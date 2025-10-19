horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 October 2025, Monday.

Aries

You may feel immense joy from your child’s success. Be prudent with investments. Taking an emotional risk could bring positive results. The creative power of your devoted love shines today. Focus on work and priorities. A day spent in solitude, perhaps with a good book, may be ideal. Married life feels exceptionally harmonious.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God from a copper vessel with jaggery, wheat, red vermilion, and a red flower for career blessings.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus

Cultivate positive emotions like love, hope, and optimism. Unplanned financial gains are possible. Family matters may get complicated if you ignore responsibilities. True love might seem distant today, but things will change. Avoid partnerships in business. Enjoy hobbies to soothe yourself after work. Remember to spend quality time with your partner.

Remedy: Give away white items to the needy on special occasions for family bliss and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Gemini

You'll feel relaxed and in a good mood. Consider financial opportunities carefully before committing. Family disputes could arise; maintain composure. Love life feels sweet but fleeting today. New connections may benefit your career. Swift problem-solving brings recognition. Though plans may go awry, cherish special moments with your spouse.

Remedy: Adopt a disciplined lifestyle—this will bring joy to family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Cancer

Influential people can boost your morale. Spending quality time (and money) with family brings happiness. Be patient with children and those less experienced. Setbacks in love won’t bring you down. Own up to errors at work for self-betterment. Early office departure to spend time with your partner is appealing, but external factors might get in the way. Your spouse may challenge your reputation slightly today.

Remedy: Chant Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, to enhance love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Leo

Seek comfort from family to alleviate tension. Express your feelings instead of bottling them up. Donate to religious causes for mental peace. Try something exciting at home for a change. A surprise romantic encounter may bring confusion. Colleagues with ill intentions will face their own consequences. After a hectic period, you'll finally have time for yourself. Married life feels especially romantic.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for robust health.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo

Don't be discouraged by difficult circumstances—appreciate happiness more after hardship. Attend a social event to elevate your mood. Watch your spending and start saving. A visit to a holy place can bring peace. Allow love and joy to brighten your day. Positive changes are likely in your work environment. Plans for prosperity may be disrupted by unexpected evening guests. Enjoy golden moments in married life.

Remedy: Pray to Lord Bhairava for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Libra

Turn to spirituality, meditation, or yoga to reduce mental stress. Avoid making any investments today. Time spent with family and friends lifts your spirits. Third-party interference might stir friction in love relationships. At work, you should fare well. A chance meeting while outdoors may revive old memories. Spousal remarks may sting, but take them in stride.

Remedy: For financial well-being, offer raw turmeric in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio

Embrace positive thinking to overcome your fears. If you’ve struggled to get a loan, today could be your day. Guide others with warmth and good values—harmony at home will follow. Relive fond moments by going on a pleasant outing with your beloved. Expand professional contacts, especially abroad. Your children might crave more of your attention. Expect heartfelt conversations with your spouse.

Remedy: Practice early morning pranayama (breathing exercises) for mental and physical fitness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius

Give up unhealthy habits to maintain good health. Assistance from a relative could benefit your business and finances. Consider buying something special for home or jewelry. Be cautious with romantic pursuits—unrequited love spells trouble. Keep alert to avoid deception in business. Sports are important, but don’t let them hamper studies or work. Your spouse’s social schedule might leave you feeling left out.

Remedy: Donate a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to enhance luck in love.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn

Stress may subside soon. Be careful not to overspend or get caught in dubious financial deals. Expect nurturing from your spouse and children. Unfulfilled promises could cause issues with your lover. Traveling could present new business opportunities. Take time for yourself today. By day’s end, any suspicions concerning your spouse will be put to rest.

Remedy: Chant Ganesh Chalisa and sing hymns to improve finances.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.

Aquarius

Overcome feelings of loneliness by connecting with family. Finances may improve by the evening. Loved ones will strive to keep your spirits high. Love may bring some pain today. Professional responsibilities might increase. The day may start slowly but will become more rewarding as it progresses. At day’s end, unexpected surprises may reveal thoughtful gestures from your spouse.

Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces

Confidence and a manageable work schedule will grant you relaxation time. Despite financial needs, past overspending may pinch. Spend the latter half of the day with family. Love may face disapproval from others. You'll be in a strong position to lead important projects. Shopping or errands occupy most of your time. Any worries about a third party’s interest in your spouse will be unfounded by day’s end.

Remedy: Adding spices, dry fruits, and jaggery in moderation to your meals can boost financial luck.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.