horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 August 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Avoid long journeys today as your health may not support extensive travel. Those with loans could face difficulty in repayment. It is the right time to shed your dominating nature at home and work closely with family members to share life’s ups and downs. This change will bring them immense happiness. Stay cheerful and strong in love matters. Your willingness to help others will earn you respect. Family issues may affect your married life, but you and your partner will handle them wisely. Spend some time honing your photography skills—you will capture moments worth cherishing today. Remedy: Avoid non-vegetarian food for better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Meeting an old friend will lift your spirits today. Married couples may face heavy expenses on their children’s education. Family members might not meet your expectations, so avoid imposing your wishes on them. Instead, adjust your approach to take the lead positively. Romantic opportunities may arise but won’t last long. Free time could slip away in unnecessary arguments, leaving you upset. On the brighter side, a heartfelt conversation with your partner will remind you how deeply you love each other. Though you may feel lazy in the first half of the day, stepping out with determination can make the day productive. Remedy: To strengthen positive feelings within the family, offer milk, sugar crystals (mishri), and a white rose at any sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Your sense of humour will inspire someone to realise that true happiness lies within, not in material possessions. Financially, you may face a steady outflow of money, making it hard to save today. Focus on working hard for your family’s well-being, guided by love and positive intentions rather than greed. Domestic issues may arise, so avoid criticising your partner over trivial matters. Though you may want to spend quality time with family, unexpected work could disrupt your plans. Your spouse may not meet your daily needs today, which could leave you upset. Remember, your simplicity is your strength—embracing it will make life more meaningful. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by helping and serving visually impaired persons.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Today is favourable for pursuing religious or spiritual interests. Those with loans may find it difficult to manage repayments. However, social engagements in the evening will bring more joy than expected. Be sensitive to your partner’s feelings and spend some time on recreation and entertainment. Your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention. Financially, there is a chance of recovering money from a debtor, easing some of your monetary concerns. Remedy: Add a few drops of Gangajal to your bathing water to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your playful, childlike side will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. An old friend may seek financial help, but lending money could strain your own finances. Household responsibilities may keep you occupied for most of the day. Despite other demands, you and your partner will remain deeply connected, cherishing your bond. Charity and social work will appeal to you, and your contribution can make a real difference. After several ups and downs, today will feel like a golden day in your married life. The day may end on a fun note, perhaps with a movie outing with friends. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home to maintain peace and harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Health issues may prevent you from taking up an important assignment, but let your rational thinking guide you forward. Financially, the day looks bright, with chances of clearing debts or ongoing loans. Avoid arguments at home and resolve any differences peacefully. Love will bring a refreshing sense of joy, and a romantic outing is likely. Though you may want to spend more time with your loved ones, circumstances might not allow it. Intimacy with your spouse will feel deeply emotional and fulfilling. This is also a good day to plan for the future—just ensure your goals are practical and realistic. Remedy: Offer green chillies to a parrot for favourable results.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Libra: Excessive excitement and intense emotions may take a toll on your nervous system today, so it’s best to stay calm and composed. Past investments could bring you financial gains, offering some relief. Avoid getting into sensitive discussions that might spark arguments with loved ones. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior may dampen the mood of romance. An unexpected journey could disrupt your family time, and a disagreement over a major expense might cause friction with your spouse. Young natives of this sign may feel the absence of love in their lives more strongly today. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for harmony and blessings in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: Trust your instincts—only you know what truly works best for you. Be bold in making quick decisions and ready to embrace their outcomes. Financial challenges may arise today, but with wisdom and smart choices, you can turn setbacks into opportunities for gain. Small improvements at home may enhance its appearance. Be mindful in friendships, as misunderstandings could strain bonds. You may feel drawn to solitude, realizing the value of time spent in reflection, which will ultimately benefit you. Avoid outside interference in your marital life, as it could create unnecessary tension. Indulging your love for food, you may relish special delicacies or enjoy a meal at a restaurant serving exotic cuisine. Remedy: Recite the Durga Kavach to attract positive outcomes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Stay patient—your steady efforts, guided by wisdom and understanding, are sure to lead you toward success. Financial dealings may keep you busy throughout the day, but by evening you’ll find yourself with a good amount saved. Work hard with the well-being of your family in mind, and let love and positivity—not greed—shape your actions. Offering emotional support to your spouse will come naturally once you truly listen and understand. You may feel inspired to spend your free time in spiritual or religious activities, which will bring peace of mind. Avoid unnecessary disputes and instead enjoy heart-to-heart conversations with your partner, deepening your bond. A thoughtful gesture, like surprising your parents with their favorite dish, will lift the family’s spirits and create a warm atmosphere at home. Remedy: Reciting the Durga Kavach will help attract harmony and blessings in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Recognize your true potential—you are not short of strength, only the will to act. Financial gains are likely today, but sharing a portion through charity or donations will bring you peace of mind. Stay away from any unfair or shady dealings, as they could disturb your mental balance. A short outing or picnic could add joy to your love life. You may also find time to work on resolving a lingering problem, bringing clarity and relief. Married life will feel more fulfilling as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and expresses love warmly. However, a family member’s harsh words may hurt your feelings, so try to remain calm and composed. Remedy: Offer jaggery to a cow to attract positivity and make your weekend more pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Be mindful of your health—watch your weight and avoid overeating. Consider investing any surplus money in real estate, as it may bring long-term benefits. Stay active by engaging in household tasks, but also set aside time for relaxation and recreation to recharge your energy. You may feel the absence of true love today, but remember that time brings change, and your romantic life will also blossom in due course. Your warm and magnetic personality will naturally draw people toward you. Although neighbors might try to interfere, your marital bond remains strong and unshakable. Spending time chatting with friends will be enjoyable, but avoid overdoing phone conversations, as it could lead to a headache. Remedy: Gift your partner a pair of white duck showpieces to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Pisces: Don’t hold back from expressing your views. Avoid letting self-doubt creep in, as it may slow your progress and complicate matters. Speak with confidence and wear a smile—it will help you tackle challenges more effectively. Be mindful of your budget to prevent financial strain. The company of friends will bring you comfort and joy. Your partner’s occasional anger stems from care and concern; instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. Stay away from alcohol or cigarettes today, as they could drain your time and energy. Romance looks bright, though minor health issues may need attention. It’s also a good day for shopping and enjoying moments with family and friends—just remember to spend wisely. Remedy: Donate black woolen blankets to the needy for financial stability and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.