horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 May 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Your health will improve as you spend happy moments with others. However, don’t ignore it—carelessness now could cause problems later. Today, you may gain some benefits through the support of your brother or sister. There could be some tension or issues at home that might upset you. On the brighter side, your love life will bring positive energy. If you're planning to enter a new business partnership, make sure to gather all the necessary information before making any decisions. Some of your free time might get wasted on unimportant tasks. Your married life will be filled with joy and happiness today. Remedy: Involve your family in yoga and meditation to build stronger bonds.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1:40 PM to 2:55 PM.

Taurus: Today, taking rest is important as you've been under a lot of mental stress lately. Recreation and entertainment can help you unwind. If you're thinking about earning some extra money, consider investing in safe and secure financial options. Spend some peaceful time with your family. There's a small chance that love might find its way to you today. You have great potential, so make the most of any opportunities that come your way. You may have serious discussions with your family about important matters—though your words might be hard to hear, they could help find a solution. You and your spouse will enjoy a deep and meaningful conversation today. Remedy: Distribute sweets and snacks made from yellow chana dal to those in need for good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gemini: It’s a great day to do things that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Money issues could cause tension in the family today, so be careful with your words and consider taking advice from loved ones. Use your free time to decorate or improve your home—your family will really appreciate it. Your loyal and deep love holds a special, creative charm. At work, a competitor might try to create trouble, so stay alert and handle tasks carefully. Your quick thinking in solving problems will earn you praise. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness today. Remedy: Sleep on a floor mat and manage your finances wisely for better results.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm.

Cancer: Your health will be in great shape today. A cheerful mindset will act as a natural boost, keeping you confident and energetic. It’s a good day to talk to your elders about managing finances and saving money—you can apply their advice in daily life. Some sudden good news in the evening will bring joy to the whole family. Your love life feels magical right now, so enjoy the moment. If your partner doesn’t keep a promise, don’t take it personally—have a calm conversation to sort things out. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to be with your children, and this will make you realise what you’ve been missing. Today, you’ll truly feel how sweet and loving your spouse is. Remedy: Chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya 28 or 108 times for positive growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

Leo: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be careful not to overeat or consume too much alcohol. You may come across an exciting new opportunity that could also bring financial benefits. Try to stay calm and avoid unpredictable behavior, especially with your spouse, as it could disturb the peace at home. You might feel overly sensitive to your partner’s words—keep your emotions in check to prevent the situation from getting worse. At work, you’ll notice an improvement in your attitude and the quality of your performance. After a long time, you may get some alone time, but household chores might take up most of it. Stress from your spouse could affect your health, so try to stay relaxed. Remedy: Strengthen your family life by showing respect and appreciation to wise people, scholars, and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: You need proper rest today, as you've been under a lot of mental stress lately. Engaging in fun or relaxing activities will help you feel better. Avoid friends who ask for money but never return it. Spending time with family in social gatherings will bring joy. Be respectful and kind to your partner today. Your sharp business sense and negotiation skills will help you make profits. You may feel like spending the day in peace, away from relatives and noise. There’s a chance you might misunderstand your spouse, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Chant Om Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times to improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Libra: Despite a hectic schedule, your health will remain stable. However, attempts to save money might not succeed today. There's no need to worry—your financial situation is set to improve soon. Your spouse will play a key role in bringing positive changes to your life. Strive to be a self-driven force—someone who shapes their own destiny through hard work rather than relying on others. Emotional detachment may be necessary, as reality demands your focus and strength. Your professional skills will be put to the test, so channel your energy wisely to achieve your goals. Though you may often plan to get fit and revitalize your body, execution continues to be your challenge. Break that cycle with action, not intention. Also, don’t take your partner for granted—make an effort to surprise and appreciate them regularly, or they may begin to feel overlooked. Remedy: To support financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric to your forehead before starting any important work.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.

Scorpio: You’ll feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your pace. Before stepping out, be sure to seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you added benefit and positivity. Avoid the tendency to find faults in others, as relatives may take it negatively. This habit not only wastes your time but also yields nothing in return. A change in perspective will serve you well. When out with your partner, stay true to yourself—let your appearance and behavior reflect your authenticity. At work or in conversations, be direct and clear, as vague responses may frustrate those around you. Still, your communication style and professional skills will leave a positive impression. In your married life, you may find yourself joyfully reminiscing and reliving the tender moments of courtship, rekindling romance and warmth. Remedy: Begin your day by touching the feet of your elders to seek their blessings. This will help maintain harmony and peace within the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Make time for meditation and yoga today—they will bring both spiritual clarity and physical vitality. A sudden financial gain from an unexpected source could ease many of your current money concerns. Children may lend a helping hand with household tasks—encourage them to take part in such responsibilities during their free time, as it builds character and unity. Be mindful of your tone with your loved one; a harsh attitude could create unnecessary strain in the relationship. At work, you may be faced with an important decision. Acting swiftly and decisively will give you a competitive advantage. Don’t overlook your subordinates—they may offer valuable insights worth considering. Expect an exciting day socially, with a variety of interesting invitations—and possibly a delightful surprise gift as well. However, your spouse may appear unusually self-focused today, so patience and understanding will be key. Remedy: To strengthen mutual understanding in your relationship, wear a Rudraksha bead strung on a copper chain.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Capricorn: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. Any investment related to your home is likely to yield good returns. However, you may feel concerned about the health of a female family member—keep an eye on her well-being. Romance takes a serious turn, and a marriage proposal could transform your love life into a lifelong commitment. Professionally, the day is strongly in your favor—everything aligns to support your progress. If you manage to carve out some personal time despite a busy schedule, make sure to use it wisely. Investing in yourself now will positively shape your future. Expect your partner to express their romantic side to the fullest today, bringing warmth and affection into your relationship. Remedy: Feed barley to cows to invite happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: You’ll have ample time to yourself today—make the most of it by going for a long walk to support your physical and mental well-being. Financially, conservative investments are likely to bring good returns, so choose wisely. Be mindful of your emotions—anger and frustration will only disrupt your peace of mind and could lead to unnecessary setbacks. Staying calm and composed will help you avoid regret. Your love life shines today, filled with warmth and intimacy—cherish the closeness and keep the spark alive. It's also an excellent day to put plans into action or sign on to new ventures, as the stars are in your favor professionally. Take some time to read spiritual literature—it can offer clarity and help you navigate through lingering challenges. As for your married life, expect one of the most affectionate and comforting days you've experienced together. Remedy: For improved health, wear a necklace strung with both black and white pearls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Prioritize your health today and avoid neglecting any signs of fatigue or stress. Unresolved matters may become more complicated, and financial concerns could weigh heavily on your mind. An unexpected call from an old friend in the evening may stir warm, nostalgic memories. You'll find yourself in a romantic mood, with plenty of chances to express your feelings. At work, your colleagues will be supportive of your bold and progressive ideas. Stay prepared to act quickly—decisive steps will put you ahead. Encouraging your team to put in their best effort will bring positive outcomes. Devote your time and energy to helping others, but be careful not to get entangled in issues that don’t directly involve you. On the personal front, you and your spouse will relive the charm of earlier romantic days, making it a heartwarming and memorable time. Remedy: For better financial well-being, use a neem twig for brushing your teeth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.