Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 April 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Identify the emotions that inspire and drive you forward. It's important to let go of negative thoughts like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they can attract the very things you don’t want. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make today could help you overcome major challenges in the future. Be mindful not to ignore your family's needs while overworking yourself. If you feel emotionally distant from your partner, take some time out to connect with them. Honest and open conversations can strengthen your bond. This is a favourable day to start new projects or put plans into action. Be kind and graceful with everyone you meet—only a few will truly understand the secret behind your charm. You and your spouse may find quality time to express your love today. Remedy: Add some sacred grass (Kusha) to your bath water to boost family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm.

Taurus: It’s a great day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Before buying anything new, try making the most of what you already have. Taking a chance emotionally could turn out in your favour today. Love is in the air—look around, and you may feel surrounded by warmth and affection. If you're kind and cooperative today, you'll receive positive responses from those you work or interact with. This is also a good time to sit with your family and discuss important matters. While some of your views might not be well-received initially, your approach can help find practical solutions. Be cautious, as some people around you might try to create misunderstandings in your relationship. Avoid acting on outsiders’ advice—trust your own instincts and the people close to you. Remedy: Maintaining good moral character will lead to financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: There's a good chance of recovering from a physical ailment today. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money—stay mindful and avoid risky shortcuts. Your children will bring you pride with their accomplishments. Your partner genuinely cares about you, and sometimes their concern comes out as anger. Instead of reacting, try to understand their feelings—it will strengthen your bond. It's a good day to enjoy some fun and relaxation. However, if you're working, pay extra attention to your business dealings. In your free time, you might finally get around to doing tasks you’ve been putting off for a while. If your married life feels a bit dull lately, take the initiative to bring back some excitement and spark. Remedy: To improve intimacy in your relationship, chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cancer: Today brings relief from a long-standing health issue, making it a beneficial day for your well-being. However, if you're running a business with relatives or close friends, be extra cautious—careless decisions could lead to financial setbacks. Support will come your way from friends and loved ones, making you feel emotionally uplifted. You might find yourself putting work on hold to enjoy special moments of closeness and joy with your partner. Be prepared for some new challenges at work, especially if you don’t handle situations with care and diplomacy. It's also important to make time for your friends and social life—staying too isolated could lead to loneliness, and don’t expect help if you cut yourself off from others. Tensions may rise in your love life due to a lack of quality time together, so try to bridge that gap before it grows wider. Remedy: For steady progress in your career or business, try to avoid wearing black leather shoes.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Leo: Make sure to take short breaks and relax whenever possible during work—it’ll help you stay fresh and focused. Property-related matters look promising today and could bring in significant gains. You’ll feel cheerful in the company of friends and relatives who may go out of their way to support you. However, a sudden shift in your romantic mood could leave you feeling unsettled—try to stay calm and open. Work-wise, things are looking positive and in your favour. It’s also a good day to surprise your spouse by setting aside work and spending quality time together. Just keep an eye on their health, as they may not be feeling their best. Remedy: To strengthen love and emotional bonds, distribute kesar halwa (a saffron-based sweet dish) among the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Those planning to go out and enjoy themselves will have a delightful time today. However, avoid making any financial investments without proper advice. Support and affection from friends and family will make you feel loved and cared for. When it comes to your romantic life, make sure to treat your partner with kindness and respect. You may impress others with your performance at work today. You’ll also get ample free time to focus on yourself—use it to do something you love, like reading, listening to music, or simply relaxing. Your spouse may have certain expectations that could leave you feeling a bit stressed—try to handle the situation with patience. Remedy: For a happy love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it every Thursday.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Libra: Be mindful of your eating habits and maintain a healthy weight. Financial improvements are on the horizon, bringing a sense of stability. Your children will go out of their way to fill your day with joy. Someone special is thinking about you deeply—consider planning a heartfelt surprise to make the day truly unforgettable. Fresh ideas will lead to meaningful progress, even if the day doesn't unfold exactly as planned. Your married life will reveal its many blessings today, reminding you of the beauty in companionship. Remedy: Wearing white clothes regularly can support your overall well-being and promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your kindness will open the door to many joyful moments today. Past investments made with foresight are set to bring rewarding outcomes. Your daughter’s illness may weigh on your heart, but your warmth and care can help uplift her spirits—love has incredible healing power. Matters of the heart may bring a touch of disappointment, but don’t be disheartened; love often comes with its complexities. For businesspersons, today holds promise—a spontaneous business trip could lead to unexpected success. Time is a valuable asset; make the most of it to reach your goals. At the same time, remember that life calls for balance—spending quality time with your family is just as important. In your married life, both you and your partner might benefit from a little breathing room to reconnect and grow closer. Remedy: To enhance harmony at home, consider feeding milk to dogs—especially black ones.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Sagittarius: You’re likely to engage in a fun physical activity today, keeping your body energized and your spirits high. Business ventures are poised to bring profits, spreading smiles among traders and entrepreneurs. Count on your friends—they’ll be there when you need them most. Love is in the air, and you'll find plenty of chances to express your affectionate side. A single kind gesture at work might even turn rivals into allies. In your free time, you’ll finally tackle those long-postponed tasks you’ve been meaning to get to. As the day unfolds, you’ll be reminded of the deep truth in your marriage vows—your spouse truly is your soulmate. Remedy: To clear obstacles in your career and business, consider nailing four silver nails into the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Capricorn: A day full of sparkling laughter and positivity awaits, with most things unfolding just the way you want. Financial worries begin to ease, thanks to the timely support of your parents. While friends and relatives may seek your time, this is the perfect moment to pause, retreat, and pamper yourself like royalty. Work takes a gentle pause today, as you find comfort, joy, and deep emotional connection in the arms of your beloved. The professional front remains calm and smooth, allowing you to relax. However, be extra cautious while driving home tonight—an accident or minor illness could disrupt your peace if care isn’t taken. As the day winds down, a tender realization will strike: just how deeply your spouse cherishes you. Remedy: Share happiness at home by offering green-colored sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Aquarius: A friend’s astrological insight may inspire you to take positive steps toward better health. Financial relief is on the way, easing many of your recent worries. While there may be some friction within the family, try not to let it disturb your inner peace—patience will serve you well. You may find yourself missing a close friend deeply today, sensing their presence even in their absence. Those involved in the arts or theatre will discover fresh avenues to showcase their creativity and passion. An evening spent with a colleague might not live up to your expectations and could leave you feeling that the time was not well spent. Minor family tensions might cast a shadow on your married life today, but understanding and empathy can help clear the air. Remedy: Carry or wear a square piece of silver to invite harmony and joy into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Prioritize your health and well-being today. If you've considered gambling or betting, it’s best to steer clear—such ventures could lead to financial losses. Be mindful, too, as concerns about your spouse’s health may weigh on your mind. Your boldness and sincerity will help you win hearts, especially in love. Keep an open mind—new ideas for generating income could prove quite promising. With a light schedule, you may find yourself indulging in your favorite movies and shows, making the most of a relaxing day. In matters of love, your life partner will shine brighter than ever, reminding you how truly special your bond is. Remedy: For a steady flow of wealth, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 7.45 pm to 8.45 pm.