Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 October 2024, Monday.

Aries: Your health is in excellent shape. If you own land and are looking to sell, today could be a great opportunity to find a good buyer and receive a fair price. The festive atmosphere at home will help alleviate any stress, so be sure to engage and enjoy the celebrations rather than just watching from the sidelines. Your love life is also poised for improvement as positive developments unfold. However, it's essential for those born under this zodiac sign to avoid excessive talking at work to maintain a good reputation. Businesspeople in this sign may face losses today due to past investments. If your partner isn't giving you enough time, it's important to have an open conversation about your feelings and concerns. On a positive note, your marriage is likely to flourish today. Remedy: Keep peacock feathers in your home to promote a successful business or career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 7.15 pm.

Taurus: Engaging in some form of sport today will help you stay physically fit. You might finally put your long-saved money to good use, although unexpected expenses could dampen your spirits. When feelings of loneliness arise, reach out to your family for support; it can prevent you from sinking into depression and aid in making wise decisions. There may be some emotional challenges in your love life today. However, it’s a promising day for business, and a sudden trip for work could yield excellent results. You may feel indifferent to others' opinions today, preferring solitude over socializing. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but rest assured, it will be resolved amicably by day’s end. Remedy: To enhance your love life, treat animals with kindness and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle together with your partner. This approach can greatly enrich your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Prioritize your health over your social life today. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for long-term benefits. You’re in a joyful and energetic mood, and your cheerful disposition brings happiness to those around you. However, you may face disappointment if your planned date falls through. Your hard work and dedication will shine through, earning you confidence and support from others. Today, you might prefer to spend your time in a tranquil place away from relatives. While your spouse may be influenced by others and engage in an argument, your love and compassion will help to resolve any issues. Remedy: To ensure a smooth love life, offer assistance to those in need, particularly Kinnars (Eunuchs).

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Engaging in donation and charity work will bring you mental peace. You may see financial benefits from commissions, dividends, or royalties. Plan something exciting and entertaining for the later part of the day. Romance may take a backseat today, as your partner may be feeling particularly demanding. Your colleagues could become frustrated if you don’t provide clear answers. It's essential for those of this zodiac sign to carve out some time for themselves today, as overworking can lead to mental stress. While work pressure has affected your married life for some time, today, all grievances are likely to be resolved. Remedy: To enhance love in your relationship, drink stored water from an orange-colored glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your health is in excellent condition. Consider putting any extra money in a secure investment that will yield returns in the future. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will bring good news for your whole family, especially you. Love transcends the senses, and today you will truly feel the joy of love. It’s a favorable day for sending out your resume or attending an interview. If you’ve been hoping for something exciting to happen in your life, relief is on the way. Life has its surprises, and today you will be amazed by a wonderful side of your partner. Remedy: To enhance your financial status, incorporate moderate amounts of spices (garam masala), dried fruits, and jaggery into your daily cooking.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to yourself, so take a long walk to support your well-being. It’s a good idea to discuss investment and savings strategies with your family, as their advice can significantly improve your financial situation. Take a moment to celebrate your wife's achievements and share in her success; be generous and heartfelt in your appreciation. The world around you will seem brighter and more vibrant because you're in love! Engaging with influential people will inspire you with new ideas and plans. While you may intend to indulge in some of your favorite activities today, work commitments might prevent you from doing so. Expect a day filled with delicious food and romantic moments. Remedy: To enhance your financial situation, donate white clothing or fabrics to women.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: The support of influential individuals can significantly uplift your spirits and confidence. Investing in antiques or jewelry is likely to yield profitable returns and enhance your financial well-being. Strengthening your bond with your spouse will foster happiness, peace, and prosperity within your home. Towards the evening, you may find yourself unexpectedly drawn toward romantic thoughts. Today presents an opportunity to benefit from listening to experienced individuals and embracing innovative ideas at work. However, it’s wise to limit your interactions and focus on self-care. Prioritize spending quality time with yourself over engaging with others. You might come to appreciate just how beautiful your marriage truly is today. Remedy: To enhance professional success, prepare a dish using rice, sugar, and milk, and offer it to elderly women as an act of kindness.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.20 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Your honesty and bold opinions might unintentionally bruise a friend’s ego. However, your creative ideas today could unlock new financial opportunities. Be mindful of your spending, as indulging in luxuries or staying out late could create tension at home. A chance encounter may spark feelings of love at first sight. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to approach someone at work, today might be your lucky day. Shopping and recreational activities will likely keep you occupied throughout the day. Your life partner will go above and beyond to make you feel truly special and cherished. Remedy: Expressing kindness and offering help to widows will contribute positively to your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Make a conscious effort to develop and enhance your personality. You may find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial rewards. Be mindful of how you interact with family members—trying to dominate them could spark unnecessary arguments and criticism. Amid the hustle and bustle, you'll realize how fortunate you are to have such a wonderful partner by your side. Today is a favorable day for job applications or interviews. However, getting engrossed in a movie on TV or your phone might cause you to neglect important tasks. Your married life will feel more vibrant and joyful than ever today. Remedy: To maintain good health, carry a copper coin or a piece of copper with you at all times.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Frequent episodes of stress and anxiety may impact your mental resilience and clarity. It’s essential to cultivate positive thoughts to help you overcome these challenges. If you’ve been working on securing a loan for a while, today might bring good news on that front. Exercise patience when dealing with children or those with less experience, as this will foster understanding. Romantic moments may be limited due to your spouse’s health concerns. However, after a tough period, something unexpectedly wonderful at work will lift your spirits. Keep your emotions in check and avoid expressing them impulsively today. Your spouse’s behavior might create minor disruptions in your professional life, so stay calm and composed. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness in your love life, consider gifting your partner a silver ring.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take steps to prioritize your well-being. It’s a great day to treat your family to a get-together, even if it means spending generously. Pay close attention to their needs, and actively participate in their joys and challenges to show your care. Offering emotional support to your spouse requires a clear understanding of their feelings and concerns. This period is favorable for expanding your professional network, especially with contacts abroad. You may feel the need to withdraw into solitude, which could help you reflect and recharge. Embrace this time for yourself—it will be beneficial. After a long while, you and your partner will enjoy a peaceful, loving day free of conflicts. Remedy: To promote good health, prepare a sweet dish using milk, sugar, and rice, and enjoy it mindfully.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.

Pisces: Excessive worry can disrupt your mental peace, so try to manage stress, as anxiety can negatively affect your health. If you are traveling, stay vigilant about your belongings, especially your purse, to avoid theft or loss. Focus your efforts on the well-being of your family, acting with love and a positive mindset rather than out of self-interest. Some harsh realities might require you to set aside thoughts of your beloved temporarily. However, your partners will be excited and supportive of your new ideas and ventures. Expect a cheerful day, with most things aligning smoothly. However, a surprise visit from a relative could disrupt your plans. Remedy: Feeding cows green millets (jowar, sorghum) will attract positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.