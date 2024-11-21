Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 November 2024, Friday.

Aries: Meditation and self-realization can bring great benefits. If you've been spending money carelessly, you may soon realize its importance as an urgent need could arise. Handle personal matters with generosity, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care for you. A simple smile can work wonders in lifting your partner's mood. Your growing confidence and evident progress will bring positivity. If you live away from home, you might prefer spending your evening in a peaceful place, like a park, after finishing your tasks. This day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Feed cows with Chane ki Dal (split Bengal grams) to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Taurus: Start practising meditation and yoga to enhance both physical health and mental strength. Stay vigilant at work, as a colleague may try to take something valuable from you. Your careless attitude could worry your parents, so it's important to discuss your plans with them before starting any new project. Plan a special and romantic evening to create cherished memories. Love and positivity will surround you at your workplace today. While taking a walk in the park, you might meet someone from your past with whom you once had differences. Your spouse will be brimming with energy and affection today. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Gemini: Let go of the past if you want to break free from the sentimental mood that might weigh you down today. While money is important, avoid becoming overly sensitive about it, as it could strain your relationships. You’ll find many people eager to be your friend, and you'll enjoy connecting with them. Some may experience a new romance that lifts their spirits and keeps them cheerful. Be cautious and ensure important files are complete before handing them to your boss. Though the day might start on a tiring note, things will improve as it progresses. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, perhaps to reconnect with someone special. Your partner's romantic side will shine, making the day memorable. Remedy: Serve and honour saints by offering them meals to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3 p.m.

Cancer: Try to leave work early today and engage in some recreational activities. Travelling might be hectic and stressful for some, but it could also bring financial gains. A quarrel with a neighbour might upset you, but it’s important to stay calm, as losing your temper will only make things worse. Avoid escalating the situation by maintaining a peaceful demeanour and striving for cordial relations. If misunderstandings arise with your partner, make an effort to explain your perspective to avoid trouble. Don’t feel disheartened if your partner doesn’t fulfil a promise—sit down together and resolve the matter calmly. You value personal space, and today you’ll have plenty of free time. Use it to play a game or hit the gym. Your spouse will make the day special with their amazing gestures or a delightful surprise. Remedy: Let go of any grudges against your brother and avoid speaking harshly to him for significant financial improvement.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Leo: Engaging in charity work today will bring you a sense of mental peace and comfort. However, unexpected bills could put a strain on your finances. Family members may overreact to minor issues, so try to maintain your composure. If you've been rude in your relationship, an apology can help mend things. At work, someone might surprise you with a kind gesture. Your communication skills will shine and leave a positive impression. However, having excessive expectations in your married life today could lead to disappointment, so approach situations with patience and understanding. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 am and 12 pm.

Virgo: Practice meditation and yoga to achieve both spiritual and physical benefits. Tap into your creativity to generate extra income. Your family members will stand by your ideas and offer their support. Avoid saying overly sentimental things to your partner today. You’ll be involved in something significant that earns you appreciation and rewards. Compliments will come your way, fulfilling a long-awaited desire. Though your spouse's chatter might irritate you at times, they will surprise you with a heartfelt gesture that brightens your day. Remedy: Care for a black dog to enhance positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 and 4:15 PM.

Libra: You may experience relief from a prolonged illness today. Savings you've accumulated over time might come in handy, though the associated expenses could dampen your mood. Friends could help you establish valuable connections, opening doors to new opportunities. Your partner may have specific expectations from you today that you might find difficult to meet, which could lead to some disappointment. For those seeking employment, persistence and extra effort are key to achieving success. Hard work will pave the way to your desired outcome. If you've been longing for exciting changes in life, today may bring some refreshing moments. With your spouse, you might reminisce about your younger days and enjoy playful, carefree moments together. Remedy: Installing a Mangal Yantra at home or in your workplace could bring good fortune for your career and business.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Your playful, childlike side will shine today, putting you in a cheerful and lighthearted mood. However, handle all commitments and financial matters with caution to avoid any missteps. Friends will be supportive, but choose your words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. Your partner might feel hurt by something you said. Take the initiative to recognize your mistake and reconcile before emotions escalate. Stay focused on your responsibilities at work without relying too much on others for assistance. Tax and insurance matters may require your attention today. On the brighter side, your life partner might shower you with extra care and affection, making you feel truly cherished. Remedy: Donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy to enhance financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health offering full support. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial dealings. Your children may bring you joy and pride through their accomplishments. Romance, however, might not meet your expectations as finding genuine connection could feel elusive. On a positive note, you’ll successfully tackle several small but significant pending tasks. Your quick problem-solving skills may earn you recognition and appreciation. However, concerns about your spouse's declining health might cause some stress. Remedy: Eating meals from a bronze plate can bring positivity and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: A friend may introduce you to someone who could leave a profound impact on your perspective. Your business is likely to flourish today, with opportunities to achieve significant gains and take it to new heights. Spend some quality time with your family to enjoy moments of relaxation and connection. Without the presence of your beloved, you might feel a sense of emptiness. Stay focused at work, as your boss will expect results rather than excuses. Some unfortunate news from your in-laws could leave you feeling down, leading to moments of introspection. Additionally, you might encounter challenges in your marital life today. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Take some time to relax and rejuvenate today—treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to ease muscle tension. Financial gains are likely, but rising expenses may make saving a challenge. Approach personal matters with generosity, but be mindful of your words to avoid unintentionally hurting loved ones. Your romantic life might encounter some turbulence today, so handle situations with care. Professionally, you’ll excel in handling significant land deals and coordinating entertainment projects. To make the most of the day, prioritize carving out some "me time" amidst your busy schedule. On the personal front, you might see a bold and assertive side of your spouse, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. Remedy: Share food with the poor and needy to bring positivity and harmony into your life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your health will be in excellent condition today. Businesspeople may benefit financially with the support of a close friend, which could help resolve several ongoing issues. Family members will be attentive to your needs and offer their support. However, failing to fulfill promises might leave your partner feeling upset, so tread carefully in your commitments. At work, you’ll receive appreciation and encouragement from colleagues. While you have some free time, you might not use it productively, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Additionally, making plans without consulting your spouse could lead to a negative reaction. Remedy: To enhance positivity in your love life, eat a little sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.