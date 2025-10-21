horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 October 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Focus on improving both health and personality for a positive life experience. Business prospects are excellent, and there’s potential for tremendous profit or growth today. Use your free time to strengthen family bonds. You’ll find yourself attractive to others, but be careful not to overshare your plans — it could affect important projects. For housewives, today brings time to enjoy entertainment or relaxation at home. Marital harmony may be disturbed by family quarrels. Remedy: Wearing cream or white-colored shoes is auspicious for work or business.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Avoid self-medication as there is a risk of dependency. Financial disagreements with your spouse may arise, but maintaining a calm demeanor will resolve them. Prioritize peace at home, and try not to get entangled in others’ problems. Even after some conflict, your love life will bring happiness. Don’t worry if you need a day off; things will remain manageable. Address pending issues proactively. By day's end, quality time with your spouse awaits. Remedy: Worship your family deity with red vermillion for health benefits.​

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Gemini: Persistent pain in the neck or back may trouble you and should not be ignored, especially if it comes with fatigue. Your dedication at work will be noticed, bringing financial gains. Enjoy happiness at home and value your partner’s efforts. Don’t avoid issues—address them directly for resolution. Businesspeople may prefer family time today, fostering harmony. Expect your spouse to do something thoughtful for you. Remedy: Eat more green grams for health advancement.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: A friend’s astrological advice helps you focus on health. Watch your spending and avoid being extravagant. Support your brother to maintain family peace, and resolve conflicts amicably. Face romantic challenges with cheerfulness and courage. Allies at work may emerge from unlikely places. Appreciative compliments improve your mood, while your spouse’s low health might interfere with your plans. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle benefits your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Skip high-calorie foods to stay fit. Expect brilliant new ideas that will bring financial gains. Pleasing your parents may be difficult; strive to understand their point of view for family harmony. Romantic excitement may be fleeting. Be discreet about your plans to avoid sabotaging projects. Despite intentions, you may not find time to declutter your home. Your spouse’s disinterest may upset you. Remedy: Distribute milk and sugar crystals to five young girls to boost domestic happiness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Migraine sufferers should not skip meals as it could cause emotional stress. Engage in productive activities to enhance income. Sibling support surprises you, and mutual cooperation brings happiness. Marriage is favored; your love life could progress towards a lifelong commitment. Businesspeople dealing in foreign trade may see favorable results. Use your talents at work, and spend free time at a place of worship for peace. Married life will be especially pleasant. Remedy: Drink water stored in a red glass bottle exposed to sunlight for good health.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Libra: Don’t let small concerns trouble you. Legal disputes over conflicts could drain finances. Charisma helps you make new friends. Communication is key if you’re thinking of marriage. Use your stamina and expertise to increase earnings. Some Libra students will unwind with movies or shows. Peace returns to married life after troubled times. Remedy: Wearing red clothing brings health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Feelings of insecurity might cause dizziness. Investing in spiritual activities brings peace and stability. Visiting relatives is more rewarding than expected. Be quick to forgive your beloved. Workplace betrayal may be possible, making you anxious. Relax with a hobby after work. Minor disagreements with your spouse over shopping may arise. Remedy: Worship an idol of your deity made of lead to boost career prospects.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Your hopes flourish like a beautiful flower. Spending on socializing is likely but finances remain stable. Family tensions shouldn’t distract you from your goals; tough times teach valuable lessons. Be true to yourself with your loved one. Business travel yields positive results. Take personal inventory and focus on self-improvement. Marriage will bring joy and comfort. Remedy: To increase family happiness, support female relatives — such as your daughter, aunt, or sister-in-law.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Rest is essential to regain lost energy. Past overspending could create financial stress. Plan meaningful activities for your children or future generations. Love life shines bright today. Frustration towards colleagues may arise; seek advice from experienced people before starting new ventures. Marital bliss is highlighted. Remedy: Applying white sandalwood on your forehead can improve your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Stress and overthinking threaten your health; avoid confusion for mental clarity. A surprise increase in expenses could unsettle you. Social events will make you the center of attention. Now is the time to resolve lingering disputes. Focused work leads to high productivity. Spiritual pursuits may attract you. Spouse’s social engagements might cause irritation. Remedy: Wear a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse for health gains.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Hope and optimism blossom. You’ll desire to travel and spend, but overspending brings regrets. Unexpected gifts from friends or relatives will brighten your day. Commitment is sought by your beloved. Guard against others taking credit for your achievements. Tackle urgent matters promptly. Married life looks fabulous for the day. Remedy: For financial prosperity, offer raw turmeric in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.45 pm.