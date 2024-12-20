Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 December 2024, Saturday.

Aries: Control your emotions and overcome your fears as soon as possible, as they could negatively impact your health and hinder your path to well-being. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources. Avoid being overly strict with your family, as it could disrupt the harmony at home. Today, you and your partner may prioritize each other above everything else—time, work, money, friends, and relatives. To make the most of the day, find some time for self-care amidst your busy routine. Married life may feel more spiritually fulfilling today, and you might engage in activities that deepen your bond. Visiting a riverbank or a religious site could help bring peace of mind. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati to bring positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Taurus: Avoid travelling long distances, as your health might not support it right now. If you’ve borrowed money, be prepared to repay it, as delays may strain your finances. This is an ideal time for considering marriage, but your romantic choices might face opposition. Feeling disheartened by money, relationships, or family issues? Consider visiting a spiritual guide today to find solace. Your life partner could cheer you up with thoughtful surprises, lifting your spirits. If you have free time, visiting a public library could be a great way to gain knowledge and inspiration. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother or a maternal figure to achieve mental peace and stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Gemini: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. It’s a good day to discuss investments and savings with your family, as their advice could help enhance your financial situation. Be mindful of your spending and avoid late nights, as an extravagant lifestyle might cause tension at home. Your partner may seem irritable, adding to your stress. Use your free time to unwind by watching a web series on your phone. A minor argument with your spouse over an old issue, like forgetting a special occasion, may arise, but everything will settle by the end of the day. You’ll also get to enjoy some delicious home-cooked dishes, reminding you of the joy of good food. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to attract positive financial energy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Cancer: Engage in activities that bring excitement and help you relax. If you’ve made investments based on someone’s advice, you might see significant gains today. It’s a good day to focus on domestic matters and complete pending household tasks. Lovers will show extra sensitivity toward their family’s feelings. Be mindful of your expenses while shopping to avoid overspending. Someone around you might do something special that rekindles your partner’s affection for you. It’s never too late to plan for a better future, and today is ideal for strategizing ways to create a brighter future for yourself and your family. Remedy: Share packets of milk with the poor to bring inner satisfaction and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Leo: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance, so stay true to your values and approach every decision rationally. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing fresh income your way. Work may feel stressful and exhausting, but spending time with friends will keep your spirits high. Despite some disagreements, your love life will be positive, and you’ll succeed in making your partner happy. You might spend time with a friend, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it’s unproductive and unnecessary. In married life, personal space is essential, but today, you’ll enjoy being especially close to each other—expect sparks of romance! However, if you have children, you might receive a complaint about them, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Place black-and-white marble pieces in plant pots to maintain happiness and enthusiasm.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Virgo: Your polite and courteous behaviour will earn you admiration, with many people expressing their appreciation for you. Avoid making financial investments today without seeking proper advice. Family will hold a significant place in your life, but stay cautious as there’s a risk of losing a close friendship. Steer clear of gossiping, as it can waste valuable time. Misunderstandings with your spouse may leave you feeling upset throughout the day. If you have a sweet singing voice, using it to serenade your partner could bring them great joy. Remedy: Chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day, to strengthen intimacy with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Libra: Take it easy today—relax and engage in hobbies or activities you truly enjoy. You might meet someone at a gathering who offers valuable advice to improve your financial situation. Be cautious about letting relatives or friends handle your finances, as it could lead to overspending. Harsh words from your partner might dampen your mood, so try to stay calm. You may prefer solitude over socializing today, using your free time for something productive, like tidying up your home. Your spouse might display a strong, assertive side that leaves you feeling uneasy. While chatting with friends can be fun, excessive phone conversations could result in a headache. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by donating pure ghee and camphor to a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Scorpio: Investing in self-improvement today will bring multiple benefits—you’ll feel more confident and positive about yourself. If you make smart decisions, you might earn some extra money. Children may spend their time actively engaged in sports and outdoor activities. However, a miscommunication or misunderstanding could put a damper on your mood. Unfinished work at your job may require your attention later in the evening, so plan accordingly. Be cautious, as a stranger might create tension between you and your partner. To avoid feeling lonely, consider stepping out and exploring new places. Remedy: Add excitement to your love life by gifting your partner white flowers such as roses, carnations, or jasmine.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Avoid pressuring or compelling others to do things for you. Instead, consider their desires and interests, which will bring you immense satisfaction. Your financial situation could improve through speculation or unexpected gains. A harsh interaction with your father might upset you, but staying calm will help you manage the situation effectively, ultimately proving beneficial. Love may bring its share of emotional challenges today. You might spend time with a friend, but steer clear of alcohol—it’s an unproductive use of your time. If domestic help is unavailable, it could lead to tension with your partner, so approach the situation with patience. Those in the media industry are likely to have a positive and productive day. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by donating pure ghee and camphor at religious places.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.15 pm.

Capricorn: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, avoid habits or actions that could weaken your resilience. Financial disagreements with your spouse may arise, as they could criticize unnecessary spending or a lavish lifestyle. Focus on the needs of your family—sharing their joys and challenges will show them how much you care. Romantic thoughts and memories may occupy your mind today. Spending time watching a movie or match at home with your siblings can strengthen your bond and increase love within the family. Your day will end on a beautiful note when your spouse sets aside any differences and embraces you with love. If someone insists on talking to you when you’re not in the mood, respond calmly and explain your feelings. Remedy: For steady financial growth, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and show respect and honor towards women.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Aquarius: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to improve your physical health and build mental resilience. Financial challenges might cloud your ability to think clearly, so approach problems calmly. Your innocent and childlike nature could help resolve family issues effectively. If you’re attuned to love, today you’ll experience its melody in a way that makes you forget everything else. With free time on your hands, consider meditating to maintain mental peace and clarity. Your partner may whisk you away into a world filled with love and passion, making it a truly delightful day. Expect your sweetheart to be in high spirits, enjoying and laughing at your jokes wholeheartedly. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats to maintain financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Pisces: Watch your weight and avoid overeating to maintain good health. Investments related to your home are likely to bring profitable returns. Spending time with friends will offer you comfort and joy. Today, your loving nature will radiate and positively impact those around you. Take some time for self-reflection and personal growth if you feel a bit out of touch with yourself. Understanding yourself better will bring clarity and confidence. Your spouse will shower you with energy and affection, making the day special. However, you might receive some unpleasant news from someone overseas. Remedy: Share yellow rice with the less fortunate to cultivate happiness and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.