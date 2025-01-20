Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 January 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Good health will allow you to take part in sports competitions. Avoid betting or gambling today, as it may lead to financial losses. Use this day to strengthen bonds with your loved ones. A delightful surprise awaits as your partner might shower you with gifts. Positive changes at work will bring you benefits. Seniors of this zodiac sign might spend their free time reconnecting with old friends. Your married life will feel joyful as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and expresses their love warmly. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. One of your parents might advise you on the importance of saving money today—listen carefully to avoid future financial troubles. Avoid discussing sensitive topics that could strain relationships with loved ones. Your love life will flourish beautifully today. At work, your past efforts may be appreciated, and your impressive performance could lead to a promotion. Business owners might benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals to expand their ventures. Spend your free time engaging with younger family members, and creating meaningful connections. In married life, physical gestures of affection—like hugs and kisses—will hold special significance, and you’ll experience their warmth today. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.

Gemini: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you relaxed and joyful today. Businesspeople might receive financial gains with the help of a close friend, which could help resolve several issues. The news of inheriting ancestral property will bring happiness to the entire family. You will realize the depth of your partner's love today. Deserving employees might receive promotions or financial rewards. Avoid wasting time by repeating things that no longer hold importance in your life. Your day will be truly wonderful as your spouse has planned a special surprise for you. Remedy: Keep flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction to maintain peace and harmony at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Stay positive, as better times are on the horizon, and you'll feel a boost of energy. If you're married, pay close attention to your children's health today, as there is a chance they may fall ill, potentially leading to significant medical expenses. Someone at home may feel upset with your casual or unpredictable behaviour, so be mindful of their feelings. There is a strong possibility of forming a new romantic connection, but avoid sharing personal or confidential details. You will achieve your goals today, especially if you seek help from others. It's also a great day for relaxation and entertainment. Your partner may surprise you with their wonderful and thoughtful side. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chilli in cooking to promote economic well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: Today, you are filled with a magical sense of hope. However, those with outstanding loans may face difficulties in repayment. Your carefree attitude might worry your parents, so it's important to gain their trust before starting any new project. There’s a chance someone might propose to you today. Bold decisions and actions will lead to favourable outcomes. The day is promising, allowing you to spend quality time with others as well as yourself. With a little effort, you can make this one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: To enhance financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Avoid consuming rich and high-cholesterol foods today. You may not need to spend your own money, as a senior family member is likely to support you financially. Before making any major decisions, consult your family members, as acting unilaterally could lead to issues. Maintaining harmony within the family will yield the best outcomes. You will realize today how deeply your partner loves you. Those involved in art and theatre may find exciting new opportunities to showcase their creativity. Feeling short on time for loved ones might leave you upset today. However, you can look forward to spending a truly wonderful evening with your spouse. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Libra: Boost your motivation to embrace optimism—it enhances confidence and adaptability. At the same time, work on letting go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and thoughts of revenge. Avoid entertaining requests for temporary loans, and focus on addressing the needs of your family, which should be your top priority today. In your love life, try to forgive and move past minor disagreements. You may receive some good news at work, lifting your spirits. Be mindful of excessive screen time, as it can waste valuable moments. Additionally, the actions of those around you might rekindle the admiration your life partner has for you. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to invite prosperity and improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Get ready for sheer joy and excitement if you're heading out for some fun today. You and your spouse can use this opportunity to discuss finances and plan for a secure future together. Dedicate some quality time to your children, teaching them valuable lessons and helping them understand their responsibilities. Your love life may take an exciting turn as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Make sure to carefully consider all aspects before making any decisions. It’s an excellent day to launch new projects or put plans into action. You might also enjoy spending your time with a captivating magazine or novel. Additionally, your spouse is in a fantastic mood and might surprise you in a delightful way. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need to invite bliss, peace, and happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Spend your evening with children, whose energy and joy will lift your spirits. Plan a delightful dinner to unwind from a busy and tiring day, and let their presence recharge you. You may receive support or benefits today from your brother or sister, bringing a sense of gratitude. A family gathering will place you at the heart of the celebration, creating memorable moments. Your love partner might pleasantly surprise you with a heartfelt gesture. Those involved in art and theater can expect new opportunities to showcase their creativity. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets unless you're sure of their intentions—it’s not worth risking your trust. As for your marriage, your spouse will remind you today why marriages are truly made in heaven. Remedy: Feed black-and-white-spotted cows with food and fodder to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: You are naturally gifted with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make the most of these qualities. Today, your siblings might approach you for financial assistance, but lending a hand could strain your own resources. Rest assured, this situation will improve soon. Your parents and friends will do their best to keep your spirits high. Take a moment to plant a sapling today as a gesture of positivity and growth. Your partner may be a bit challenging to handle, so approach interactions with patience and understanding. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends to reminisce and recharge. However, be cautious of external interference that could strain your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider gifting a silver elephant to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Your family may have high expectations of you, which could feel overwhelming at times. Be cautious with new contracts—they might seem promising but may not deliver the gains you’re hoping for. Avoid making hasty financial decisions. Set aside your worries and focus on strengthening your position at home and within your social circle. Romance will take center stage, capturing both your heart and mind. At work, support from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence and morale. Your willingness to help those in need will earn you admiration and respect. Today, you’ll feel especially fortunate to be married, as your bond with your spouse brings you joy. Remedy: Chant the mantra: पलाशपुष्पसंकाशं तारकाग्रहमस्तकम्। रौद्रंरौद्रात्मकं घोरं तं केतुं प्रणमाम्यहम।। (Palasha Pushpa Sankasham, Taraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudratmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamamyaham) 11 times for positive energy and focus.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.