Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 January 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Start your day with positivity and happiness! However, traders and businesspeople with international dealings should tread cautiously today, as financial losses are possible. Carefully evaluate decisions before taking action. On a brighter note, some of you may indulge in purchasing jewellery or home appliances. Romance is in the air, and you'll feel a deep connection with your partner—a sign that love is blossoming! For hardworking employees, promotions or financial rewards may be on the horizon. Those under this zodiac sign will have ample time for themselves. Make the most of it by pursuing personal interests, reading, or enjoying music. Finally, you'll discover just how sweet and caring your life partner is, making your bond even stronger. Remedy: Help someone in need today. Sharing your time, energy, and resources can bring continuous growth and stability to your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Maintain a calm and stress-free mindset throughout the day. A financial boost is likely, which can help ease many of your monetary concerns. However, you might find it challenging to communicate effectively with those who matter most in your life. On the brighter side, love will feel soulful and fulfilling today, offering a deep sense of connection. This is an excellent day to express your thoughts openly and focus on creative projects. Don’t hesitate to share what’s on your mind—it could lead to rewarding outcomes. For married individuals, the magic of love will fill your day, proving that love after marriage is not only possible but thriving. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati can bring harmony and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Gemini: Adopt a balanced diet to improve your physical well-being. Financial relief may come your way, helping resolve longstanding issues instantly. However, be cautious with your extravagant lifestyle—late nights and overspending could create tension at home. Family members from your spouse's side might disrupt your day, causing minor frustrations. On the positive side, your partner will be enthusiastic and supportive of your new plans and ventures. Favourable planetary alignments will give you plenty of reasons to feel happy today. However, your spouse might prioritize spending time with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Donate green fabric or bangles to eunuchs (kinnars). This act of kindness, associated with Mercury, can help reduce its negative effects and promote harmony in your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Trust yourself—it’s the essence of heroism as you battle a prolonged illness. Stay vigilant at work, as a colleague might try to take something valuable from you. Keep your belongings secure to avoid any losses. Dedicate quality time to your family, showing them that they matter to you. Avoid giving them reasons to feel neglected, and ensure their concerns are heard. Forgive your beloved for any mistakes to maintain harmony in your relationship. At work, your cooperative attitude will yield positive results, and you may be entrusted with significant responsibilities, elevating your position in the company. Housewives of this zodiac sign can relax after household chores by watching a movie or spending time on their mobile phones. However, a small oversight—like forgetting to share something important—might lead to a disagreement with your spouse. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour and make softballs to feed the fish. This practice can help improve your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your spouse's health requires extra attention and care. On the financial front, a new deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Be mindful of your words today; avoid saying anything that could hurt your loved ones. The day will bring joy and happiness, with a delightful message brightening your mood. At work, your colleagues will support you in making significant, positive changes. Take swift actions and motivate your team to work harder, as this will lead to productive outcomes. In your free time, enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, taking in fresh air. Your calm and composed mindset will keep you balanced and focused throughout the day. Today, you’ll experience one of the most memorable and blissful days of your married life. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If that’s not feasible, contribute an equivalent amount to a temple or hermitage for the same benefit.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Virgo: Your health is expected to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with your friends. Financially, you’ll earn well, but rising expenses may make saving a challenge. Relatives or friends may visit, making your evening delightful. Adding to the excitement, you might receive a special call from your beloved. Small business owners under this zodiac sign might face some losses today. However, don’t lose heart—your hard work and dedicated efforts will bring positive outcomes in the future. Use your free time to read spiritual books. This can help you overcome personal challenges and find peace of mind. On the marital front, expect an amazing surprise that will add joy to your relationship. Remedy: Wear neat, well-ironed clothes to attract the positive influence of Venus, which can boost your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Libra: You’ll feel happy as those around you extend their support. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. A quarrel with a neighbour could upset your mood, but it’s best to remain calm. Avoid losing your temper, as it could worsen the situation. Strive to maintain cordial relations by choosing not to engage in conflict. Keep your emotions in check, as impulsiveness might put your romantic relationship at risk. At work, tasks will pick up pace with the full cooperation of colleagues and seniors. Your unique personality often draws you to spend time alone. While you may get some time for yourself today, work commitments might keep you occupied. Unexpected guests could disrupt your plans, but their visit will leave you feeling joyful. Remedy: Carry a square piece of silver or wear it as a pendant to enhance family harmony and bliss.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Scorpio: Maintain a balanced diet and incorporate regular exercise into your routine to stay fit. Financially, investing in conservative options will yield good returns. Spend some time enjoying your hobbies and supporting your family members—it will bring you joy and strengthen bonds. Pay attention to your partner’s eyes today; they may silently convey something truly special. Be mindful of your behaviour at work, as a dominating attitude could draw criticism from colleagues. If needed, it’s a favourable day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. For married individuals, today promises to be one of the most intimate and memorable days of your marital life. Remedy: To reach new heights of success in your professional life, worship a silver idol of your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should exercise extra care today, especially while walking, as it’s not the best day for physical activity. Financially, you may experience a steady outflow of money, making it difficult to save. Children will lend a hand with household chores, bringing some relief. In matters of love, it’s your lucky day—your partner will surprise you by fulfilling your long-held fantasies. Be vigilant in business dealings to avoid being cheated. Spending time at home watching a movie or a match with your siblings can strengthen your bond and deepen your love for one another. Your life partner will show extra care and affection today, adding warmth to your relationship. Remedy: For better health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Take some time to relax in the evening to recharge. You might find yourself in an exciting new situation today, which could also bring financial benefits. Spend your free time with children, even if it requires some extra effort to make it happen—it will bring you joy. Your romantic relationship may face some challenges today. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve any issues at work effectively. At home, rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies will take place, adding a spiritual touch to the day. Your spouse's rude behavior may weigh heavily on you today, so it’s important to stay calm and manage your emotions. Remedy: Wearing Rudraksha in a copper chain can enhance mutual understanding and improve your relationship with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Aquarius: Today, take time to relax and find joy in the company of close friends and family. The planetary alignment may not favour your finances today, so it's wise to keep your money safe and secure. Spend some peaceful moments with your loved ones. You may experience an unexpected romantic attraction, adding a spark to your day. At work, one of your previous projects could receive recognition, and this could pave the way for a promotion. Business owners can benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals on how to grow their businesses. While you may wish to spend your free time caring for your mother's needs, an urgent matter may prevent this, causing some frustration. Today, despite the differences between men and women, there will be a harmonious blend between Venus and Mars, creating an atmosphere of understanding and connection. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to honour Lord Vishnu and reduce the negative effects of Mercury. This will support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Don’t take life for granted—remember, taking care of your life is the real vow. Traders and businessmen with international connections should proceed with caution today, as financial losses are possible. Think carefully before making any decisions. Today is ideal for reconnecting with people you rarely meet. Lovers will be especially mindful of family feelings, showing deep care and consideration. At work, you’ll receive recognition for your good deeds, which will boost your morale. You may also come across an old item in your house that reminds you of childhood, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Your efforts to improve your marital life will pay off today, exceeding your expectations and bringing unexpected happiness. Remedy: For better health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.