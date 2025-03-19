Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 March 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Engage your mind by reading something interesting today. Focus on learning how to accumulate and save money wisely and put it to good use. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring you joy. A friendship may deepen into romance. Positive changes at work will be beneficial for you. In your free time, you might watch a movie, but you may feel it was a waste of time as it won't meet your expectations. Your spouse’s health may be a cause for concern. Remedy: Feed yellow grams to cows to strengthen your love relationships.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Taurus: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation. You'll realize that your worries are as fragile as a soap bubble, bursting at the first sign of courage. There are chances of financial gains today, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from earning as much as expected. Cultivate positivity in your thoughts and use your words wisely to support and uplift your family. Avoid giving in to your partner's emotional demands. Your hard work will be recognized at your workplace. Since you tend to feel overwhelmed by social interactions, today will be a good day as you'll find ample time for yourself. However, your marriage may go through a challenging phase. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to enjoy good health, allowing you to engage in fun activities with your friends. Your financial situation looks promising, and you may even be able to clear some debts or ongoing loans. A fresh look, a new outfit, and even new friendships could be on the cards for you. The loneliness you've been feeling for a long time may come to an end as you find someone special. Engaging with influential people will provide you with valuable ideas and opportunities. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. Your spouse will express admiration for you today, showering you with praise and rekindling their love for you. Remedy: Use bamboo, cane, or a reed basket to store fruits and bread, as this will help remove obstacles in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Cancer: Make the most of your high confidence today. Even after a busy schedule, you'll find the energy to keep going. It's a high-energy day, and unexpected financial gains are likely. Take some time to visit friends who may need your support. Minor misunderstandings could strain your relationship with your partner, so be mindful of your words. This is also a great time to express yourself and work on creative projects. Your communication skills and professional abilities will leave a strong impression. However, your spouse may feel a little hurt after discovering a secret from your past. Remedy: Offer sweets (ladoos) made of green grams at Lord Ganesha’s temple and distribute them among children to create cherished moments with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: It’s a great day for your health, and your cheerful mindset will boost your confidence. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources. However, you may have some concerns regarding the health of an infant in the family. Your presence makes life more meaningful for your beloved. A senior at work might support you, possibly leading to a promotion or helping you complete a long-pending task. You may feel a bit upset about not having enough time for your family and friends, and today will be no different. However, you will cherish some of the most beautiful moments with your spouse. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home continuously for 108 days to ensure harmony and peace in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 2 pm.

Virgo: Financial concerns may cause some stress today, so handle all commitments and transactions with extra care. It’s a good day to reconnect with people you don’t often get a chance to meet. Amidst the hustle and bustle, you’ll realize how lucky you are to have such a wonderful partner. A new partnership looks promising and could bring positive outcomes. Pay attention to tax and insurance matters to avoid any issues. Expect a day filled with good food and romantic moments, making it a truly special one. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm..

Libra: Control your impulsive and stubborn nature, especially at social gatherings, as it could dampen the mood. Before committing to an investment scheme that catches your interest, dig deeper and consult financial experts. Avoid unnecessary arguments, confrontations, and fault-finding in others. Your deep and unwavering love has a unique charm and creative power. Confidence will work in your favour professionally, helping you persuade others and gain their support. Despite having plenty of free time today, you may struggle to use it as you’d like. However, your efforts to improve your marital life will yield even better results than expected. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: It’s a great day for your health, and your cheerful mindset will keep you confident and energized. You might plan a family outing today and spend generously on your loved ones. However, children’s lack of interest in studies could bring some disappointment. Be cautious in romance—your partner’s sweet words may be flattering but stay grounded. Avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now, as they may not work in your favour. Things might not go exactly as planned today, but on the bright side, you and your spouse will share a deep and heartfelt conversation, strengthening your bond. Remedy: Keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in your office to strengthen family ties.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Control your emotions and overcome your fears as soon as possible, as they may negatively impact your health and prevent you from enjoying your overall well-being. Today, you'll realize the benefits of past investments, as an old financial decision may bring you profitable returns. However, children’s lack of interest in studies might cause some disappointment. Your partner may have certain expectations from you today, but you may not be able to fulfill them, leading to some emotional upset. Increased responsibilities at work seem likely, demanding your attention and effort. You may consider spending your free time engaging in religious activities—just be sure to avoid unnecessary conflicts. By the end of the day, you will truly understand how much you mean to your spouse. Remedy: Chant Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times in the morning for a peaceful and blissful family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Engaging in self-improvement projects will benefit you in multiple ways, boosting both your confidence and overall well-being. If you're looking for ways to earn some extra money, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Spending time with grandchildren will bring you immense joy. Love life will flourish with positive energy. A senior at work may extend their support, possibly leading to a promotion or helping you complete a long-pending task. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will be part of your plans today. By the evening, you will share some of the most beautiful moments with your spouse, making it truly special. Remedy: Worship your family and personal deity by offering red vermillion for great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Celebrating a victory will bring you immense joy, and sharing the moment with friends will make it even more special. A sibling may ask to borrow money today, and while you’ll help them, it could put a strain on your finances. Your sharp wit will make you the centre of attention at social gatherings. However, failing to keep a promise might upset your partner. A long-term project you've been working on may face unexpected delays. You may feel the urge to escape from family obligations and spend time in a peaceful place. An outsider might attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your spouse, but together, you will handle the situation well. Remedy: Always wear clean and well-washed clothes to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Pisces: Your health will remain in great shape today. An old friend may seek financial help, and while you might want to assist, doing so could strain your finances. Avoid chasing unrealistic fantasies and try to stay practical. Spending time with friends will uplift your mood. Romance may feel dull, and even thoughtful gifts might not have the desired effect. Traders should be cautious, as misleading advice from a close friend could cause trouble. Working professionals need to stay alert at the workplace to avoid any complications. You may feel like distancing yourself from family and seeking solitude in a peaceful place. Be mindful of external interference, as it could create tensions between you and your spouse. Remedy: Eat food on a bronze plate to bring positivity and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.