Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 November 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Try to leave work early today and engage in activities that truly bring you joy. You may feel tempted to seek quick financial gains. Meanwhile, children might disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor fun than their career planning. If you're planning a date with your partner, pay attention to your attire, as inappropriate clothing could upset them. A possible salary increment may uplift your mood and help you let go of past grievances. While you may feel lazy and reluctant to start the day, you'll later realize the importance of making better use of your time. A surprise visit from a relative might disrupt your plans for the day. Remedy: Enhance harmony in family life by chanting Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Get involved in creative activities today, as idleness could disturb your mental peace. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Take time to acknowledge and celebrate your wife's achievements with genuine appreciation and generosity. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, so enjoy some special moments together. At work, those who have been hindering your progress may face setbacks, allowing you to witness their downfall. However, exercise caution while interacting with family members, as unnecessary arguments could arise, wasting your time and energy. The day promises to be memorable, as you share beautiful moments with your spouse. Remedy: Face east while eating to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Use your energy today to help someone in need, as the true value of life lies in serving others. Avoid friends who borrow money but fail to return it, as it could lead to unnecessary stress. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends to enjoy a cheerful and uplifting gathering. You may discover a special connection with someone and experience the bliss of love. Some will see progress in business and education. To enjoy a relaxed and pleasant evening, focus on working diligently throughout the day. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, appreciating their worth and affection. Remedy: To boost your financial growth, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Cancer: You will feel energetic and agile throughout the day, with your health supporting you fully. Investments made today are likely to boost your financial stability and prosperity. It's a good day to listen to and implement suggestions from others, as they could bring positive outcomes. A pleasure trip may be on the cards, helping you recharge your energy and enthusiasm. Embrace new techniques to improve work efficiency—your unique style will captivate those observing you. Stay authentic in your conversations, as pretending to be someone else will not serve you well. Today promises to be one of the most beautiful days of your married life. Remedy: Maintain a strong moral character to ensure good financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your evening may bring mixed emotions, leaving you feeling a bit tense. However, there’s no need to worry—your moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointments. Unexpected sources might bring you financial gains today. Neglecting your life partner's feelings could strain your relationship. Take time to cherish sweet memories and reignite the joy of your golden days. Avoid unnecessary suspicion, as doubt can harm your bond. If something is bothering you, have an honest conversation with your partner to find a solution together. You’ll have the energy and skills to improve your earning potential today, but be mindful of wasting your free time on unimportant tasks. Be cautious with communication, as forgetting to share something important with your spouse might lead to conflict. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls to foster a harmonious and healthy family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Virgo: Engage in a sport today to keep yourself active and youthful. Avoid making investments in land or property, as they could lead to unfavorable outcomes. Guests may visit in the evening, adding a lively touch to your day. You’ll enjoy playful moments with your romantic partner, perhaps teasing them by extending a phone conversation. Some good news at work might uplift your spirits. If you go shopping, be mindful of your spending to avoid unnecessary expenses. While neighbors might attempt to create tension in your married life, your strong bond will remain unshaken. Remedy: Show affection and respect toward your elder brothers to ensure a prosperous economic life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Libra: Cultivate a positive mindset to boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, work on letting go of negative emotions such as fear, hatred, jealousy, and the desire for revenge. Pending financial matters may finally be resolved, bringing you relief. Engaging in social gatherings and events will help you expand your circle of friends and acquaintances. Romance is in the air, and you may share special moments with your partner. However, the workplace might bring challenges, and a close associate’s actions could leave you feeling unsettled. Despite this, you can find comfort by immersing yourself in your favorite hobbies after work, which will help you relax. By evening, your bond with your spouse will bring joy, making it a memorable time. Remedy: Actively participate in auspicious events, such as weddings, by offering your help with sincerity and dedication. This will enhance your professional growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health and well-being. A new financial opportunity may come to fruition, bringing in additional income. Attending social events will provide a valuable chance to strengthen connections with influential people. However, your romantic relationship might face some disapproval from others.

The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage when collaborating with colleagues. Travel and educational activities will broaden your perspective and enhance your understanding. If tensions arise between you and your spouse, revisiting cherished memories can help diffuse the situation. Don't miss the chance to reflect on those joyful moments during a disagreement. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will support your health and bring positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Sagittarius: Your compassionate nature will fill your day with joyful moments. Long-term investments made today can yield significant returns. Dedicate time to nurturing children by teaching them values and instilling a sense of responsibility. Express your affection in small, thoughtful ways, like placing a flower on your windowsill. With hard work and perseverance, you’ll be closer to achieving your goals. Students might struggle with focus today and may spend too much time with friends, so be mindful of how you use your time. If you’ve been longing for affection from your spouse, today promises to fulfill that desire. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, expose it to sunlight, and drink it for harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Make time for sports and outdoor activities to recharge yourself today. A parent might offer valuable advice on saving money—listen closely, as ignoring it could lead to future challenges. News of your sister’s matrimonial alliance will bring joy, though the thought of her moving away might leave you a bit emotional. Focus on cherishing the present moment instead of worrying about the future. You may feel a strong connection to your partner, even in their absence. At work, maintaining a professional and focused attitude will earn you recognition. Before starting any new project, consult experienced individuals for their insights and guidance—taking time to meet them could be immensely beneficial. By the end of the day, your spouse’s love will help you forget life’s struggles and bring you peace. Remedy: Chant the mantra "ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः" (Om Sram Sreem Srom Sah Ketave Namaha) 11 times to attract positive financial outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: The support of influential individuals will greatly uplift your confidence. Financial gains from previous investments are likely to materialize. However, it's time to let go of any dominating behavior within your family. Collaborate with loved ones and share both the joys and challenges of life—your changed approach will bring them immense happiness. Reality may require you to distance yourself from a loved one temporarily. At work, some colleagues may disagree with your methods but hesitate to voice their opinions. If results fall short of your expectations, consider reassessing and adjusting your strategies. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any contest or challenge you face. However, keeping expectations in check is essential to avoid disappointment in your married life. Remedy: Live a disciplined life, as the Sun symbolizes structure and order, to foster happiness and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Boost your optimism to enhance your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. If you strategize wisely, you could earn some extra income today. Make it a priority to address your children’s concerns and support them wholeheartedly. For those attuned to love, its melody will resonate deeply today, overshadowing all other distractions. You'll find yourself in a position to finalize significant land deals and successfully manage entertainment-related projects. After a hectic schedule, you'll finally enjoy some much-needed personal time. Marriage brings its own unique joys, and today you’ll savor every one of them. Remedy: Place raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping to cultivate happiness and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.35 pm to 5.35 pm.