Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 March 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. If you have invested in land overseas, this could be a good day to sell it at a profitable price. However, family matters may be challenging, as neglecting responsibilities could lead to disagreements. On the positive side, your energy levels will be high, and your loved one’s presence will bring you great joy. Those living away from home may choose to unwind in a park or a peaceful place in the evening after finishing their tasks. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful mischief. You might also dine out with family or friends at an upscale restaurant, though it could be a bit expensive. Remedy: Feeding barley to cows can help bring happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Taurus: Your lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress. However, seeking advice from your father could benefit you in your professional life. This is a favourable time for those considering a matrimonial alliance. You will realize today that your partner truly loves you unconditionally. Despite your efforts to carve out some personal time, your busy schedule may not allow it. However, you will deeply feel the connection with your soulmate, reaffirming that your spouse is the one meant for you. Additionally, you might reunite with an old friend and reminisce about cherished memories from the past. Remedy: Drinking water from a silver vessel can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will pave the way for the fulfilment of your hopes and dreams. Those who have been spending money carelessly will realize its value today, as an unexpected financial need may arise. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will help you connect with new people. Love will feel deeply meaningful, and you will experience its true essence today. If you're away from home due to work or studies, take some time to talk to your family—it may turn into an emotional conversation. Your spouse may surprise you with something truly special. At work, you’ll complete tasks quickly, impressing your colleagues. Remedy: Help those in need and share your time, energy, and wisdom to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cancer: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments, as they bring no real benefit and only lead to loss. If you have been working on securing a loan for a while, today could be your lucky day. This is also a favourable time to gain your parents' support for your new projects and plans. Love will take a magical turn today, and your ability to persuade others will bring rewarding results. Your marriage will feel more wonderful than ever before. At home, elders may appreciate and discuss your positive qualities. Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money into flowing water to attract good health and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Channel your high energy into something productive today. You may receive valuable support from your brother or sister, leading to beneficial outcomes. A letter or message will bring joyful news for the entire family. Your actions will prevent someone from experiencing heartbreak today. If you're traveling for business, it will prove to be beneficial in the long run. After a challenging phase in your married life, brighter days are ahead. A family member may confide in you about a love-related issue—listen attentively and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, avoid cruelty towards animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Virgo: Stay calm and composed, as you may face some challenges today. Losing your temper could lead to serious trouble, so practice patience—anger is nothing but momentary madness. Avoid long-term investments for now and instead, spend some quality time with a close friend. Within your family, you will play the role of a peacemaker. Listen to everyone's concerns to maintain harmony. Your day will be filled with love, but an old issue might spark a disagreement with your partner at night. Try to see things from the right perspective to avoid wasting your free time over unnecessary thoughts. You and your spouse are likely to have ample time to express your love today. There is no greater feeling than love, so say something that strengthens your partner’s trust in you and deepens your relationship. Remedy: Chant Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day, for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m to 4 p.m.

Libra: Today, your confidence will soar, paving the way for progress. Someone with ambitious plans may catch your interest—be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Strengthening your bond with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity at home, while personal guidance can help deepen your relationship. If you have free time, you might consider watching a movie, but you may end up feeling it was not worth it. Instead, planning your day more productively could be beneficial. Your spouse may rekindle the romance of your early days together, making for a nostalgic and loving experience. Remedy: Start your day by greeting the rising sun while chanting ॐ घृणि सूर्याय नमः (Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha) to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Scorpio: Avoid alcohol today, as it may disrupt your sleep and prevent deep rest. Be cautious when evaluating investment opportunities—take a second look before making any commitments. This is a perfect day to indulge in self-care and do what brings you joy. If you are deeply in tune with love, you may experience an enchanting moment that makes everything else fade away. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. A wonderful evening with your spouse awaits, filled with warmth and connection. Time may seem to slow down, allowing you to relax and recharge. Embrace this much-needed rejuvenation. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, donate and incorporate curd and honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Avoid unnecessary self-criticism, as it can lower your spirits. Keep your anger in check and treat colleagues with respect—straying from this could have serious consequences for your job and financial stability. The day holds benefits, but be mindful—someone you trust may disappoint you. Your love life might be complicated today, and spending excessive time with friends could lead to future difficulties. Prioritize balance to avoid potential setbacks. There’s a chance that relatives of your spouse may disrupt your marital harmony. If you feel like your day hasn’t been productive, consider planning it more effectively for better outcomes. Remedy: To strengthen your relationship with your partner, try reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will help turn your hopes and desires into reality. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables—carelessness could lead to misplacement or theft. Set aside your worries and focus on strengthening your position both at home and among friends. In matters of love, trust your instincts and use your discretion wisely. Recognizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which can be beneficial for self-reflection. Your married life looks wonderful, and a family visit to a close relative could be a great idea. However, avoid bringing up unpleasant past events to maintain harmony. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: You can expect good health today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. Your generous nature may lead you to spend on others, but do so wisely. Those seeking a matrimonial alliance may receive promising opportunities. If you have something important to express to your partner, don’t delay—it may be too late tomorrow. While you’ll want to dedicate time to your loved one, pressing responsibilities might get in the way. Romance fills the air today, with delightful moments, good food, and a joyful atmosphere making for a memorable time with your spouse. Time is both free and valuable, so tackle pending tasks today to enjoy a more relaxed tomorrow. Remedy: For financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: Your commitment to health and energy conservation will serve you well as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a packed schedule, you’ll manage to keep fatigue at bay. There is potential for financial gains today, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from earning as much as expected. Be mindful about sharing personal or confidential information. Your partner may struggle with your unpredictable behavior, so try to be patient and understanding. Attending seminars and exhibitions could bring valuable knowledge and new connections. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, you may face an adverse reaction. Surrounding yourself with the right people and maintaining a positive mindset will help you steer your life in the right direction. Remedy: To enhance career prospects, place an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.