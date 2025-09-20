horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 21 September 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Channel your energy into something creative today—idleness may disturb your peace of mind. Stay alert and avoid getting trapped in risky financial schemes. Miscommunication with a loved one could weigh on your emotions, so make an effort to connect. Nurture positivity by planting a sapling. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall will bring joy. Be mindful, as your spouse’s actions might slightly impact your image. Remember, love is the greatest strength—speak words that reassure your partner and deepen your bond. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to attract prosperity and stability in financial matters.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Taurus: Control your temper today—anger may turn trivial issues into major conflicts and strain family ties. True wisdom lies in mastering emotions, so extinguish your anger before it consumes you. Financially, you may realise the value of money if faced with an unexpected need, urging you to spend more thoughtfully. Make time to enjoy the company of children; their presence will refresh your spirit. In matters of love, tread carefully, as your partner’s mood may be unpredictable. Exciting invitations and even a surprise gift could brighten your day. However, don’t expect much support from your spouse in challenging situations. Remain open to guidance—sometimes even advice from someone younger can offer powerful life lessons. Remedy: Feed rotis to a white cow for excellent health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Fill your mind with positive thoughts and start the day by seeking the blessings of your elders—it will bring you good fortune. Your innocence and childlike nature may help resolve a family matter. Singles could cross paths with someone special, but be sure to understand their relationship status before moving forward. Avoid getting entangled in gossip or rumours. Married life will feel especially blissful today, as you experience the joy of having a supportive partner. Those working in the media field are likely to have a promising and rewarding day. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by offering black and white sesame seeds into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Today is perfect for engaging in activities that make you feel good about yourself. A new financial deal may get finalised, bringing fresh gains. At home, family members might not meet all your expectations, so rather than trying to shape them to your will, consider adjusting your approach to foster harmony. For those in love, the day will feel like a melody sweeter than any song. You may even decide to take an impromptu break from work to spend time with your family, creating cherished memories. Married life will feel especially warm today, with gestures of affection—touch, hugs, and kisses—adding deeper meaning to your bond. In the rush of daily life, time with loved ones is rare, but today offers a chance to truly enjoy those precious moments. Remedy: To enhance positivity in family life, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place them in a pot filled with soil at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your greatest strength—your sense of humour—can even help you heal, so lean on it today. A sibling may seek financial help, and while you are likely to support them, it could add some strain to your own finances. On the brighter side, relatives will step in with encouragement, easing the worries on your mind. Let go of unnecessary anxieties and immerse yourself in the warmth of your partner’s company. You may also feel drawn to spend time in solitude, away from relatives, seeking peace. Married life will bring touching moments today, reminding you of its deeper beauty beyond the jokes often seen on social media. You might also devote some time to self-care and grooming, enhancing your charm and confidence. Remedy: Apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for work to maintain financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Virgo: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will bring you joy and relaxation today. Avoid lending money to those seeking temporary loans. Spending quality time with family will keep everyone in a cheerful and harmonious mood. Be cautious, as your romantic partner may shower excessive flattery—stay grounded in your emotions. Rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, adding positivity to your day. Married life promises fun, pleasure, and bliss, though someone close to you might cause a moment of disappointment. Remedy: Serve and help patients in a hospital to attract good health and strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Today promises good health and a cheerful state of mind, which will act as a tonic, boosting your confidence. Start the day by seeking the blessings of your elders before stepping out, as it will bring you positive energy. Focus on nurturing a healthy and joyful relationship with your children, and leave past worries behind to embrace brighter times ahead. Your efforts are likely to yield positive results. While you may face minor disappointments in love, don’t lose heart—relationships naturally have their ups and downs. Given your personality, crowded situations often tire you, but today you will find enough time to relax and focus on yourself. A playful discussion with your partner may briefly turn into an argument over an old matter, but it will eventually resolve. Those working in media can expect a particularly rewarding and fulfilling day. Remedy: To enhance positivity in your love life, eat a little sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Today you are under a spell of hope and positivity. Business profits may bring joy to traders and entrepreneurs alike. Your charm and personality could help you make a few new friends, but be cautious—secret affairs could damage your reputation. Overall, the day is likely to be in your favor, making you feel on top of the world. Your spouse’s rude behavior may affect your mood, but small indulgences in food and visiting a restaurant to enjoy exotic cuisine could lift your spirits. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Today is perfect for recreation and fun, but if you’re going on a trip, be careful with your valuables and bags—especially your purse. Harsh words from your father may irritate you, but staying calm will help you manage the situation effectively. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior could also affect your mood, yet overall, the day seems favorable, and you may feel on top of the world. Be cautious of interference from others, as it could create tension in your marital relationship. Daydreaming today can be productive, as it may inspire creative ideas during your leisure time. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal at home continuously for 108 days to promote harmony and peace in family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will remain stable even amid a busy schedule. While money is important, avoid letting it affect your relationships. Take some time today to enjoy your hobbies and assist family members. Romance may blossom as friendship deepens with your partner. Often, you prioritize family over yourself, but today you’ll find time to relax and explore a new hobby. You will also feel the warmth and affection of your life partner. Your ability to show respect in social settings helps you build a positive image and leave a lasting impression on others. Remedy: Distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice among the poor and needy to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Your sense of humour may inspire someone to embrace positivity, showing them that true happiness comes from within rather than from material possessions. Financially, today is favorable—you can raise capital, collect outstanding dues, or secure funds for new projects. A family secret may come as a surprise. In love, you and your partner are likely to experience deep, intense emotions, enjoying the highs of your relationship. Good news from a distant place is expected by late evening. Even in married life, romance thrives today. Your energetic and enthusiastic approach at work may also leave a positive impression on your colleagues. Remedy: For good health, keep a container filled with milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: Pressure from seniors at work and discord at home may cause stress, affecting your concentration. Avoid lending money or offering credit to business acquaintances today. Make time to enjoy the company of children, even if it requires going out of your way. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. Shopping and other errands will keep you occupied for most of the day. Stress from your spouse could also affect your health, so take moments to relax. Later, you may find joy simply by lying on your rooftop, gazing at the open, clear sky—a perfect way to enjoy your free time. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by helping and serving saintly people, monks, nuns, or others in religious orders.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.