Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 April 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Your overall health will remain stable, but travel may leave you feeling tired and stressed. If you have extra money, consider investing it in property. Children should stay focused on their studies and start planning for the future. A close friendship may blossom into romance. It’s a favourable day for those in business, and an unexpected work-related trip could bring good results. Finishing tasks on time will give you personal space and reduce stress, while delaying them may only increase your workload. An old friend might drop by, bringing back fond memories with your spouse. Remedy: To boost your health, treat yourself to a relaxing milk bath.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: For overall growth, it's important to focus on physical education along with mental and moral development. A healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. While your expenses may go up, an increase in income will help you manage your bills comfortably. Your hard work and support from your family will bring success and happiness. You may plan an outing with your partner today, but sudden work commitments could force you to cancel it. This might lead to some tension between you two. Attending lectures or seminars today will inspire new ideas for personal or professional growth. Your communication and work skills will stand out. Your spouse may express romantic feelings, making the day more special. Remedy: For financial well-being, offer food items like jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or someone you see as a father figure.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Gemini: Your impulsive behaviour could lead to health issues, so try to stay calm and think before you act. Travel might feel tiring and stressful for some, but it could bring good financial gains. Be careful not to let friends or relatives handle your money, as it may lead to overspending. You’ll be in a romantic mood today, and you may find many chances to express it. At work, things could take a positive turn if you simply greet someone you usually avoid — even a small gesture like saying “hello” could make a big difference. The day looks promising overall, with many reasons to feel happy. Your married life will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: For better health, fill a red glass bottle with water and keep it in sunlight. Drink this water daily for positive results.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 1:45 pm.

Cancer: Take breaks and relax whenever possible during work to avoid exhaustion. Your financial situation will be stable today, but be careful not to spend on unnecessary items. Your curiosity and love for learning will help you connect with new people. By evening, you may find yourself unexpectedly drawn to someone romantically. You'll also get chances to showcase your talents today, so make the most of them. Stay away from people who distract you or waste your time. Your spouse might bring back fun memories from your teenage days, including some mischievous ones. Remedy: Wearing white clothes regularly can help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Leo: You’ll feel full of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling a bit irritated. Financial gains are likely to come from more than one source. Your children will be helpful in managing household chores. There’s a chance you may meet someone interesting today. Friends will appreciate you for successfully handling a tough task. You can make your spouse happy by setting work aside and spending quality time together. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful that you'll remember for a long time. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Avoid spending your time criticizing others, as it can negatively impact your health. If you live away from home for work or studies, try to distance yourself from people who waste your time and money. The cheerful mood of your family members will bring a lively atmosphere at home. Today, you’ll feel that love has the power to fill every gap in life. At work, you might feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting your expectations. You’ll also have some free time, which you can use for meditation, helping you stay mentally calm and peaceful. An emotional, heartfelt conversation with your spouse is likely today, and your eyes will say it all. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 p.m.

Libra: Making a few physical changes today could truly enhance your appearance. While it may not be the most financially favorable day, keeping a close eye on your spending will help you stay on track. A younger sibling might turn to you for guidance—your wisdom could mean a lot to them. Love could surprise you today, perhaps even at first sight. Fresh ideas will bring productivity and inspiration. Make the most of your free time—using it wisely will keep you ahead in life. Your partner may express heartfelt appreciation today, reminding you how deeply valued you are. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by always wearing clean, well-maintained clothes—they attract positive energy and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: You're likely to be drawn to outdoor sports today—great for both body and mind. Embracing meditation and yoga will bring inner peace and lasting benefits. While finances do matter, try not to let money-related concerns strain your relationships. Your spouse will show extra care and warmth. However, you may fall short on a few promises, which could leave your partner a bit upset—clear communication can help ease the mood. At work, your dedication and skill might earn you praise from a senior. Students are encouraged to avoid procrastination today—use your free time wisely and you’ll see great results. Family dynamics could put some pressure on your marriage, but together, you and your partner will handle it with grace and understanding. Remedy: Keep the spark alive in your love life by gifting your partner delicate white flowers like roses, carnations, or jasmine—they symbolize purity and affection.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.35 pm.

Sagittarius: Channel your energy into something creative today—staying idle may disrupt your mental peace. It's best to hold off on any investments for now. Later in the day, shopping for essential kitchen items might keep you occupied. An unexpected spark of romance could surprise you if you head out with friends this evening. At work, your recent accomplishments won’t go unnoticed—colleagues are likely to show their support and appreciation. You may also find joy in spending quality time with close friends. Most heartwarming of all, your spouse’s love will help you forget life’s recent challenges and fill your heart with warmth. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, consider distributing cooked or sweetened yellow rice to those in need—it’s a generous act that brings blessings.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Your health is in good shape today, giving you the energy to take on the day. However, expenses may crop up in multiple areas, so it’s wise to create a thoughtful budget to stay ahead of financial challenges. Make time for your family—they’ll truly appreciate your presence and care. Share moments that show your love and attention, and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. If you're thinking about expressing your feelings to someone special today, it might be better to wait—timing is everything, and rushing could lead to disappointment. At work, a wave of positivity and affection will surround you, and your hidden talents may shine brightly. However, a touch of coldness from your spouse could affect your mood—patience and understanding will help ease the tension. Remedy: To bring joy and harmony into your love life, consider exchanging green clothing as gifts—it symbolizes renewal, balance, and heartfelt connection.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6.15 pm.

Aquarius: You’re likely to engage in sports or physical activity today to keep your stamina up and energy flowing. Although you may not always focus on finances, today could bring a moment of realization about the true value of money, especially if unexpected needs arise. The health of your parents might weigh on your mind, bringing some concern. On a brighter note, you’ll feel the depth and sincerity of your partner’s love—it will touch your soul. A significant decision at work may come your way, and taking swift, thoughtful action can set you apart. Listening to your subordinates might reveal valuable insights. After a long stretch of busy days, you might finally get some alone time—but a domestic chore could end up taking a chunk of it. Despite recent challenges, today promises a sense of bliss and emotional warmth in the presence of your spouse. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness within your home, consider hanging cream, white, or soft pastel curtains—they bring calm, light, and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Try to leave work a little early today and spend time doing what truly brings you joy. An unexpected and exciting opportunity could arise, possibly bringing financial benefits as well. You may feel inclined to invest in something special, like jewelry or a home appliance. Emotionally, you might sense a lack of love or connection—but it’s only temporary. Positive changes in your work environment are on the horizon, which could uplift your mood and productivity. You might also find yourself guiding your children on how to manage their time wisely and make the most of their day. However, if you allow others to have more influence over your decisions than your partner, it may stir some tension in your relationship. Choose your priorities with care and sensitivity. Remedy: To deepen emotional closeness with your partner, chant “ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः” (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice daily.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.