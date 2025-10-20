horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 October 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Engage yourself in donation or charity work to find mental peace. With the help of your siblings, you may gain some financial benefits today. Take their advice seriously — your brother might unexpectedly come to your rescue. Work together with mutual understanding and support to maintain harmony. Remember, cooperation is the essence of life. Your romantic life could face a setback due to your spouse’s ill health. At work, your boss may appreciate your efforts. However, you might feel upset realizing you don’t have enough time for your family or friends, and the same feeling could trouble you today. Your spouse might also express some dissatisfaction about your relationship. Remedy: Since girls and women are ruled by the Moon, avoid hurting their feelings. Show respect and affection to your partner to ensure a smooth love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: If you have been feeling frustrated lately, remind yourself that positive actions and thoughts today can bring much-needed relief. It’s a favourable day for real estate and financial dealings. An evening social event will turn out better than you expect. Love is in the air, and Cupid seems to be on your side — just stay alert to what’s happening around you. Avoid making commitments to any new joint ventures, and seek advice from trusted people if needed. Your free time might get wasted today due to some unimportant task. Love will make everything seem brighter — roses will appear redder and violets bluer under its spell. Remedy: To enhance your career prospects, light a lamp filled with sesame oil both at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Gemini: Your health will remain excellent today. If someone has been delaying the repayment of money you lent, luck may be on your side as you could get it back unexpectedly. Children are likely to stay active with sports and outdoor activities. Love is in the air, and you might feel completely wrapped in its charm — just enjoy the blissful moments. Avoid getting involved in any joint venture, as partners may try to take undue advantage. Make good use of your free time; otherwise, you might lag behind in life. Something pleasant in the morning could make your entire day delightful. Remedy: Donate red clothing to the needy to attract growth and success in your business or professional life.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Cancer: Your health will be excellent today. Those facing financial difficulties for a long time may suddenly receive money from an unexpected source, helping resolve several problems at once. However, unplanned responsibilities might disrupt your schedule, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. If you’re going on a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics. At work, your boss’s cheerful mood could create a lively and pleasant atmosphere. You may try to take some time out for yourself, but urgent official tasks could interfere with your plans. You might feel a lack of attention from your spouse, only to discover later that they were busy arranging something special for you. Remedy: Maintain a harmonious family life by showing respect and gratitude toward wise, fair-minded people, scholars, and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Light Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you may feel physically weak and traveling could make you more tired. Be cautious in financial matters — losses are likely if you invest based on someone else’s advice. Children will lend a hand in completing household tasks. Amid the rush of daily life, you’ll feel lucky to have such a wonderful partner by your side. Your energy and skills today will help you boost your earning potential, and travel opportunities could bring good prospects. Love after marriage may seem rare, but you’ll experience it beautifully throughout the day. Remedy: Grow and care for white flowering plants at home to attract good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

Virgo: Your health will remain good even with a busy schedule. You may receive money from an unexpected source today, helping you overcome several financial problems. Attending a social event could bring new friendships and pleasant interactions. You’ll discover a beautiful new side of your partner that will deepen your bond. However, think carefully before committing to any expensive venture. Children may spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should stay alert to avoid any injuries. The romantic atmosphere today will feel as refreshing as rain, filling your day with love and joy. Remedy: Wear yellow clothing more often to attract growth and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Libra: Today, you’re surrounded by a magical aura of hope and positivity. Those who once invested their money based on someone’s suggestion are likely to see rewarding gains. Children might test your patience, but handle them with love and tenderness to avoid unnecessary stress—remember, love always returns love. Be mindful of your words with your partner; something you said may have unintentionally hurt them. A sincere apology and gentle communication can restore harmony. Businesspersons are advised to keep their plans and proposals confidential—sharing too much could lead to complications. An elder or spiritual guide may offer you valuable insight and direction. Overall, your day with your life partner seems brighter and more pleasant than usual. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls during their weddings by gifting them silk garments—this act of kindness will bring positive growth to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will grant you ample time to relax and rejuvenate today. You may step into an exciting new opportunity that not only excites you but also brings promising financial rewards. Little ones will fill your day with laughter and warmth, keeping your spirits high. Love reaches new heights—your day may begin with your partner’s smile and end in each other’s dreams. At work, your words will carry weight, and colleagues will genuinely value your opinions. Engaging in voluntary or charitable activities will not only uplift others but also help you see yourself in a more positive light. Expect your partner to surround you with deep affection and take you into a world filled with love and tender emotions. Remedy: Foster harmony in your family life by showing respect and gratitude to wise, fair-minded individuals—such as scholars, intellectuals, and academicians.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Some changes you make to your appearance today are sure to enhance your charm and confidence. However, remain cautious—there’s a chance that some of your movable belongings could be misplaced or stolen, so keep them safe. Don’t overlook your social life; take a break from your routine and join your family for a gathering or celebration. It will help you unwind and overcome any lingering hesitation. In love, stay grounded—your partner may shower you with flattery, so enjoy the affection but keep your balance. Focus quietly on your ambitions and avoid revealing your plans until you achieve success. Family members may open up about their problems today, though your mind might stay preoccupied. Use your free time for something that truly brings you joy. By day’s end, you’ll experience the deep bliss and emotional connection that marriage can bring. Remedy: Strengthen your financial stability by using green-colored vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Spend some quality time with your children today—it will help melt away your stress and fill your heart with warmth. Their pure energy and boundless spirit have a healing power that can rejuvenate your mind and soul. Past investments made with care and vision are likely to yield rewarding results now. Your wit, wisdom, and cheerful nature will leave a lasting impression on those around you. You might also find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. Consider teaming up with ambitious and enterprising individuals for promising ventures. In your free time, you may finally discover a dependable solution to a lingering problem. Love and passion take center stage—it’s a day to lose yourself completely in the bliss of romance with your spouse. Remedy: Install a golden idol of your deity in your prayer or family altar and worship it daily to attract good health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.

Aquarius: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you immense joy today. It’s a reflection of your selfless nature—like a tree that offers shade to others while standing in the sun itself. Your financial situation is set to improve, possibly through speculation or an unexpected gain. Friends will add sparkle to your day with fun plans for the evening, and you may even encounter someone intriguing who captures your interest. It’s best to postpone new projects or major expenses for now. While taking a stroll in the park, you might bump into someone from your past with whom you once had differences—an opportunity for closure or reconciliation may arise. The day also brings warmth and harmony to your married life. Express your love openly and remind your partner how deeply you care. Remedy: For professional success and steady growth, offer raw milk on a Shivlinga.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you unwind and bring a sense of peace today. Your financial situation looks promising—you may even find relief from debts or ongoing loans. However, minor tensions could arise at home, so be mindful of your words and maintain harmony. You might playfully tease your romantic partner by keeping them waiting on a call, adding a bit of sweetness to the day. Be aware of a hidden rival who may try to challenge your ideas or prove you wrong. In your spare time, you might enjoy playing a game or engaging in light recreation, but stay cautious—there’s a small chance of a mishap, so keep alert. Avoid placing too many expectations on your spouse, as this could lead to emotional disappointment. Remedy: Cooking with dhak (palash) leaves will help enhance your professional growth and stability.

Lucky Colour: Pearl.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 6.45 pm.