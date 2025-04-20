Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 April 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your energy levels will be high today, so make the most of it by finishing any pending work. If you've been working on getting a loan for a while, today might bring you success. Handling children might be challenging, but a little love and patience will help. Show affection to keep them engaged and avoid unnecessary stress — remember, love attracts love. Family interruptions from your spouse’s side could disrupt your day, and things may not go as planned. Try to stay calm and flexible. Attending lectures or seminars today can give you fresh ideas for personal or professional growth. However, don’t expect much understanding from your spouse regarding your health — they may come across as a bit insensitive. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, distribute saffron-colored sweet pudding to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

Taurus: Believe in yourself — self-confidence is your greatest strength as you continue battling a long-term illness. Even though your financial situation is improving, expenses may still hold you back from moving forward with your plans. Family responsibilities could pile up, adding stress and pressure. Be extra cautious in matters of the heart — a one-sided attraction may lead to disappointment or trouble today. At work, deal with colleagues and situations carefully — use patience and wisdom. You may feel nostalgic and want to relive some joyful childhood activities. Your spouse may show a tougher side today, which could make you a bit uneasy. Remedy: For better health, tie black and white threads around both your toes.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gemini: A friend’s astrological advice may inspire you to take better care of your health. Be smart with your finances—save wisely and spend only when necessary, or you may regret it later. Work sincerely for your family’s well-being. Let love and a positive mindset guide your actions, not selfish motives. You might argue with your partner today to prove a point, but they’ll likely respond with calmness and understanding, helping ease the situation. If you're planning to take a day off, don’t stress—things will stay under control in your absence. And even if something goes wrong, you’ll handle it smoothly once you're back. Rituals or special ceremonies might take place at home, adding a sense of joy and positivity. You’ll also feel deeply loved and cared for by your spouse today. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish regularly—this can help attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am and 11:40 am.

Cancer: Today is a perfect day to give up the habit of drinking. Remember, alcohol harms your health and lowers your productivity. Be extra cautious while handling bank-related matters. Spending too much time at work may create problems in your home life, so try to balance both. Show small acts of kindness and love — they can make the day truly special. You might meet someone inspiring or pleasant at your workplace today. Finishing your tasks on time will give you some personal time and peace of mind later. Delaying work will only increase pressure. Your spouse will go out of their way today to make you feel loved and happy. Remedy: To bring more happiness and harmony into your family, apply saffron on a Peepal tree and loosely tie a yellow thread around it.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: However, be careful at work or in business—even a small mistake could lead to financial loss. It’s a good day to reach out to people you haven’t spoken to in a while. A sudden romantic moment may surprise you and lift your mood. Your carefully planned moves at work will pay off, helping you finish your projects on time. It's also a favourable day to take on new assignments. You might come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories and makes you feel nostalgic. After a long gap, you'll finally get quality time to spend with your partner. Remedy: For financial growth, chant Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Virgo: You’ll get to enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health, as they may fall ill, which could lead to unexpected medical expenses. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, and you'll enjoy being at the centre of attention. Romantic matters may not go well today, as finding a genuine connection might be difficult. Business or partnership opportunities look promising, but make sure to put all agreements in writing. You may get an idea to start something new during your free time, and it could take up most of your day, pushing other tasks aside. Your partner’s chatter might annoy you at first, but they’ll end up doing something truly thoughtful that makes you feel appreciated. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract good luck in business or professional matters.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Maintain a balanced diet and stay committed to your fitness routine. Your plan to save money for yourself is likely to succeed today, with opportunities to set aside a good amount. A short visit to a relative will offer you a much-needed break and bring a sense of ease and relaxation. Love is in the air—today, you and your partner will share deep moments of affection and emotional connection. Be mindful not to let others take credit for your hard work; stand firm and own your efforts. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends—it could bring joy and nostalgia. You'll also notice your life partner showing extra care and attention toward you today. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) for auspicious health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Stimulate your mind today by diving into something interesting to read. Consider placing any extra funds into a secure investment that promises steady returns in the future. It's a great day to engage in activities with young people—they’ll bring fresh energy into your life. Love is in the air, capturing both your heart and thoughts. If you've been working hard, recognition in the form of a promotion or financial reward may be on the horizon. Although your family may share their concerns with you today, you'll find comfort in retreating into your own space and doing something you truly enjoy. Your life partner may go above and beyond in showing their affection—like a guardian angel by your side. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by donating pure cotton clothes and savory snacks (namkeens) to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Be cautious while driving today. Financial gains may come from multiple sources, bringing a sense of relief. It’s a wonderful time to engage in activities with young people—they’ll uplift your spirits. Consider planting a sapling today—it’s a simple act with lasting impact. Even if your workload is heavy, you’ll manage to stay energized and may even finish your tasks ahead of schedule. As the evening sets in, you might feel the urge to step outside for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park to unwind. However, be mindful of potential misunderstandings with your spouse that could lead to minor setbacks. Remedy: Trust in the divine and avoid mental stress or negative thinking—doing so will support your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid getting too involved in your spouse’s personal matters today—it’s best to respect boundaries and focus on your own responsibilities. Too much interference may unintentionally lead to emotional dependency. Be extra careful when considering investment offers today; take time to review the details before committing. Resolving any differences with family members will help you move closer to your personal and collective goals. Love may strike unexpectedly, leaving little room to dodge Cupid’s arrow. A journey in pursuit of better career opportunities may bear fruit—but make sure to seek your parents' approval first to avoid future objections. Today calls for careful decisions—let your mind guide you more than your emotions. You might find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, appreciating the depth of their presence in your life. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.



Aquarius: Stay calm and composed today, as challenges may arise—losing your temper could lead to unnecessary complications. Remember, anger is only a moment of madness, and mastering it will bring you strength. Businesspeople may experience a wave of joy from unexpected profits or a pleasant financial surprise. It’s also a good time to support children with their studies or schoolwork—they’ll appreciate your guidance. Your bond with your partner is strong, and nothing can come between your love. The day may begin with some fatigue, but as it unfolds, positive outcomes will start to emerge. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself—perhaps to reconnect with someone dear. You and your spouse are likely to share a beautiful moment today, one that becomes a cherished memory. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls to attract positivity and maintain well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your strong confidence and a light workload will give you the space to unwind and recharge today. You'll also gain a deeper appreciation for the value of money and realize how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Avoid letting any disagreements with your spouse turn into mental stress—some things are simply beyond our control, and peace often comes from acceptance. Your partner may be emotionally unpredictable today, so patience and understanding will go a long way. Surround yourself with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into upcoming trends. It's a good day to channel your time and energy into helping others—just be careful not to get drawn into situations that don't concern you. Be mindful that your spouse may not meet your usual expectations today, which could affect your mood—but try not to take it to heart. Remedy: To enhance harmony at home, consider hanging cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.