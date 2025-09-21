horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 September 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your impulsive behaviour could strain your relationship with your wife, so think carefully about the consequences before acting rashly. If possible, take a short break to calm your mind. Financial gains in business or work may come today with the support of someone from the opposite sex. However, the health of an elderly family member may cause concern. Your partner may appear irritable, adding to your mental stress. Proper planning is needed to achieve satisfactory results, especially as work-related issues may trouble you. An unexpected journey might also disrupt your family time. You may feel stressed over your spouse’s declining health. Remedy: Use Gangajal for good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you time to relax today. However, an unexpected rise in expenses may disturb your peace of mind. Engaging in activities with youngsters will be refreshing. Your love life looks promising, bringing new hope. You can achieve your goals today if you take help from others. Realizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude, which will actually benefit you. Married life looks joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: Donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy for financial success.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Gemini: Take time to relax today and engage in hobbies or activities you truly enjoy. Your financial situation may improve through speculation or unexpected gains. It’s also a good day to reconnect with old friends and contacts. You might feel the absence of true love, but remember—time changes everything, including your romantic life. Work matters look positive, keeping your mood upbeat. Be genuine in your conversations, as pretending won’t help. A minor struggle in the morning, perhaps due to a power cut or some other issue, will be eased by the support of your spouse. Remedy: To maintain joy and harmony in your love life, have a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you cheerful and relaxed today. Avoid friends who borrow money but never return it. Show generosity at home and enjoy loving moments with your family. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, spend some quality time together and express your feelings openly. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn new skills and technologies. Though busy people may finally get some time alone, household chores could take up much of it. Your spouse, however, will make your day special with extra care and affection. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chili while cooking for financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.

Leo: Be careful while sitting to avoid injury. Maintaining good posture not only improves health and confidence but also enhances your personality. Any investments should be made with a long-term view. Approach life and work with dedication and perfection, while keeping compassion and kindness at the core—this will naturally bring harmony to your family life. On the romantic front, you may tease your partner by stretching conversations. However, work-related stress may leave little time for loved ones. Several pressing issues may demand your attention today. Be gentle with your spouse, as there’s a chance of a minor injury while sharing intimate moments. Remedy: Keep a black-and-white cloth in your pocket or wallet for career success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Don’t rely on fate—focus on improving your health. It’s the right time to control your weight and restart regular exercise. A family member’s illness may bring financial strain, but their well-being should be your priority. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. In love, avoid being too forceful. Be cautious before signing any business or legal papers—read every detail carefully. Today brings several exciting invitations, and you may even receive a surprise gift. However, your spouse might behave a little self-centered. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: A sense of insecurity or confusion may leave you feeling slightly dizzy today. If you have invested in land overseas, this could be a good time to sell it and earn worthwhile profits. However, an old acquaintance might stir up some issues. You may also find it challenging to make your partner fully understand your perspective. Stay alert in business dealings to safeguard yourself from deceit, and take extra care of your belongings to avoid loss or theft. On a positive note, you will enjoy a peaceful and relaxed day with your spouse. Remedy: To ensure harmony and happiness in family life, immerse four pieces of lead in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.45 pm.

Scorpio: Give your body the rest it needs, as fatigue may otherwise lead to feelings of negativity. Avoid the impulse to live only for the moment or to overspend on leisure and entertainment. Be mindful not to judge others too quickly—many may be dealing with pressures of their own and could benefit from your compassion and understanding. Your love life shines brightly today, filling you with joy and intimacy. The knowledge you gain will also give you an advantage in professional or social interactions. At home, rituals, havans, or other auspicious ceremonies may take place, adding to the positive energy. Married life will feel especially rewarding and blissful. Remedy: Since the Sun symbolizes discipline, following a structured and disciplined lifestyle will naturally bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: A wavering willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional or mental stress. Financially, you’ll realize today that money grows only when you resist the urge to spend extravagantly. Avoid interfering in your spouse’s matters without consent, as it may lead to unnecessary conflict—seeking her opinion will help maintain harmony. Romance is highlighted, and you may find yourself experiencing love in its purest form. Promising overseas news or business opportunities could also come your way. Remember, divine help favors those who take initiative. Married life, too, may bring delightful surprises today. Remedy: Refrain from consuming tamsik items such as alcohol and non-vegetarian food to invite peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Your charm and personality will leave a lasting impression today, much like a pleasant fragrance. An unexpected credit from a debtor may bring both surprise and joy. However, tensions could arise within the family or with your spouse, and work or domestic pressures might leave you feeling irritable. Avoid reacting with anger or seeking revenge in matters of love—instead, calmly express your true feelings to strengthen the bond. Travel plans, if any, may face last-minute delays, and stress from your spouse could impact your health. Take care of yourself and try to maintain inner balance. Remedy: Show kindness to lepers and extend help to them—this act of compassion will bring positivity and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Certain unavoidable situations may leave you feeling uneasy, but it’s important to remain composed and avoid reacting impulsively. Postpone any investment decisions for now. Some changes at home could make you emotional, yet you’ll be able to express your feelings openly to those who matter most. Your partner may appear upset today due to family-related issues—patience and gentle communication will help calm things down. Students are likely to have an excellent day and perform well in exams; let this success inspire you to strive even harder. Despite having free time, you may feel unsatisfied with how you use it. Your spouse, influenced by outside opinions, might argue with you, but your love and understanding will soon restore harmony. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to stay healthy and energized.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Frequent bouts of stress may affect your mental strength and decision-making, so focus on positive thinking to stay resilient. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing financial relief. It’s also an auspicious day for exchanging gifts with loved ones. When spending time with your partner, express your true self in both appearance and behavior, but avoid making promises you aren’t certain you can keep. Though you may wish to be with close friends or family, circumstances might prevent it. On the brighter side, your spouse’s affection will ease away your worries in no time. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.