Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 February 2025, Friday.

Aries: Take care of your health and organize your tasks efficiently. You will have the opportunity to earn money independently today. The support from your family and friends will boost your confidence and enthusiasm. Be mindful of your behaviour, as a small mistake could upset your partner. Gaining new knowledge today will give you an advantage over your peers. Take time to work on your weaknesses and focus on self-improvement. Your spouse may exhibit self-centred behaviour today. Remedy: Avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees to maintain good health, as Jupiter represents Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Your hopes will blossom like a beautiful, fragrant flower. To maintain a smooth and stable life, pay close attention to your finances today. Domestic matters require immediate attention. Romantic efforts may not bring the desired results. New tasks may not meet your expectations. Avoid engaging with people who waste your time. Your spouse may not fulfil your expectations today, leading to frustration. Remedy: Clear out clutter by discarding old clothes, newspapers, and unnecessary items from your home to bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 11 am.

Gemini: Your cheerful nature will bring joy to those around you. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. Household responsibilities could feel exhausting and may lead to mental stress. There is a possibility of experiencing emotional distress in love. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. If you feel that your partner isn't giving you enough time, an open conversation about your concerns will be necessary. Both you and your spouse may need some space to maintain harmony in your married life. Remedy: Repair old and torn books at home to create lasting, positive memories in your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Cancer: Today is an ideal day to break free from unhealthy habits like drinking. Remember that alcohol not only harms your health but also reduces your efficiency. Avoid making any investments today. You may form new friendships at a social gathering. For some, a new romance is on the horizon, bringing joy and excitement into their lives. Avoid taking your partner for granted. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will keep you engaged today. Your spouse will make you feel as if heaven exists on earth. Remedy: To attract financial success, donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Blue..

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Today, you are filled with hope and positivity. If you have borrowed money from a relative, you may need to repay it under any circumstances. A family gathering will bring opportunities to make new friends, but choose wisely—true friends are a treasure worth keeping. Your love life may take a significant turn, possibly leading to a lifelong commitment. Surround yourself with successful individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. Understanding the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will prove beneficial for you. If you believe marriage is all about compromises, today you will realize that it is one of the best things that has ever happened to you. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: It's time to overcome your fears, as they not only drain your energy but also shorten your life. If you have been spending money carelessly, today you may realize its true value due to an urgent need. You’ll feel an extra burst of energy, making it a great day to plan and organize a gathering with your friends. When you find true love, nothing else matters—you will understand this deeply today. Utilize your professional skills to boost your career prospects, as unlimited success awaits in your field. Dedicate your expertise to staying ahead. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and make the most of it by being with your family. Your married life may take a delightful turn in your favour today. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children to bring positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Libra: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong, allowing you to participate in a sports competition. With the support of a close friend, some businesspeople may see financial gains today, helping to resolve various challenges. Spending quality time with family, children, and friends will be essential for recharging your energy. Travel may bring romantic opportunities. Stay alert at work, as someone could attempt to disrupt your plans. Those born under this zodiac sign might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with their siblings, strengthening their bond. Today promises to be one of the most fulfilling days of your married life. Remedy: Placing a Mangal Yantra at home and in the workplace may bring success in your career and business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.15 pm.

Scorpio: Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits. Be mindful of your spending today, as expenses may add up quickly. Planning a well-structured budget will help you navigate financial challenges effectively. Concerns about an elderly family member’s health may arise. A romantic candlelit meal with your partner will create special memories. Stay focused on your goals and avoid sharing your plans until you achieve success. Prioritizing friendships over responsibilities may lead to difficulties later, so manage your time wisely. Your parents may surprise your spouse with a meaningful gift today, bringing more joy to your married life. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, have your meals while sitting on a small wooden stool (chowki) and without wearing footwear.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health will be excellent today. Financially, you will remain strong, as favorable planetary alignments bring multiple opportunities for earning. However, friends may become overly involved in your personal matters. While some may hear wedding bells, others will enjoy a romantic spark that keeps their spirits high. Stay focused on your work and priorities. Your charismatic and outgoing nature will draw attention, putting you in the spotlight. Your spouse will rekindle the romance of your early days together, making today truly special. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Unexpected travel may leave you feeling exhausted and overwhelmed. To relax your muscles, consider a soothing oil massage. If you're looking for ways to earn some extra income, investing in secure financial schemes could be a smart choice. A pleasant surprise later in the day will bring joy and excitement to your entire family. Small gestures of kindness and love will make the day even more special. Your friends will appreciate and admire your ability to successfully complete a challenging task. Today, you may finally accomplish tasks you've long planned but never got around to. With just a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Adding cardamom to your daily diet may help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: You will find joy in moments of relaxation today. However, it’s essential to manage your finances wisely—knowing when and where to spend—so you don’t face regrets later. Despite your efforts, those around you may not be entirely satisfied, which could be frustrating. Your spouse may feel the weight of your worries, adding tension to your relationship. Embracing new technology will be crucial to staying ahead in a fast-changing world. Consider exploring travel opportunities for personal growth and refreshment. Be mindful of your emotions, as stress might lead to an unnecessary argument with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by gifting them items made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Believe in yourself—self-trust is the true mark of resilience as you continue to battle your prolonged illness. Financially, the savings you’ve built over time may come in handy today, though unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. At home, be mindful of your words and try to accommodate your family’s needs to maintain harmony. Treat your partner with kindness and respect. This is a favorable day for your career, so make the most of it. Your ability to persuade others will bring significant rewards. However, be cautious, as certain relatives may create tension in your married life. Remedy: To attract positive energy for better health, offer white flowers and some money into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.