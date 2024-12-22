Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 December 2024, Monday.

Aries: A smile can work wonders as a remedy for depression. Business profits are likely to bring happiness to many traders and entrepreneurs today. It's an ideal day to grab attention effortlessly. If you're planning a romantic outing, pay special attention to your attire, as inappropriate clothing might upset your partner. At work, your seniors might surprise you with their supportive behaviour. You may feel drawn toward charity or social work today—dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant impact. However, a misunderstanding with your spouse might arise if you forget to share something important with them. Remedy: Incorporate more yellow-coloured foods like turmeric, saffron, or pumpkin into your meals to improve understanding and harmony with your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 p.m.

Taurus: You'll enjoy some leisurely moments today. A sibling might ask to borrow money, and while you may help them, it could add to your financial strain. Your witty and cheerful nature will lighten the mood around you. Love may bring some disappointment, but don’t lose hope—relationships often require patience. At work, your energy might be low due to family-related concerns. Businesspeople should stay cautious of their partners, as there’s potential for harm. Housewives might unwind by watching a movie or spending time on their phones after finishing household tasks. Regularly surprising your spouse can help them feel valued and appreciated. Remedy: Keep a silver coin or a piece of silver with you to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.20 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Attend a social gathering today to lift your spirits. You’ll have the opportunity to earn money independently, without any external help. It's a great day to grab attention effortlessly. Love will bring a mix of dreams and reality, leaving you in a blissful state. Stay alert when interacting with influential people—you might pick up some valuable advice. You could visit a park to make good use of your time, but be mindful of potential arguments with strangers, as this could dampen your mood. No matter how chaotic the day feels, you’ll find solace in the embrace of your life partner. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Pay extra attention to your health today. If you’re looking to earn some additional income, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Plan something meaningful for your children, ensuring it’s realistic and achievable—your efforts will leave a lasting impression on future generations. Your love life will feel unique and delightful, like the blend of chocolate, ginger, and roses. Professionally, leverage your skills and authority to advance your career. With focus and dedication, you’re likely to achieve remarkable success in your field. You may feel drawn toward charity or social work—dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant impact. On a personal note, your spouse might surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside overnight. In the morning, pour the water at the base of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Past mistakes might lead to frustration and mental unrest today, leaving you unsure of your next steps. Don’t hesitate to seek advice or support from others. Unexpected sources could bring you financial gains. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—ensure you actively participate rather than staying on the sidelines. Bring meaning to your life by embracing joy and letting go of past mistakes with forgiveness. You have great potential, so seize the opportunities that come your way. Consider making changes to enhance your appearance and boost your confidence, which may also attract potential partners. Your married life will feel especially harmonious and joyful today. Remedy: Maintain faith in God and avoid engaging in any form of psychological conflict. This will help you stay healthy and balanced.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Virgo: Eliminate negative thoughts before they affect your mental well-being. Engaging in donation or charity work can bring you peace and satisfaction. Be cautious with your finances today, as there’s a risk of overspending or misplacing your wallet, potentially leading to losses due to carelessness. Avoid forcing your opinions on children, as it could upset them. Instead, explain things calmly to help them understand and accept your perspective. Be careful with one-sided attractions, as they could lead to unfavourable outcomes. Retailers and wholesalers will find the day favourable for business. You’ll have some free time today, making it a great opportunity to meditate and maintain mental peace. However, minor disagreements with your spouse about going out could irritate you. Remedy: Prepare and distribute a dessert made of milk, sugar, and rice (kheer) among young girls to attract excellent financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Libra: Intrusive thoughts might cloud your mind today, but engaging in physical activity can help you refocus and find clarity. Financially, things are looking positive—you may even recover money you had previously lent out. Your children will bring joy and pride with their accomplishments, and there’s a possibility of a romantic proposal coming your way. Workwise, the day holds promising opportunities, so step into the spotlight with confidence and ensure your actions inspire praise. On the personal front, your relationship with your spouse will feel renewed as they set aside past misunderstandings and shower you with affection. Remedy: Watering a money plant may bring positivity and growth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as your current weakness could make travel more exhausting. On a positive note, long-overdue payments or arrears are likely to be recovered. Your children may teach you meaningful lessons through their pure energy, joyful innocence, and absence of negativity—they have a way of transforming those around them. Romance is in the air, and you'll find yourself surrounded by opportunities for love. However, be cautious at work; sudden checks or evaluations might highlight mistakes that could cost you. For business owners, this is a good day to explore new directions or strategies for growth. An unexpected connection with someone from your past could make the day especially memorable. As for your married life, prepare for something extraordinary that will break the routine and leave a lasting impression. Remedy: Donate stationery items like pens, notebooks, or pencils to underprivileged students to promote good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Today brings positivity, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. Financially, you’ll have the opportunity to earn money independently without any outside assistance. Show your family how much you care by expressing your love through both words and actions. Cherish the time you spend together—it will amplify the joy. You may feel the bittersweet emotions of love today. Avoid hosting your boss or seniors at home, as it might not be the right day for such engagements. Enjoy the serenity of a walk under the clear sky, breathing in fresh air during your free time. Your calm and composed mind will be your strength throughout the day. However, be mindful during light-hearted conversations with your partner, as an old issue might unexpectedly resurface, leading to an argument. Remedy: Wear neat and well-ironed clothes to attract the positive influence of Venus and enhance your professional prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Reassess your aspirations to fully embrace and enjoy life. Consider practicing yoga to improve your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, which can also help you maintain a balanced temperament. Financial concerns may weigh on you as unresolved issues become more complicated and expenses pile up. Be cautious with those close to you, as they might create personal challenges. Avoid yielding to the emotional demands of your partner and focus on maintaining your boundaries. Success is within your reach if you take decisive steps and implement changes gradually. Today, you may feel drawn to charity or social work, and dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant impact. However, an intentional act by your spouse might upset you, leaving you feeling disheartened for a while. Remedy: To enhance your financial prospects, drink milk mixed with turmeric powder.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.

Aquarius: Social gatherings and pleasure trips will bring relaxation and joy to your day. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for steady, long-term financial growth. Prioritize the needs of your family by actively sharing in their happiness and supporting them during challenges—this will show how much you truly care. Make your life more fulfilling by spreading joy and letting go of past grievances. Approach situations with honesty and clarity; your determination and skills are likely to be recognized. Use your free time wisely today to complete tasks that have been left unfinished. In your married life, a delightful dinner followed by a restful night promises to bring comfort and harmony. Remedy: Show kindness to lepers and offer them help to enhance positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Your kind and compassionate nature will bring you moments of happiness and fulfillment today. However, those awaiting their salaries might feel stressed about finances and may need to seek help from friends in the form of a loan. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and brighten your day. Romantically, the day holds wonderful prospects for your love life. Your growing confidence and visible progress will set the tone for success. Take care to interpret situations correctly; otherwise, you might waste your free time overthinking scenarios that don’t matter. Small disagreements with your spouse could escalate if left unchecked, potentially affecting your relationship in the long term. Be mindful of your actions and words. Also, exercise caution and avoid blindly trusting suggestions or opinions from others. Remedy: To boost your income, consider installing a Chandra Yantra in your home’s place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.