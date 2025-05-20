horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 May 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: People with high blood pressure may benefit from drinking a moderate amount of red wine, as it can help reduce blood pressure and control cholesterol levels. It also helps in relaxation. Avoid spending too much just to impress others. Overworking and being too focused on office matters may create tension in your relationship with your spouse. If you're upset with your partner, don’t act out of revenge. Instead, stay calm and express your true feelings honestly. A dominating attitude at the workplace might attract criticism from your colleagues. However, planetary positions are in your favour today and could bring many reasons to feel happy. Be cautious, though—a relative, friend, or neighbour may cause stress in your married life. Remedy: Stay away from alcohol and focus on strengthening family bonds to bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Taurus: Be extra cautious while doing household work today. Mishandling domestic appliances or tools may lead to problems. You might end up spending money on various things, so it’s important to prepare a smart budget to manage expenses and avoid financial stress. Expect guests to visit in the evening, keeping you occupied. A special moment awaits as you may meet someone you've been dreaming about, bringing joy and excitement. It’s a good day to start new projects or put fresh ideas into action. Spending time with a friend is likely, but try to stay away from alcohol as it won’t benefit you in any way. Your efforts to improve your married life will bring better results than expected today. Remedy: To maintain good health, fix copper rivets to all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 to 3:50 pm.

Gemini: Those planning to go out for fun and recreation will have a joyful and enjoyable time today. You may need to spend a significant amount of money on your mother’s or father’s health. While this could affect your finances, it will also strengthen your bond with them. It's a good day to reconnect with old friends and contacts. Love life will feel positive and uplifting. Female colleagues may lend you good support in handling new tasks. You might feel like spending your free time doing religious or spiritual activities. However, try to avoid getting involved in unnecessary arguments during this period. If you think marriage is all about making compromises, today you'll realise it can also be one of the best things to happen in your life. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to please Lord Vishnu and reduce the negative effects of Mercury. This will also support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Cancer: Stay positive—better times are ahead, and you'll feel a boost in energy. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations, so manage your money carefully. If you're facing personal issues, try to resolve them by understanding each other’s point of view. Avoid making these matters public, as it could harm your reputation. Today, you may come to realise that love can fill the emptiness in life. Be cautious at work—someone may try to create trouble or work against you. Stay alert and handle tasks wisely. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. A beautiful day is in store for you and your spouse—make the most of it. Remedy: Uphold good values and character to create joyful moments in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Leo: Avoid daydreaming or making unrealistic plans. Instead, focus your energy on doing something meaningful and productive. Married couples might have to spend a significant amount on their children's education today. Some people may make big promises but fail to deliver—don’t rely on such talkers. Focus on actions, not words. A sudden romantic meeting could brighten your mood and lift your spirits. It’s a great day to perform well and be in the spotlight. Also, a good time to take part in social or religious events. Your spouse may feel especially lucky to have you today, so make the most of this special moment together. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer prayers to it.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm.

Virgo: Avoid wasting time on unrealistic dreams. Instead, save your energy for something meaningful and productive. A sudden flow of money will help you cover your bills and urgent expenses. Your children may lend a hand with household chores today. Encourage them to take part in such activities during their free time. A cheerful message will make your day joyful and happy. It’s a great time to build professional connections, especially with people from other countries. You may choose to spend some time alone today, stepping out quietly without informing anyone. While you’re by yourself, your mind will be filled with many thoughts. This could turn out to be the most beautiful day of your married life. You’ll truly feel the bliss of love. Remedy: For better health, practice Surya Namaskar—twelve rounds of sun salutations—in the early morning sunlight.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Libra: Keep your mind clear of unwanted thoughts and focus on staying calm and relaxed—this will strengthen your mental resilience. Avoid making any long-term commitments or investments today. Instead, spend quality time with a close friend to lift your spirits. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm are likely to bring positive outcomes and help ease any tension at home. You'll feel especially uplifted by the joy and affection your beloved brings into your life. Stay attentive during conversations with influential people—you may come across a valuable insight. Your natural charm and ability to persuade others will work in your favor. Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse today—it will leave you feeling deeply appreciated. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar or sorghum) to cows for added positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but don’t take it for granted—neglect now could lead to trouble later. Fortunately, your efforts to save money may finally bear fruit today, giving you a sense of financial accomplishment. However, be mindful not to let outdoor fun interfere with your studies—it may upset your parents. Remember, planning your career is just as important as play. Striking a healthy balance will not only keep your parents happy but also benefit your future. Your love life remains strong and unshakable. Still, avoid rushing into new joint ventures. If something important arises, seek guidance from trusted friends or family before committing. While you’re often busy tending to everyone else’s needs, today brings a chance to focus on yourself. Take time to unwind and explore a new hobby that brings you joy. Expect a delightful surprise that could add a spark to your marital life. Remedy: For career growth, offer water to a sacred Peepal tree and light a lamp at its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Focus on nurturing positive thoughts—your mindset shapes your reality. Be mindful of your finances; knowing when and where to spend wisely will save you from future regrets. Today, you may be pleasantly surprised by the support your brother offers—it will mean more than you expected. Your radiant eyes have the power to light up even the darkest moments for your beloved, adding warmth and magic to your relationship. However, exercise caution—read every detail carefully before signing any business or legal documents. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up much of your time, so try to stay flexible. On the brighter side, your married life will be filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt connection today. Remedy: For greater financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel at its roots.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Your energy will be running high today, keeping you motivated and active. Financial matters are set to improve as the day progresses, bringing a welcome sense of relief. A letter or message may arrive bearing joyful news that brightens the mood for the entire family. Your heart will beat in perfect harmony with your partner’s—love is truly in the air. You may also take on new projects today that promise prosperity and growth for your household. However, be mindful of how you use your time. Neglecting important responsibilities in favor of trivial distractions could lead to unnecessary setbacks. Stay focused to make the most of your day. As the evening unfolds, expect a memorable and heartwarming time with your spouse—one filled with affection and togetherness. Remedy: For ongoing prosperity, donate packets of milk to women in need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your health remains strong today, allowing you to take on the day with ease. You may receive unexpected financial support from an unknown source, helping to ease several ongoing money concerns. Be cautious with your words—avoid sharing personal or confidential information with others. On the romantic front, love may blossom in unexpected ways, turning what once seemed impossible into reality. It's best to postpone new projects and unnecessary expenses for now. For students, this is a crucial phase—resist distractions and focus on your studies to build a brighter future. Success now will lay the foundation for long-term achievement. Your spouse will show you a side of themselves that makes you feel deeply loved and cherished—today will be especially meaningful in your relationship. Remedy: To maintain family happiness, offer your respects and donate raw turmeric, five Peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow fabric to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.45 pm.

Pisces: You are naturally gifted with confidence and intelligence—channel these strengths wisely to make the most of your day. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses, offering some relief and stability. Steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics in personal conversations, especially with loved ones, as they may lead to unnecessary friction. This is not the ideal moment to open up about your deepest feelings or secrets with your partner—patience will serve you better. An important project you’ve been diligently working on may face unexpected delays. Stay calm and persistent; your efforts will eventually pay off. Take time to guide your children on effective time management and help them understand the value of using time productively—it’s a lesson that will benefit them for years to come. Be prepared for a possible emotional imbalance at home, as your spouse’s behavior could unintentionally affect your focus or professional relationships. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic bond by gifting yellow flowers—such as carnations, roses, or chrysanthemums—to your beloved, nurturing love and affection.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.