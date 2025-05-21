horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 May 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your honest opinions might hurt a friend's ego, so be mindful of how you express them. You have the ability to earn money on your own—just believe in yourself. Children may not meet your expectations today, but instead of being disappointed, try to guide and motivate them to achieve their dreams. Love may blossom as you connect deeply with someone special. Work-wise, things are going well. Finishing tasks on time will give you personal time later, while constant delays will only pile up pressure. Today, you'll truly understand how much you mean to your life partner. Remedy: Set aside a portion of your meal and offer it to cows for better health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 3 p.m.

Taurus: Tension at home might leave you feeling angry. Bottling up your emotions could lead to physical discomfort, so try to release that stress through some physical activity. If a situation is too irritating, it's better to walk away from it for now. Avoid consuming alcohol or any intoxicating substance today, as it could lead to losing something important. Keep your temper in check to avoid hurting your loved ones' feelings. Work might take a backseat as you find joy and comfort in the company of your beloved. You could come up with some good ideas to make money today—don’t ignore them. Be careful with your words, as you might say something that unintentionally hurts a family member. If that happens, you'll likely spend your time trying to make up for it. Your spouse may show extra love and care today, like a guardian angel by your side. Remedy: Plant and nurture white flowering plants at home to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Gemini: You may feel mentally disturbed due to fear or anxiety. Staying positive and focusing on the brighter side of things will help keep such thoughts away. A piece of advice from your father could be helpful for your career or work matters. Avoid jumping to conclusions about others or their intentions—they might be going through a tough time and need your empathy. If your partner has upset you, try to forgive them today. It's important to stay calm and composed, especially when handling important business deals. Children born under this zodiac sign may spend most of their day playing sports. Parents should keep an eye on them, as there's a chance they might get hurt. A difference of opinion could lead to a disagreement between you and your spouse. Remedy: Distribute sweets or snacks made from yellow chana dal to the needy for good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 pm.

Cancer: Make your life more meaningful to experience its true richness. The first step is to let go of unnecessary worries. You understand the value of money well, and the amount you save today could help you avoid major problems in the future. Spending time with friends will bring you comfort. Your partner may want not just gifts but also quality time with you today. Some of you may gain benefits in business or education. Your skill in persuading others will bring good results. Overall, your day with your life partner is likely to be better than usual. Remedy: For a successful career, offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp near its roots in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Today, you'll find joy in celebrating other people's success and appreciating their achievements. If someone has owed you money for a long time and kept avoiding repayment, luck may be on your side today—they might return it unexpectedly. Your timely help could even save someone's life, making your family proud and inspiring them. A warm smile from you could brighten your partner’s day. It's also a good day to send out your resume or attend a job interview. Due to the Moon’s position, you may have plenty of free time today, but might not be able to use it the way you want. Your spouse may express their love through kind and heartfelt words, reminding you how much you mean to them. Remedy: Donate bronze utensils at a temple of Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga to enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

Virgo: You’re likely to feel full of joy today and ready to enjoy life to the fullest. However, a family member's illness may cause some financial strain. Still, their health should be your top priority right now, not money. Spend time with friends who are positive and uplifting. Avoid any inappropriate behavior or comments, especially towards others—maintain respect and dignity. You’ll get chances to showcase your talents today. While the Moon's position indicates you'll have plenty of free time, you may struggle to use it the way you’d like. Your spouse might insist on going out when you're not in the mood—or the other way around—which could leave you feeling annoyed. Remedy: For a more active and fulfilling love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Libra: To truly enjoy life, keep your expectations in check. Practicing yoga can help you stay balanced—physically, mentally, and spiritually—while also improving your mood. You may see a rise in income from a past investment. Family members will be supportive and help meet your needs. Be cautious with secret relationships, as they could damage your reputation. Use your intelligence to your advantage—it can help you complete work projects and come up with fresh ideas. Students should avoid procrastinating and finish their assignments during free time—it will benefit them in the long run. Your spouse’s demands today might leave you feeling a bit stressed. Remedy: To bring sweetness into your love life, feed tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Scorpio: Your health will remain good today. If you've been spending money carelessly, a sudden urgent need may make you realize the importance of saving. The health of an elderly family member might cause some concern. For those in love, today will feel magical—like hearing a melody that makes you forget the rest of the world. Success will come your way if you make important changes slowly and steadily. If you're living away from home for work or studies, use your free time today to connect with your family. The conversation may even turn emotional. Life feels truly beautiful when your partner is amazing—and today, you’re likely to experience that special feeling. Remedy: For peace and happiness in family life, donate barley equal to your body weight to a goshala (cow shelter).

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sagittarius: It’s time to overcome your fears. Fear not only drains your energy but can also affect your health and shorten your life. You may feel tempted to make quick money, but be cautious. Use your intelligence and influence today to resolve delicate matters at home. Your partner might ask for something that you’re unable to provide, which could leave them feeling disappointed. At work, your boss may appreciate and praise your efforts. You’ll feel nostalgic and may want to relive activities you enjoyed during your childhood. A lack of quality time together may lead to frustration in your relationship. Remedy: To bring more happiness into your family life, distribute kheer (a sweet rice dish) to underprivileged girls.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4:45 pm to 5:30 p.m.

Capricorn: Today, you’ll feel full of energy and finish your tasks in half the usual time. A new financial deal may be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Spending the evening at a movie or enjoying dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and happy. You'll find it hard to pass time without your beloved by your side. Positive changes at work will bring you benefits. In the middle of your busy routine, you'll finally get some time for yourself—and that will feel refreshing. There might be some tension with family members, but your spouse’s care and affection by the end of the day will bring you comfort. Remedy: Gift a pair of white duck showpieces to your partner to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

Aquarius: Spend some quality time with close friends today to unwind and relax. Be mindful of your expenses—stick to buying only what’s truly necessary. Your cheerful attitude will lift the mood at home and spread positive energy. If you feel your partner doesn’t fully understand you, take some time to be with them. Have an open and honest conversation to strengthen your bond. Things at work will move forward smoothly, with full support from colleagues and seniors. It’s likely to be a joyful day, with most things going your way. However, your spouse’s health might cause some concern. Remedy: For better health, worship a banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: If you've been working overtime lately and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is more stress or confusion—so take it easy where you can. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign should be cautious around family members who often seek financial help but don’t repay it. Your charm and personality will attract new friends today. Fond memories from the past may keep your mood light and occupied. At work, your responsibilities may increase, requiring extra focus. Though you may want to spend time with loved ones, your schedule might not allow it. Still, your spouse could brighten your day with a lovely surprise. Remedy: To improve your health, donate a cow. If that’s not possible, donate an amount equal to the cost of a cow to a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.