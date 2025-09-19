horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 20 September 2025, Saturday.

Aries: You need to manage your emotions and overcome fear quickly, as they may harm your health and become a barrier to your well-being. Past overspending may now put you in financial difficulty, leaving you in need of money but with little help available. On the personal front, love and companionship will grow stronger—express your affection with small gestures like placing a flower at your window. Students should stay focused on studies instead of wasting time in casual hangouts, as this is a crucial phase for their future. Married life will be filled with love and romance today, making it an ideal time to plan ahead with your partner. However, keep your goals realistic and avoid unrealistic expectations. Remedy: Drink milk mixed with turmeric powder to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. A family member’s illness may bring financial strain, but right now, their health should be your top priority. You might also feel disturbed by the behavior of someone in the family—having an open conversation will help. Singles may come across someone special today, but be sure about that person’s relationship status before taking things forward. Networking with influential people will work in your favor. On the personal front, your partner may pleasantly surprise you. An enjoyable evening with friends is also on the cards, though moderation will be important. Remedy: Chant "ॐ" (Om) 28 or 108 times with a calm mind, both day and night, to bring harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Spending time with children will bring you joy and healing. At a party today, you may meet someone who offers valuable advice to strengthen your finances. Don’t let family tensions distract you—tough times often teach the most important lessons. Avoid self-pity and focus on what life is trying to show you. You may feel emotionally unsettled, but your communication skills will stand out. However, your spouse’s harsh words might upset you. Engaging in social work or helping someone in need could work like a refreshing boost of energy. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by distributing chocolates to poor or underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Cancer: Your health looks good today, allowing you to enjoy playful moments with friends. You’ll also realize the importance of money and how careless spending can impact your future. On the personal front, your partner will be supportive, though you should be mindful of your behavior while going out together. You’ll have ample time for yourself today—use it to pursue hobbies, read, or listen to music. However, your spouse may not meet your expectations, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Watching a good movie at a multiplex could lift your mood and make the day enjoyable. Remedy: Share food with blind people to remove obstacles in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Be cautious about consuming uncovered or exposed food, but avoid unnecessary stress as it may only affect your peace of mind. Support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you gains today. However, some older relatives may place unreasonable demands on you. Don’t lose heart—like melting ice, your worries will soon fade away. Remember, time moves quickly, so use it wisely and productively. On the personal front, you’ll get to enjoy the brighter side of marriage. Volunteering for a social cause or helping someone in need will refresh your energy like a tonic. Remedy: Begin your day by seeking the blessings of elders by touching their feet, to bring harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Avoid wasting energy on impossible thoughts—channel it in the right direction instead. While your financial situation may improve, expenses could still slow down the progress of your projects. Focus on family needs and be present in their joys and sorrows, showing that you truly care. Your partner may be in an unpredictable mood today, so maintain patience and your best behavior. Matters related to tax or insurance may also need attention. Some demands from your spouse could cause stress, but you’ll realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness. Remedy: Include honey in your daily diet to bring sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Libra: Good health will keep you active and may even encourage you to take part in a sports competition. Financial concerns are likely to ease with timely support from friends. Family members may not fully meet your expectations, so instead of insisting on your own way, adjust your approach to take the lead harmoniously. Romance will be in the air—plan something special with your beloved. Avoid making impulsive decisions that could bring regret later. Your spouse will make genuine efforts to keep you happy today. A thoughtful gesture, like bringing home your parents’ favorite dish as a surprise, can uplift the household atmosphere and spread joy. Remedy: Respect and follow your father’s guidance to maintain peace and positivity in the family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your optimistic outlook will leave a strong impression on those around you. Be cautious in financial matters today, as relying blindly on others’ advice could lead to losses. This is an excellent day to draw attention effortlessly, but avoid being submissive in love—mutual respect is key. Neglecting important tasks for trivial activities may cause problems, so prioritize wisely. In married life, giving each other space will help strengthen the bond. Remember, positive thinking holds transformative power—consider reading something uplifting or watching an inspiring film to boost your spirits. Remedy: For financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: You may feel emotionally sensitive today, so avoid situations that could hurt you. Financial gains through your children are likely, bringing you joy and satisfaction. Your innocence and childlike charm could play a key role in resolving family issues. Express your love in small but thoughtful ways, such as placing fresh flowers by your window. Remember, time moves swiftly—use it wisely and make every moment count. Married life will feel especially rewarding as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. However, be mindful not to spend too much of your day glued to the television. Remedy: Incorporate white clothing into your daily wear to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.

Capricorn: Your generous nature will turn out to be a blessing, helping you free yourself from vices such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, ego, and jealousy. Married individuals may find themselves spending significantly on their children’s education today. It’s also a favorable day to dedicate some of your time to others. Your partner’s eyes will reveal something deeply special, reminding you that true emotions are felt more than spoken. Use your time wisely to achieve meaningful goals, but remember that flexibility and quality moments with family are equally important. The warmth and affection of your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, almost like royalty. Purposeful time spent on the internet may also bring deeper insights and broaden your perspective. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract greater financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid letting your unpredictable nature create rifts in your marital relationship, as such behavior may lead to regret later. Though money may slip through your hands easily, your favorable stars will ensure a steady flow of finances. It’s a good day for handling domestic matters and completing long-pending household tasks. A disagreement with your partner may arise if you insist on proving yourself right, but their patience and understanding will help ease tensions. Some of you may face unexpected travel, which could feel hectic and tiring. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as this may spark conflict. Remember, while others can guide you with advice, the ultimate solution to your life’s challenges lies within your own efforts. Remedy: Incorporating scented items or fragrances into your daily routine will support better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: You may feel lower in energy today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra tasks. Take some rest and, if possible, reschedule appointments for another day. Financially, conservative investments are likely to bring good returns. Be wary of people who make big promises but fail to deliver—focus only on what truly matters. Your smile will prove to be the perfect remedy to lift your beloved’s spirits. Remember, divine help comes to those who help themselves. Today will reveal to you that marriage is not just about physical intimacy but about experiencing the depth of true love. When it comes to life’s challenges, trust yourself to find reliable solutions, as others can only offer advice, not answers. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothes to attract positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.