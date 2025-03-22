Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 March 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Today, you’ll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the usual time. However, be mindful of your expenses to avoid financial difficulties in the future. Your spouse’s health may require attention, which could cause some concern. Personal relationships may feel fragile, so take time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. You might see an unexpected side of your partner today, but love remains the strongest force—express your feelings in a way that strengthens your bond and deepens trust. Remedy: Keeping fruit-bearing plants at home can bring positivity and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Taurus: Your health will be in excellent shape today. Those engaged in international business ventures may see financial gains. However, an elderly family member’s health could be a cause for concern. If you're planning a special outing with your partner, pay attention to your attire to avoid any unnecessary disagreements. The day looks promising—you’ll not only enjoy time with others but also find moments for self-care. A peaceful, relaxing day with your spouse is on the horizon. However, be mindful of your diet, as consuming outside food could upset your stomach. Remedy: Enhancing family happiness can be achieved by offering kheer (a sweet rice dish) to underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Avoid worrying about your health, as stress could worsen your condition. Steer clear of those seeking temporary loans to prevent financial strain. A social gathering with family will uplift everyone’s spirits. A special friend may offer comfort and support during an emotional moment. Be extra cautious while driving home from work at night to avoid potential accidents and health setbacks. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. You’ll also appreciate the joy of good food, as a delicious meal might be prepared at home today. Remedy: Wearing a gold ring engraved with the Mangal Yantra can help promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Stay positive—better days are ahead, and you’ll feel a surge of energy. Be mindful of your spending habits, especially on leisure and entertainment. Changes at home might stir emotions, but you’ll successfully express your feelings to those who matter most. Your love life will feel exciting and full of charm today. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall will bring joy. Marriage will feel like a true blessing, filling your day with warmth and appreciation. A fun outing with your younger brother will strengthen your bond and deepen your connection. Remedy: Brushing your teeth with a neem twig can help promote financial stability and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: You are naturally gifted with confidence and intelligence—make the most of it. If you invest in the stock market, be extra cautious today, as losses are possible. Stay vigilant and manage your finances wisely. Family matters may feel challenging, but a caring and understanding friend will offer comfort. To improve your day, carve out time for yourself despite your busy schedule. Your parents may surprise your spouse with a meaningful gift, bringing more joy to your married life. If you have a beautiful singing voice, using it to serenade your partner could make their day extra special. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the root of a peepul tree to promote peace and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.

Virgo: Your charm and presence will be especially captivating today. However, avoid making any investments in land or property, as they may lead to losses. While you may not always agree with your family members, their experience holds valuable lessons—be open to learning from them. If you've been harsh in love, a sincere apology can strengthen your relationship. Older individuals of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends. Your spouse may be preoccupied today, leaving little time for you. On a positive note, you may recover money from a debtor, easing some financial concerns. Remedy: Regularly worship a silver idol of your presiding deity at home to maintain a strong financial position.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Today, you’ll have the chance to unwind and enjoy some well-deserved leisure. However, avoid lending money to relatives who haven’t repaid previous loans. If you’re in need of emotional support, your elders will be there to guide and comfort you. Unexpected involvement from your spouse’s family may cause some disruptions in your day. To find peace, consider visiting a temple, gurudwara, or another place of worship, away from unnecessary conflicts. Be mindful, as certain relatives may create tension in your married life. Dreaming of success is great, but turning those dreams into action is what truly matters. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: There’s no need to worry about your health today, as you’ll feel energetic and uplifted by those around you. If you run a small business, valuable advice from a close one could lead to financial gains. An old friend may surprise you with a visit, bringing back cherished memories. However, be cautious—interference from a third party might create tension between you and your partner. While casual conversations are fine, revealing your deepest secrets without knowing someone’s true intentions could be a mistake. Your spouse may cause some frustration today, but instead of stressing, embrace the day as an opportunity to relax, appreciate life, and simply be in the moment. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.

Sagittarius: Your overall health will be stable, but travel may feel exhausting and stressful. If you own land and are looking to sell, you may find a great buyer today and secure a good deal. Avoid being too rigid with your family, as it could disturb the harmony at home. Romantic desires that once felt like dreams may become a reality today. To find peace and avoid unnecessary conflicts, consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or another place of worship. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling and joyful. However, be mindful of your words—speaking harshly may harm your reputation. Remedy: Show respect to saints and scholars to keep negative thoughts at bay.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. This is a great day to sit with your spouse and discuss financial planning for a secure future. However, family matters may feel a bit unsettled. Avoid giving in to emotional pressure from your partner. With the support of favorable planetary influences, you’ll find many reasons to feel happy today. Your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Engaging in meaningful online research can broaden your knowledge and deepen your understanding of important topics. Remedy: Store water in a copper or gold vessel (if possible) and drink from it regularly to promote harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Aquarius: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and patience today. Stay true to your values and make decisions with logic and reason. Instead of idling, engage in something productive that can boost your income. At home, your children might present a situation that seems exaggerated—take time to verify the facts before reacting. You’ll be in a romantic mood, so plan something special for your partner. A peaceful day spent alone with a good book could be your perfect escape. Your spouse will prove to be your true blessing today, reminding you of their unwavering support. After a long week, treating yourself is well deserved—invite your friends to join in for even more fun. Remedy: To bring harmony and positivity into your family life, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: The support of influential people will give a significant boost to your confidence. If you have surplus funds, consider investing in real estate for long-term gains. Your cheerful and energetic nature will spread joy to those around you. Love is in your favor today—your partner may surprise you by fulfilling a long-awaited fantasy. It’s also a perfect day for self-reflection; taking time to assess your shortcomings will lead to positive personal growth. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but today, you’ll experience it in the most beautiful way. Get ready for an exciting day filled with movies, parties, and time spent with friends. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by incorporating yellow-colored foods like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin into your diet.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.