free time reconnecting with old friends. Your spouse will bring you comfort and relief from your worries in an instant. Remedy: To foster positivity in your family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or in a pot filled with soil at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: After 11:30 am.

Leo: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. It's a good day to raise capital, collect pending debts, or secure funds for new projects. However, your friends might disappoint you when you need their support the most. Despite some conflicts, your love life will remain positive, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. Strategic negotiations and small adjustments can lead to unexpected financial gains. Be sure to pay attention to tax and insurance matters. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, as they truly deserve it. Remedy: Distribute milk and sugar crystals (mishri) to five young girls to enhance happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 p.m.

Virgo: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will help you achieve your hopes and desires. Financial improvements are on the horizon. Spending time with your family in social activities will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated today. Small business owners under this sign may face some losses, but don't be discouraged—consistent effort in the right direction will lead to good results. You may feel the urge to retreat to a peaceful place, away from relatives, to enjoy some solitude. Your spouse will make life exciting by setting aside past disagreements and embracing you with love. Remedy: Visit Lord Ganesha temple and seek blessings to remove obstacles in your career and boost growth opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: A day filled with sparkling laughter awaits you, as most things seem to go your way. However, a sibling might approach you for financial help. While you’ll fulfill their request, it could add to your financial strain. Your wit and knowledge will leave a positive impression on those around you. In matters of love, there’s a chance of being misunderstood. Despite a heavy workload, you’ll remain energetic and may even finish all your tasks ahead of schedule. Compliments you’ve longed to hear will come your way today. However, having overly high expectations in your married life might lead to disappointment. Remedy: Share food items made with ingredients like jaggery, wheat, and saffron with your father or a fatherly figure to promote financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Scorpio: Engage in a sport today—it’s the key to staying youthful and energetic. Avoid any involvement in tax evasion, as it could lead to serious consequences. A dominating approach toward family members may spark unnecessary arguments and invite criticism, so strive for understanding and patience. Your partner will go out of their way to make you happy. Stay alert in your business dealings to avoid falling victim to deception. You might feel the urge to spend time alone and step out without informing anyone. While solitude surrounds you, your mind will be buzzing with thoughts. The evening could turn out to be one of the most memorable ones with your spouse. Remedy: Donate blood to someone in need to attract favorable outcomes in your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Your charming demeanor will naturally draw attention today. Financial improvements may come through speculation or unexpected gains. This is an ideal day to capture the interest of others with minimal effort. For your beloved, your presence makes life more meaningful. However, avoid being overly emotional or outspoken during business meetings, as it could harm your reputation. Make the most of your time to achieve your goals, but remember the importance of flexibility and spending quality time with your family. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special today, bringing positivity to your married life. Remedy: Chant the Mercury Gayatri mantra—ॐ चन्द्रपुत्राय विद्महे रोहिणीप्रियाय धीमहि तन्नो बुधः प्रचोदयात (Om Chandraputraaya Vidmahe Rohinipriyaaya Dheemahi, Tanno Budhah Prachodayat) in the morning to invite success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Engage in donation and charity work to find mental peace. If you’ve been planning to take a loan and working on it for a while, today may bring good news. Avoid being too rigid with your family, as it could disrupt the harmony at home. Your energy levels will soar, thanks to the joy your beloved brings into your life. At work, you might cross paths with someone truly inspiring. Although you’ll wish to spend your free time caring for your mother, unexpected responsibilities may prevent it, causing some frustration. It’s a day of boundless love and romance—you and your spouse will share an extraordinary connection today. Remedy: Use marbles and colorful pebbles in plant pots and place them in the corners of your home for positivity and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Smile—it’s the best remedy for all your problems. While your finances are likely to improve, your expenses may rise alongside them. A letter in the mail will bring joyful news for the whole family. If something you said has upset your partner, recognize your mistake and make amends before it escalates. Your growing confidence will lead to visible progress. If you’ve been accused of not spending enough time with your family, you may plan to reconnect today. However, unforeseen work might disrupt your intentions. A delightful and positive shift in your married life awaits, adding excitement to your relationship. Remedy: For financial stability, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Additionally, steer clear of aggressive, critical behavior and dishonesty.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Pisces: You’ll find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses in your life. This is the perfect time to adopt a healthier lifestyle to keep them at bay for good. Traders and businesspeople with international dealings should exercise caution, as losses are possible today—make decisions carefully. Focus on exploring new opportunities and seek support from your closest friends. While a setback in love may occur, it won’t dampen your spirits. At work, you’ll feel appreciated and supported by everyone around you. You might feel the need for solitude and step out alone without informing anyone, letting your mind wander through countless thoughts. However, your partner’s laziness may disrupt some of your plans today. Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your partner to invite positivity and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.