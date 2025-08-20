horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 August 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Avoid overeating and make regular visits to the gym or health club to maintain fitness. This is a good day to invest in things that may appreciate in value. Your spouse’s health might become a cause for stress and worry. On the brighter side, love is in the air, bringing joy and warmth to your day. Work-related stress may still occupy your mind, leaving little room for family and friends. However, taking a short break from work will allow you to spend meaningful time with your spouse. Your married life will feel more vibrant and colourful than ever today. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to ensure harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Don’t take life too seriously today. Fresh and creative ideas will come to you, bringing promising financial gains. However, children may disappoint you with their lack of interest in studies. On the personal front, romance will add joy and excitement to your life. By showcasing your talents to the right people, you can soon build a stronger public image. Business-related travel will turn out to be fruitful in the long run. Married life will feel especially meaningful today, reminding you that true love goes far beyond physical attraction. Remedy: Show kindness and extend support to widows for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: The day promises recreation and fun. However, unresolved issues may get more complicated, and rising expenses could weigh on your mind. Expect guests at home, making for a delightful and lively evening. Your love life will blossom as the day begins with your partner’s smile and ends with dreams of each other. It’s also a favourable time to negotiate with new clients. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge or contest. On the personal front, your spouse will show extra care and affection today. Remedy: Donate a cot tothe saints or physically challenged individuals to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: A positive day awaits, bringing relief from a long-standing illness. You may spend generously on a party with friends, yet your financial position will remain stable. Expect joyful moments with family, and your beloved will make efforts to keep you happy. Traders should be cautious, as misguided advice from a close friend could create trouble. Working professionals must stay alert at the workplace and avoid wasting time in gossip. Your spouse will express admiration for you today, rekindling affection in your relationship. Remedy: Keep Gangajal or holy water stored in a tin container to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Leo: Today promises sheer pleasure as you embrace life to the fullest. Financial worries may ease with support from your parents. Your sharp wit will make you the center of attention at social gatherings, while your love life blossoms beautifully. A pleasant encounter at work may brighten your day. Though the morning could feel tiring, positive results will unfold as the day progresses. By evening, you’ll find time to connect with someone close. However, tensions with your spouse may surface, leading to disagreements that could linger longer than expected. Remedy: Worship an idol of your personal deity made of lead to boost career and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Keep your aspirations in check to truly enjoy life. Practising yoga can help balance your body, mind, and spirit, improving your temperament. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing into new purchases. Be careful with your words in group settings, as impulsive remarks may invite criticism. Fond memories from the past will keep you engaged today. Your dedication at work is likely to be rewarded with a promotion—focus on long-term benefits rather than immediate monetary gains. You may feel nostalgic and want to revisit activities you loved as a child. Despite recent challenges, your spouse will express deep affection and appreciation for you. Remedy: For greater family happiness, keep saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth with you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Your positive outlook will win hearts today. However, financial constraints may cause tension at home—so think carefully before discussing money matters with family, and don’t hesitate to seek their advice. Share your joy with your parents and make them feel valued, helping to ease any sense of loneliness they may have. Love surrounds you, and your partner’s affection will make the day truly beautiful. Work matters look favorable, and travel opportunities are worth considering. Married life will feel especially rewarding, reminding you that marriage is indeed a blessing. Remedy: Respect and honor your wife to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your prompt actions will help resolve a long-standing issue today. However, those who have made investments may face financial setbacks. Family and children will take center stage, bringing both responsibility and joy. A new romance may lift your spirits, keeping you cheerful throughout the day. On the professional front, recognition and rewards might be delayed, leaving you a bit disappointed. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes, as they could consume your time and energy unnecessarily. Married life will feel fulfilling, as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and showers you with love. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to crows to bring positive growth in your career.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed today. You may go shopping with your spouse to meet household needs, but the expenses could strain your budget. Spend quality time with your children, guiding them with good values and responsibilities. A gloomy outlook might create tension for your partner, so try to stay positive. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and learn new technologies. You’ll prefer peace and solitude over family gatherings today. Minor mood swings of your spouse may also cause some irritation. Remedy: Chant “ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः” 11 times to attract financial stability and favorable outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Outdoor activities may leave you tired and stressed today. On the brighter side, with the support of a close relative, you could see success in business, bringing financial gains. Children may test your patience, but handling them with love and care will ease the situation—remember, love attracts love. Romance is in the air, and you may find someone who makes your heart race with joy. At work, planning carefully will help you achieve satisfying results, even as tensions arise while solving office issues. Spending time with an elder could offer you valuable life lessons. Married life will feel especially blissful, reminding you of the joy of having a wonderful partner. Remedy: Get a Mangal (Mars) Yantra engraved on a gold ring and wear it to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Work on building a harmonious attitude—harboring hatred can harm you more than you realize. Remember, negativity may seem to win quickly, but goodness lasts longer. If you have been involved in betting or gambling, losses are likely today, so it’s best to stay away. Don’t let family tensions distract you; instead, treat difficult times as opportunities to learn life lessons rather than indulging in self-pity. Your partner may pleasantly surprise you with something beautiful, filling your day with love. At work, taking on extra responsibilities could bring better pay and a stronger position. However, avoid wasting your free time, as it may leave you feeling restless and low. Married life will feel truly romantic, as love continues to grow even after marriage. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles in auspicious events like marriages, as doing so weakens Venus. For financial stability, steer clear of such actions.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: You’ll be full of energy today, though work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. Investments in stocks or mutual funds are favorable for long-term benefits. Avoid raising sensitive issues with loved ones to keep relationships smooth. A trip to a picnic spot can add sparkle to your love life. Be cautious before committing to any costly venture. Your mind will stay active—some may enjoy chess, crosswords, or creative writing, while others may focus on planning for the future. On the personal front, your spouse will surprise you with something truly special. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, keep it under the sun, and drink it to bring harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.