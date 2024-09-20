Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 September 2024, Saturday.

Aries: Stay calm and composed, as you may face challenges today that could lead to trouble if you're not careful. Controlling your anger is especially important, as it's often compared to a brief moment of madness. On a positive note, those who have been dealing with financial difficulties might come across an unexpected source of money today, which could solve many problems quickly. A short trip to visit relatives could offer some relief and relaxation from your busy routine. However, you might face issues in your relationship if you try to be too controlling with your partner. At work, your boss may hold you accountable for unfinished tasks you've neglected in the past, so be prepared. Even your free time might get consumed by office work that needs to be completed. Also, be mindful of your health—if you and your spouse overindulge in food or drinks, it could lead to discomfort. If you feel like your advice isn't being taken seriously, try not to lose your temper. Instead, assess the situation and respond thoughtfully. Remedy: Donating black and white blankets at sacred places may help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Taurus: Encourage yourself to stay optimistic. Positivity boosts your confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. However, visiting close relatives today may add to your financial stress. Be cautious with your spending—buying unnecessary things could upset your spouse. There's a strong chance you'll meet someone today who captures your heart. On the downside, avoid wasting your free time on pointless arguments, as it may leave you feeling upset by the day's end. Your life partner will make a special effort to bring you happiness today, so appreciate their gestures. While it's important to care for your loved ones, remember not to neglect your own health in the process. Remedy: For financial stability, read the Surya Chalisa and sing hymns dedicated to the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Gemini: Avoid consuming oily and spicy foods today. You are likely to receive financial benefits from your mother's side, possibly through help from your maternal uncle or grandfather. If you're in need of emotional support, your elders may step in to offer comfort, and a close friend might be there to lift your spirits. However, you could feel upset at work due to certain issues, and dwelling on them might lead to wasted time. On the brighter side, with just a little effort, today could turn into one of the best days of your married life. It's also a great day to enjoy, as you might go out with friends to watch a movie. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate mustard oil after seeing your reflection in it.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Cancer: Don’t rely on fate alone—take action to improve your health, as fortune is unpredictable and won't come to you without effort. Now is the perfect time to manage your weight and get back to exercising to restore your well-being. Someone with grand plans might catch your attention, but make sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. You'll also have the chance to build valuable connections through your friends. A compassionate and understanding friend may enter your life today, offering support. Be cautious when handling correspondence, as attention to detail is important. Your spouse will bring back the spark of those early days of love and romance, making the day special. For traders and businesspeople under this zodiac sign, profits in business could feel like a dream come true today. Remedy: To enhance prosperity, greet the rising Sun and chant "Om" 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Leo: Outdoor sports may appeal to you today, and practicing meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. If you've been spending money recklessly, you'll come to realize how difficult it is to earn and save, especially when unexpected financial needs arise. Be mindful of criticizing others, as relatives may not appreciate it. It’s important to understand that finding faults in others is a waste of time and doesn't bring any benefit—it's better to change this habit. Personal guidance can help improve your relationships. If you often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and crave solitude, today will be ideal, as you'll get plenty of time to yourself. If you think married life is about compromises, today you'll discover that it can be one of the best experiences. Spending time with children may also bring you peace and happiness. Remedy: Donate white dhotis with black borders to saints to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Virgo: Try to leave the office early today and enjoy some leisure time. Businesspeople might gain financial benefits with the help of a close friend, and this money could resolve many of your problems. There may be rituals or special events happening at home, and you could have the chance to meet someone intriguing. Travel and tours will bring joy and offer valuable learning experiences. Your partner's romantic side will shine through today, making the day extra special. You'll also realize how much happiness and joy your loved ones bring into your life. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar, sorghum) to cows for positive benefits.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm and 4:00 pm.

Libra: Avoid unnecessary self-criticism, as it can lower your morale. Take your time before making investments—hasty decisions are likely to lead to losses if you don't carefully evaluate all aspects. Your relationship with your spouse may feel strained due to your heavy involvement in work. However, you’ll feel a deep connection with your partner today—it's a clear sign of love! An unexpected invitation may come your way, bringing something important. Be prepared for a challenging day with potential disagreements, which could put some strain on your relationship. On a positive note, your sharp focus at work will likely impress your boss. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by donating pure ghee and camphor at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Scorpio: A friend's astrological advice will inspire you to focus on improving your health. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources. You may also receive unexpected gifts from relatives and friends. If you're planning a short trip with your partner, it will be a time to cherish. While it's fine to talk with acquaintances, be cautious about sharing personal secrets before you truly understand their intentions—it could be a waste of time and trust. Your marriage will feel more wonderful than ever today. Though you might find yourself watching more TV than usual, be mindful to protect your eyes. Remedy: Boost your creativity by feeding a cow with yellow chana dal.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: It’s the perfect time to turn to spirituality, as it can be one of the most effective ways to combat mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga will strengthen your mental resilience. You can grow your wealth by placing your savings in conservative investments. Share your goals with older, more experienced individuals, as they will be eager to offer guidance. Be mindful of your partner's feelings—neglecting them could lead to frustration. It's also a good time to reassess your strengths and future plans. While you may feel overlooked by your spouse, by the day's end, you'll realize they were busy making thoughtful arrangements for you. Your interest in spirituality may deepen today, leading you to seek out a spiritual teacher. Remedy: Strengthen mutual understanding with your partner by wearing a Rudraksha in a copper chain.

Lucky Colour: Rusty Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Capricorn: For individuals with high blood pressure, moderate consumption of red wine may help lower blood pressure and manage cholesterol, providing relaxation as well. However, today is not a good day for investing in land or property, as such decisions could lead to significant losses—avoid them if possible. The cheerful mood of your family will brighten up the atmosphere at home. For those deeply in love, today will feel like you’re hearing the sweetest melody of the heart, making everything else fade away. If you live far from home, you may find comfort spending your free time in a peaceful park or quiet spot this evening. Be cautious about your relationship with your spouse, as there’s a risk that love might wane. Open communication is key to resolving any differences and avoiding further strain. You will also find yourself offering full support to a colleague if they experience a sudden health issue. Remedy: To attract good income, place a silver coin in Gangajal and keep it in your home.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today—carelessness could lead to illness. Financial difficulties may temporarily stall some important tasks. A new relationship could prove to be both long-lasting and highly rewarding. Romance is on the horizon as a deep friendship evolves into something more. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Your spouse is likely feeling especially fortunate to have you, so make the most of this special moment together. Love is one of the greatest feelings, so take the opportunity to say something that boosts your partner's confidence and strengthens your bond. Remedy: For continued prosperity, consider donating milk packets to women in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Watch your weight and avoid overeating. A neighbor might approach you for a loan today, but be sure to assess their trustworthiness before lending money to avoid potential losses. You may find yourself occupied with pending household tasks. Romantic energy is strong today, and love is in the air. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly fulfilling to do. However, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Just like the changing weather, expect your mood to shift throughout the day. Remedy: For financial well-being, use red chili in moderation while cooking.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.