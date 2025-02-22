Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 February 2025, Sunday.

Aries: You may find joy in a sporting activity that helps keep you physically fit. Be cautious when handling financial matters, especially those related to banking. Your children will be a great help in completing household tasks. An unexpected romantic connection may arise. Much of your day could be spent on unimportant activities. However, you and your spouse may relive cherished romantic memories. For traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign, financial success may feel like a dream come true today. Remedy: To attract greater financial prosperity, extinguish the gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.

Taurus: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines—skipping meals may lead to unnecessary emotional stress. Those awaiting their salaries may feel financial strain and consider borrowing from a friend. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring joy to your day. You may be particularly sensitive to your partner's words, so try to manage your emotions and avoid actions that could escalate tensions. In your free time, you might watch a movie, only to feel later that it was a waste of time. Your spouse may seem indifferent to your health today. Avoid drinking cold water, as it could negatively affect your well-being. Remedy: For financial prosperity, prepare a dessert (kheer) made with milk, sugar, and rice, and share it with young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Avoid foods that are rich in cholesterol for better health. Investments made today can strengthen your financial stability and prosperity. If your children do not meet your expectations, guide and encourage them to pursue their dreams. A long period of loneliness may come to an end as you connect with someone special. Tonight, you may feel the urge to step outside for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park. Marriage will bring you deep joy today. It’s a great day to enjoy an outing or watch a movie with friends. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothing for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.35 pm.

Cancer: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injuries. Good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and confidence. Avoid making financial decisions based on others' advice, as losses are possible today. Expect visitors in the evening, keeping you engaged. Stay alert, as someone may try to flirt with you. If you're living away from home, you may prefer to unwind in a quiet park after completing your daily tasks. Your spouse’s behavior might trouble you today. With extra free time, negative thoughts could creep in, so keep yourself occupied by reading uplifting books, watching an entertaining movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: For financial growth, fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, unrefined sugar, and clarified butter (ghee), and place it under a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Leo: Today is a perfect day to relax. Treat yourself to an oil massage to soothe your muscles. Financial improvement is on the horizon. However, spending too much time at work may create tension in your domestic life. Despite pending tasks, your mind will be preoccupied with romance and socializing. Learning to use your free time wisely is essential to avoid falling behind. Your partner's romantic side will be at its peak today, making the day extra special. A delightful surprise awaits you at home, as your beloved may prepare a special dish to help you unwind and recharge. Remedy: For harmony and peace in family life, donate barley equal to your weight to a goshala or cowshed.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Virgo: Avoid wasting your energy on overthinking the impossible—focus on channeling it in the right direction. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a long time, unexpected money may come your way today, helping resolve several issues instantly. Your family will hold a special place in your heart. For your beloved, your presence makes life more meaningful. As someone with a dynamic personality, you may enjoy socializing with friends but also cherish your alone time. Fortunately, today offers you the chance to carve out some much-needed "me" time. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news. Additionally, you might fulfill your social commitments by visiting relatives. Remedy: Water a money plant regularly for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a health club. Before committing to an investment scheme that catches your interest, dig deeper and consult financial experts for guidance. Steer clear of any unethical business dealings, as they may disturb your mental peace. A chance encounter with an intriguing person is possible today. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends for a nostalgic and enjoyable experience. Your time with your spouse will be truly special, making it one of the best days of your life. Catching up with friends is also a great way to shake off boredom and uplift your spirits. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to maintain balance and avoid excess in any aspect of life.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: Enjoy a day filled with recreation and fun. Avoid making long-term investments and instead, spend quality time with a close friend. Relatives may surprise you with unexpected gifts but might also seek your assistance in return. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Maintain a polite and charming demeanor with everyone you encounter—only a few will truly understand the secret behind your irresistible charm. Today, you will experience the true joy of married life. Your children can excel in their studies with your encouragement and support. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need to bring peace, happiness, and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Harboring feelings of hatred can be harmful—it weakens your tolerance, clouds your judgment, and can create lasting rifts in relationships. If you have invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you are likely to see positive returns today. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home may be on the cards. Be mindful of your actions in love—disappointing your partner today may lead to regret later. In your free time, you will enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, breathing in fresh air. A sense of mental calmness will benefit you throughout the day. Be gentle with your spouse, as minor injuries while in bed are possible. If you indulge in shopping today, you might finally get the clothes and footwear you need. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Fear may stand in the way of your aspirations and ambitions today. Seeking the right guidance will help you overcome this hurdle. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advisable for long-term financial gains. Your home life will be filled with peace and warmth. Playfully teasing your romantic partner by prolonging your call will add a spark to your relationship. Be extra cautious while driving home at night to avoid accidents or potential health issues. Make an effort to surprise your spouse regularly to ensure they feel valued and appreciated. A family member’s words may hurt you today, so try to handle the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: Consume milk and curd regularly for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Eliminate negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental well-being. Engaging in charity or donation work can bring you inner peace and satisfaction. You may feel tempted to earn quick money, but be mindful of your choices. Attending social events will help you expand your network of friends and acquaintances. Romance will take center stage in your heart today. However, you may face criticism from a senior for past unfinished tasks, requiring you to spend your free time catching up on work. Your spouse will make you feel that true happiness exists in the present moment. Be cautious in your interactions at school, as a disagreement with a senior could be harmful—stay calm and control your anger. Remedy: Uphold honesty, maintain good character, avoid lying, and refrain from causing trouble—this will strengthen your relationships and bring harmony.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.

Pisces: Don't let minor issues weigh on your mind. Financial gains through commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely today. Your friends will bring joy by planning something exciting for the evening. Love is a sacred and spiritual experience, and today, you will truly understand its depth. Completing your tasks on time and heading home early will be beneficial, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. However, a lack of trust between you and your spouse may cause tension in your marriage. If your words go unheard, remain patient—avoid losing your temper and try to assess both the situation and your advice before responding. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.