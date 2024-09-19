Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 September 2024, Friday.

Aries: For a fulfilling life, focus on building mental resilience. Investing in your home will bring financial gains. If needed, your friends will be there to support you. Strengthen your relationship by letting go of past grievances and forgiving your partner for any past neglect. It's a good day to finish any pending tasks before your boss notices. Take some time for self-reflection to identify areas of improvement, which will lead to personal growth. Your spouse may surprise you with something special today. Remedy: Using dhak leaves in cooking will benefit your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Taurus: Engage in some physical sport, as it's the key to staying youthful. Be cautious at work or in business, as negligence could lead to financial loss today. You'll enjoy joyful moments with family and friends. Any lingering complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will disappear on this wonderful day. Stay committed to your work and don't rely on others for help today. Avoid making impulsive decisions that you may regret later. Although life has been challenging recently, today you will feel cherished and at peace with your spouse. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother-like figures, and elderly women to ensure steady growth in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Gemini: Stress should not be overlooked, as it is quickly becoming as harmful as tobacco and alcohol. Today, you may consider investing in religious activities, which could bring you mental peace and stability. However, concerns about the health of a female family member may arise. Love will feel deep and meaningful today, and you will experience its warmth. Interestingly, someone who usually irritates you at work might show unexpected intelligence today. Be mindful of your words when communicating with important people. Your spouse will show extra care and affection toward you today. Remedy: Using scented items will have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Your hard work, combined with timely support from family members, will bring the results you desire. However, continue to put in effort to keep the momentum going. With the assistance of a close relative, your business will thrive today, leading to financial gains. Be cautious during conversations—if things don't go as planned, you may lose your temper and say things you'll regret later. Think before you speak. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take some time to be with them and have an open, honest conversation. Today, you'll be in the spotlight, with success within reach. Stay away from people who waste your time. This day will feel like the springtime of your life, full of romance with your partner. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, float an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Leo: Your health will remain in excellent condition. You may feel tempted to earn quick money, but be cautious. Steer clear of controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. If you're going on a date, avoid bringing up sensitive issues. The additional knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in dealing with peers. You'll tap into your hidden talents to make the most of the day. However, if you let others influence you more than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: To increase happiness and harmony in the family, apply saffron on a Peepal tree and tie it with a loose yellow thread.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Virgo: Encourage yourself to be more optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Be cautious if you've invested in the stock market, as losses are possible today. Stay attentive and alert regarding your finances. Spending quality time with children will be essential. Love is in the air, and you will feel the joy it brings. You'll be in a great position to handle major land deals and manage entertainment projects involving many people. Your creativity and enthusiasm will lead to another productive day. You'll feel truly blessed as your partner treats you with immense love and care. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek (ritual pouring of water or milk) on a Shivling to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Libra: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to take part in a sports competition. However, be cautious as some of your movable property might be at risk of theft today, so take extra care. You'll feel a renewed sense of excitement and confidence, thanks to the support of family and friends. Matters of love may bring some emotional discomfort, but investing time and effort into learning new skills will greatly benefit you. It's also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. While things may not go exactly as planned, you'll still enjoy a lovely time with your partner. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family and social circle to positively influence your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: If you’re feeling overly stressed, spend more time with children. Their warm hugs, innocent smiles, or simple presence will help lift your spirits. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. You’ll be in a celebratory mood and enjoy treating your family and friends. Your personal matters will be well under control. If you're taking a day off, rest assured that things will run smoothly in your absence. And if any issue arises, you'll be able to resolve it easily upon your return. Rituals, religious ceremonies, or auspicious events are likely to take place at home. However, family disputes could impact your married life. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.15 am.

Sagittarius: Stick to a healthy, low-calorie diet and stay committed to your exercise routine. Financial security is essential for tough times, so start saving and investing today to avoid potential difficulties. Spend your evening with friends; it will lift your spirits. Your love life flourishes today, reminding you of the beauty of your actions. Be cautious in your decisions—don’t share your ideas until you are confident in their success. Today, you won’t be concerned with others' opinions and will prefer to enjoy some peaceful solitude in your free time. You and your spouse will create an unforgettable memory together. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, chant "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Today, you’ll face an important decision that may leave you feeling tense and anxious. A neighbor might approach you for a loan, but it's wise to verify their trustworthiness before lending money to avoid potential losses. Family responsibilities will demand your immediate attention, and neglecting them could lead to complications. Take a moment to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. Your business acumen and negotiation skills will bring you financial benefits. You may prefer solitude over socializing today and might spend your free time tidying up your home. By the end of the day, you’ll come to appreciate the beauty of your marriage like never before. Remedy: Use red carpets or bedsheets to enhance positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Financially, things will improve as you recover delayed payments. However, you may have unexpected guests arriving in the evening. Be cautious, as there’s a chance of being misunderstood in matters of love. Success is within reach, but it will require you to make important changes gradually, one step at a time. You can pleasantly surprise your spouse by setting aside your work to spend quality time together. Though your busy schedule might cause your partner to question your loyalty, by the end of the day, they will understand and embrace you with affection. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to foster happiness, satisfaction, and contentment in your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: A flare of temper could lead to arguments and confrontations, so stay calm. Investing for the long term will bring you significant gains. Unexpected news from a distant relative will brighten your day. However, your beloved may want to express their thoughts today instead of listening to yours, which could leave you feeling upset. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. Elders of this zodiac sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. By the end of the day, you’ll truly appreciate the joy of a happy married life. Remedy: Keeping showpieces or idols made from plaster of Paris in your home will help promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.