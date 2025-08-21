horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 August 2025, Friday.

Aries: Your confidence and energy levels will remain high today. However, a creditor may approach you for loan repayment. Though you will manage to clear the dues, it could lead to financial strain. Hence, it is advisable to avoid borrowing further. Your daughter’s illness may affect your mood, but showing her love and care will help lift her spirits. Love has a strong healing power. On the personal front, blind love may turn into reality today. At work, the day looks promising, especially if you have been facing challenges for some time. Value your time and avoid staying around people who are hard to understand, as it may only create more problems. Marital life will bring joy as your spouse will forget past differences and embrace you with love. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic, as it will boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, let go of negative feelings like fear, jealousy, hatred, or revenge. Some of you may have to spend money on land-related matters today. An evening outing with friends will refresh your mood and do you good. In love, avoid being forceful—patience will work better. Work life looks bright, and you will feel valued and appreciated. Favourable planetary positions will bring you several reasons to stay cheerful. However, you may feel your spouse prioritises their family over yours during times of need, which could cause disappointment. Remedy: Regular intake of honey will add sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Elderly people should pay extra attention to their health today. Avoid investing in joint ventures or risky financial schemes. At home, be mindful of your words and try to adjust to your family’s needs. Love life looks pleasant, but you may feel disappointed with subordinates who fail to meet expectations at work. Use your free time wisely to complete old pending tasks. With a little effort, the day could turn out to be one of the best in your married life. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and circumambulate it, especially on Saturdays, for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Meditation and yoga will bring you both spiritual peace and physical strength. Be cautious while handling commitments and financial matters. Your spouse’s health may need attention, which could cause some concern. Love and romance will brighten your day. At work, you may feel left to manage things on your own, as colleagues’ support will be limited. An unexpected trip might disturb your family plans. However, your spouse will make special efforts to keep you happy. Remedy: Feeding a white rabbit will help improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Your pleasant personality will draw people’s attention today, and you’ll carry a positive aura as you step out. However, your mood may get disturbed if you lose a valuable item. Some challenges may come your way—stay practical and don’t expect too much from those who offer help. Stay cautious, as someone might try to harm your reputation. Your steady efforts will bring good results. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they could spoil your mood and waste your time. At home, your spouse may raise an issue based on something heard in the neighbourhood. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys or dolls to poor and needy children.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Take some time today to relax and engage in hobbies or activities you truly enjoy. Married natives should pay extra attention to their children’s health, as there are chances of illness that may also bring unexpected expenses. Resolve personal issues by respecting each other’s views, and avoid discussing them in public to prevent misunderstandings or damage to your reputation. Love may keep you restless and awake at night. Work-wise, you will feel energetic throughout the day, and your sense of humor will win hearts. However, if you allow others more influence over you than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a little silver along with some Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Libra: Your health will remain fine today. If you plan to spend time with friends, be mindful of your expenses, as careless spending may lead to financial loss. It’s a favorable day to draw attention effortlessly. You will continue to express your love even in the face of your partner’s displeasure. Think carefully before starting any new project. The day may feel tense, with chances of disagreements arising with close associates. An action of your spouse might make you feel uncomfortable initially, but later you will realize it was for the best. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance love and create lasting memories.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Friends may introduce you to someone special today who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. A neighbor might approach you for a loan—be cautious and check their credibility before lending, as there’s a risk of financial loss. Pending household tasks may also demand your attention. Your beloved will miss you deeply throughout the day; planning a thoughtful surprise could turn it into one of the most memorable days of your life. Those in creative fields are likely to enjoy success, gaining long-awaited recognition and fame. Be open to the advice of others, as it may prove truly beneficial. By the end of the day, you’ll feel on top of the world, with your spouse showering you with love and affection. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek of the Shivling to attract prosperity and strengthen your finances.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Sagittarius: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for any problem. Financially, you won’t have to worry much today, as an elder in the family may extend support. A piece of unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill your home with joy. There are strong chances of meeting someone who touches your heart. With the right help from others, you will be able to accomplish your goals successfully. Completing your work on time and returning home early will bring you peace, happiness, and quality time with family. You’ll also feel refreshed and content. Today, you’ll realize that the vows made in your marriage truly hold meaning—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: Donate white dhotis with black borders to saints to strengthen your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: You are likely to enjoy some physical or sporting activity today, which will help you stay fit and energetic. Financially, you remain strong, and the favorable position of planets and nakshatras may bring you multiple opportunities to earn money. Some challenges could arise, but it’s best to stay practical and not expect miracles from those who offer help. Be cautious, as there is a chance of strain in a friendship. Work life looks smooth, keeping your mood positive throughout the day. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll still find time to indulge in your favorite activities. However, relatives might create some disturbances that affect your marital harmony. Remedy: Distribute kheer (a sweet rice dish) to economically disadvantaged girls to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Your generous nature will prove to be a blessing, helping you rise above negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, and ego. It’s a high-energy day with chances of unexpected financial or personal gains. Reviving old contacts and relationships will work in your favor. Romance will take center stage, filling your heart with joy. At work, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to approach someone, today may finally bring that opportunity. You might plan to reorganize and declutter your home, though your busy schedule could prevent it. The evening, however, promises to be truly special, as you share memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother-like figures, and elderly women to invite steady progress and growth in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Your dedicated efforts, along with timely support from family members, will bring you the results you desire. Continue working hard to sustain this positive momentum. Those looking to sell land may find a promising buyer today, securing a profitable deal. Unexpected good news later in the day will fill your home with joy and celebration. In the evening, plan something special and romantic to create cherished memories. Pending projects and plans are likely to progress toward completion. Remember, success favors those who take initiative and put in effort. By the end of the day, you’ll realize your marriage has never felt more beautiful. Remedy: For good health, wash a copper or silver coin with milk and rice, then bury it in the ground. Pour the milk and rice mixture on a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 1 pm.