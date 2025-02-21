Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 February 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Your energy levels will be high today. A friend may ask you for a large sum of money, but lending it could put you in financial trouble—so think carefully before helping. Spend quality time with your family and show them you care to avoid any misunderstandings. Your love life will bring positivity. Nostalgia may hit, making you want to relive childhood joys. The day is perfect for romance, with music, candles, delicious food, and drinks setting the mood with your spouse. If you feel the day hasn’t been productive, focus on making the most of the remaining time. Remedy: Offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and donate them to the underprivileged to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Your strong confidence and light workload will give you plenty of time to relax today. While expenses may increase, a rise in income will balance things out. Use your free time to support and spend quality moments with your family. Love is in the air, and your heart will beat in sync with your partner’s. You may prefer solitude over socializing today, choosing to spend your time tidying up your home. Your married life will be filled with joy—plan a special evening for your spouse. Let go of worries and embrace your creative side. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, show respect and appreciation for your wife.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gemini: Drive carefully today and avoid any financial decisions without consulting an experienced person. A small misstep could lead to losses. Your cheerful and energetic mood will spread joy to those around you. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day, so plan a sweet surprise to make it memorable. Students should focus on their studies instead of wasting time socializing, as this is a crucial phase for their future. Married life will feel more vibrant and fulfilling than ever. Before starting anything new, take time to analyze its impact on you. Remedy: For good health, place a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree in the morning.

Lucky Colour: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your wife may lift your spirits today. You might make important business decisions, and a close associate could offer financial support. Your home life will be peaceful and filled with warmth. Your love life is set to improve as you build a stronger bond with your partner. It’s time to distance yourself from people who are not adding value to your life. Your spouse will bring back the spark of early romance, making the day special. Engaging in gardening can be a great way to relax while also benefiting the environment. Remedy: Practice breathing exercises (Pranayama) every morning to keep your body healthy and mind refreshed.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Leo: Your playful and childlike nature will shine today, keeping you in a joyful mood. Financial gains are likely with the support of your siblings, so consider seeking their advice. It's also a great day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Be mindful and thoughtful in matters of love. You may feel drawn to charity and social work—dedicating time to a noble cause can make a significant impact. In married life, you will let go of past sorrows and embrace the beauty of the present. If you live far from family, homesickness may strike, but a heartfelt conversation with loved ones will bring comfort. Remedy: To relieve stress, offer money to a snake charmer for feeding milk to a snake.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.

Virgo: Avoid consuming exposed food, as it could lead to illness. If you make smart choices, you have the chance to earn some extra money today. It’s also a favourable time for those considering a matrimonial alliance. You may connect with a caring and understanding friend who brings positivity into your life. Leaving work early to spend time with your partner is a great idea, but heavy traffic might test your patience. Your spouse will be full of energy and affection, making the day special. However, neglecting your health could lead to stress, so seek medical advice if needed. Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean and clutter-free to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Libra: Some family members may test your patience with their envious behavior, but it's best to stay calm to prevent the situation from escalating. Remember, what can't be changed must be accepted. Financially, you’ll be able to earn money independently today. You may also receive unexpected gifts from friends or relatives. However, you might struggle to keep your promises, which could upset your partner. A nostalgic moment awaits as you rediscover an old item at home, possibly spending the day cleaning it. While family tensions may arise, your spouse’s affection will bring comfort by the day’s end. Social outings with friends or family are likely, but you may feel frustrated if they indulge in excessive shopping. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothing for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Occasional setbacks may cause some trouble, so ensure you get ample rest to keep your nervous system functioning well. Today, you might treat your family to a get-together, splurging generously on them. Your home life will be peaceful and filled with warmth. Despite work pressures, your beloved will bring you immense romantic joy. Spending quality time with your spouse in the evening will make you realize the importance of nurturing your relationship. Your married life feels especially fulfilling today. Take the day to relax, embrace the present, and feel grateful—avoid pushing yourself into unnecessary tasks. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Pay a little extra attention to your health today. If you have borrowed money, you may need to repay it, which could put some strain on your finances. Be mindful and considerate, especially with those who genuinely care for you. Your partner may surprise you with a beautiful new side of their personality. Spending quality time with your spouse in the evening will make you realize the importance of nurturing your relationship. Expect a day filled with warmth and closeness in your married life. You might enjoy watching a movie online with your partner or friends, creating cherished memories together. Remedy: Applying a tilak of white sandalwood can help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7.45 pm.

Capricorn: Your energy may dip just as success feels within reach, so pace yourself. Today is an ideal time to invest in items that will appreciate in value. Be mindful of your interactions at home—being too assertive with family members could lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism. Your heart and your partner’s will beat in perfect harmony today, a clear sign that love is in the air! Stay away from people who drain your time and energy. Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse, making your day truly special. Embrace the power of positive thinking—read something inspiring or watch an uplifting movie. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning for sustained good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.15 am.

Aquarius: Harboring feelings of hatred can be costly, as it weakens your tolerance, clouds your judgment, and may create lasting rifts in relationships. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease domestic tensions. Romance blossoms as a friendship deepens into something more meaningful. Take some time to read spiritual books today, as they may provide insight and help resolve certain challenges. You will also realize just how much you mean to your spouse. Use this day to educate younger ones about the importance of water conservation. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.

Pisces: Excessive travel may leave you feeling overwhelmed. You’ll start the day with a positive mindset and a radiant aura, but an unexpected loss of a valuable item could dampen your mood. Avoid letting family tensions distract you—difficult times often teach the most valuable lessons. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, embrace the opportunity to grow. A unique and refreshing romantic experience awaits you. Take some time for self-reflection today; evaluating your shortcomings can lead to personal growth and positive changes. You’ll let go of past disappointments in your married life and fully appreciate the joy of the present. Today, you'll realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness. Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.