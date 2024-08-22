Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 August, Friday.

Aries: The fear of socializing may cause some anxiety, but boosting your self-esteem can help overcome this. Unexpected expenses might disrupt your peace of mind, so it's important to manage them wisely. Avoid those who may lead you into bad habits. Today is a fortunate day in your love life—your partner may surprise you by fulfilling long-held desires. Professionally, it's a great time to build contacts abroad. Value your time and avoid spending it with people who are hard to understand, as this could lead to unnecessary complications. If you and your spouse haven't been feeling very joyful lately, today could bring some unexpected fun. Remedy: To ensure a steady flow of money, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Taurus: Elevate your life to experience the profound beauty of infinite existence, with the first step being the elimination of worry. You may need to purchase some valuable items with your spouse, which could slightly tighten your financial situation. A younger sibling might seek your advice today. The joy of the entire universe can be found between two people in love, and today, you are fortunate enough to experience that. Some may find opportunities for part-time work. You'll feel inclined to spend your day in a peaceful place, away from all the relatives. Your spouse might surprise you with something truly special. Remedy: For greater financial prosperity, turn off the gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Color: Violet

Lucky Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM

Gemini: Today, some of you may need to make important decisions that could leave you feeling tense and anxious. Remember, you can earn money on your own—just believe in yourself. It's a good day to reach out to people you rarely connect with. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling a bit confused. At work, you'll notice an improvement in both your approach and the quality of your tasks. Communication will be one of your strongest assets today. You'll also come to realize just how much you mean to your partner. Remedy: For good health, grow and care for white flower-bearing plants at home.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Cancer: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, which may allow you to participate in a sports competition. While money is important to you, avoid becoming overly concerned with it to the point where it affects your relationships. Some of your time will be taken up by pending household tasks. Express your love by placing flowers by your window. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign may need to go on an unexpected work trip, which could cause some mental stress. If you're working, steer clear of office gossip. In your free time today, you'll finally tackle tasks you've long planned but haven't had the chance to complete. This evening, you'll enjoy one of the most memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance family life, worship an iron idol of your deity at home.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Leo: Shift your thoughts towards positive thinking to combat the intimidating monster of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of this powerful force. If you're running a business with close ones or relatives, exercise extra caution today to avoid potential financial losses. Controlling your emotions may be challenging, but resist the urge to nag those around you, or you might find yourself isolated. Your long-held erotic fantasies could come true today, so there's no need to just dream about them anymore. Avoid being too pushy at work, as tempers could flare—take the time to understand others' needs before making decisions. You value personal space, and today you'll likely have plenty of free time, which you can use to play a game or hit the gym. The day promises good food, romantic moments, and overall enjoyment. Remedy: Increase your career prospects by placing an empty mud pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Lucky Time: 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM

Virgo: You’re likely to engage in some sports today, which will help keep you physically fit. However, a chronic health issue may act up, possibly requiring a hospital visit and some expenses. Your spouse will be particularly caring. Despite ongoing conflicts, your love life will be positive, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. Your business partners will be supportive, and together you'll tackle pending tasks. A family member may ask to spend time with you today—while you’ll agree, it might take up more time than expected. Expect a deep and meaningful conversation with your spouse today. Remedy: For excellent financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Color: Orange

Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Libra: Use your energy to support someone in distress. After all, what is the value of this temporary body if it’s not used to benefit others? Financial concerns may ease as your parents offer assistance, and a gift from a relative abroad will bring you joy. If you're considering proposing, it might feel overwhelming, but it will also bring relief. Be cautious at work, as speaking too much could harm your reputation. Business owners should be mindful of potential losses from previous investments today. If you're living away from home, you might find comfort spending your free time in a peaceful place like a park this evening. Today, you’ll experience the joy of having a wonderful life partner.

Remedy: Keeping some dust from an elephant's feet wrapped in blue fabric at home may boost your professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

Scorpio: Elderly individuals should pay close attention to their health. Investing in antiques and jewelry is likely to bring you prosperity. The festive atmosphere at home will help alleviate your stress, so be sure to join in rather than just observing from the sidelines. Today, you might experience some heartache in matters of love. It's wise to avoid romantic interactions within the workplace, as they could damage your reputation. If you’re interested in getting closer to someone, maintain a professional distance while at work. When spending time with your spouse tonight, you'll realize the importance of dedicating more time to your relationship. Be careful in bed today, as there's a chance one of you might accidentally get hurt—be gentle with each other. Remedy: Chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) 11 times for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Sagittarius: Frequent bouts of stress could weaken your resilience and clarity of thought. Encourage yourself to combat this with positive thinking. Secure any extra money in a safe investment that will yield returns in the future. Expect your home to be lively and full of guests, making for a pleasant evening. You and your partner are deeply connected, making physical presence almost irrelevant as you are constantly immersed in love. However, the day at work might not bring the best results, and someone close might betray your trust, leaving you worried. Consider spending some time with the younger family members at a park or shopping mall. Today, you'll experience the many benefits that come with married life. Remedy: Keep the roots of a Bael tree (wood apple) wrapped in red or orange cloth in your pocket to encourage financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

Capricorn: Eliminate negative thoughts before they lead to mental health issues. You can overcome them by engaging in donation and charity work, which will bring you a sense of fulfillment. Your financial situation is likely to improve today, and you may even be able to clear your debts or ongoing loans. Family members will play a significant role in your life. However, your somber mood might cause concern for your spouse. You'll find yourself in a position to finalize major land deals and manage several entertainment projects. Be sure to give attention to tax and insurance matters as well. The demands of your spouse could be a source of stress. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider gifting red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Aquarius: You’ll finally find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses in your life. This is the perfect time to make lasting changes to your lifestyle to keep those worries at bay. Be sure to invest your money wisely. Friends and family will be a great source of encouragement. Plan something special for the evening, and make it as romantic as possible. This is also an excellent time to build professional connections in other countries. While you’re often busy meeting your family’s needs, today you'll have the chance to take some time for yourself and perhaps explore a new hobby. You and your spouse will relive the beautiful romantic moments from the past. Remedy: For financial success, apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

Pisces: Your health will be in excellent condition. However, financial difficulties might cloud your ability to think clearly. If you're planning a party, be sure to invite your closest friends - they’ll lift your spirits. Your presence makes the world a better place for your beloved. At work, you might finally get the assignment you've been wanting. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly fulfilling to do. Your spouse will be brimming with energy and affection today. Remedy: Enhance your financial situation by placing reed over your windows and doors.