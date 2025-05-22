horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 May 2025, Friday.

Aries: You may feel nervous about socialising today, but try to boost your self-confidence to overcome this. Your hard work and dedication will be recognised and could bring some financial benefits. However, family responsibilities may increase and cause stress. A surprise message might brighten your mood and fill you with hope. Your partners will support your new ideas and plans. To make the most of your free time, spend it doing something you truly enjoy — this can lead to positive changes in your life. The love and care of your spouse will help you forget past struggles and feel comforted. Remedy: Using silver plates and spoons is believed to support good health and fitness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 3 p.m.

Taurus: Your strong confidence and light workload will give you plenty of time to relax today. Keep your investments and future plans private. It’s a good day to handle household matters and complete any pending chores. Don’t let doubts affect your trust in your partner. The day will be busy and socially active — people will admire your opinions and likely agree with whatever you say. You’ll make the most of the day by using your hidden talents. Today, you may feel a renewed sense of love for your spouse. Remedy: Eating 11 grains of wheat at sunrise is believed to help improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Gemini: You are likely to receive some good news today. Investing in stocks or mutual funds may be a wise choice for long-term benefits. At home, be careful not to hurt anyone’s feelings and try to adjust to your family’s needs. Make your life more meaningful by spreading joy and letting go of past mistakes. Your hard work and sincere efforts will lead to success and rewards. Use your time wisely to achieve your goals, but also remember that spending quality time with family is just as important. Today, you’ll have plenty of chances to enjoy the happiness of married life. Remedy: For family happiness, offer one red chilli, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: You will start to recover from a long illness, but try to stay away from selfish or short-tempered people, as they could cause stress and slow down your healing. You may receive financial gains tonight, possibly from money you had lent earlier. Some close relationships may bring personal challenges today. Your love life will shine, showing the value of your care and efforts. Anyone who tried to block your progress at work will face setbacks today, right before your eyes. You might spend quality time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall. The evening could turn out to be one of the most memorable with your spouse. Remedy: For a happy family life, pour water on a white marble stone after applying a mark of white sandalwood paste.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Try to leave work early today and take some time for relaxation. Investing in real estate could be profitable. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight. You might plan an outing with your partner, but unexpected work could spoil the plan, possibly leading to an argument. Avoid signing any new joint ventures or partnerships today. You’ll be full of creative ideas, and your efforts could bring results beyond your expectations. Don’t pressure your partner into anything—it may create emotional distance between you both. Remedy: For career growth, keep some dust from an elephant’s feet wrapped in blue cloth at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

Virgo: Today is a good day to focus on religious or spiritual activities. Businesspeople are likely to see profits, bringing happiness and satisfaction. Help your wife with household chores—it will lighten her load and strengthen your bond. You’ll be in a romantic mood, with many chances to express love. However, avoid making promises unless you're sure you can keep them. If you have free time, read spiritual books—they may help you find solutions to many of your problems. Your spouse will be full of love and positive energy today. Remedy: For greater success in your career, try using golden spoons while eating, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Libra: Your health will remain excellent, even with a packed schedule. Financial activity will be steady throughout the day, and by the evening, you'll find yourself with a comfortable amount saved. Your natural charm and magnetic personality are likely to attract new friendships. If you're going on a date, steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics to keep the mood light. This is an ideal day for business—especially when it comes to negotiating with new clients. Be open to the guidance of others today; their insights could bring meaningful benefits. A minor hiccup, like a power outage, might make your morning hectic, but your spouse will step in with timely support. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance your romantic experiences and create lasting memories.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Long-suppressed issues may resurface, leading to some mental strain. Unexpected expenses could add to your financial pressure. On the bright side, your parents’ health will show noticeable improvement, and they’ll express their affection warmly. Your charisma will shine today, drawing positive attention—especially from the opposite sex. At work, circumstances are likely to align in your favor, making it a productive day. Take time to connect with the younger members of your family; neglecting this could disrupt your efforts to maintain harmony at home. A lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment may leave you feeling let down. Remedy: Show respect and gratitude toward scholars, wise individuals, and just people to support continued financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health will flourish when you spread joy and positivity to those around you. Be mindful not to overspend on entertainment or beauty-related expenses. Good news on the home front brings comfort—your parents’ health is improving, and their affection will warm your heart. Express your love and optimism in small ways—perhaps by placing fresh flowers at your window. Today holds the potential for both high performance and recognition, making it a great day to shine. You may also enjoy some peaceful moments with an engaging book or magazine. For those who believe marriage is only about physical connection—today proves otherwise. You'll experience the depth and beauty of true love. Remedy: Donate white-colored clothes or fabric to women to invite financial prosperity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will do wonders for your fitness and energy. Financially, your past investments are set to bring rewarding outcomes, adding a sense of stability and success. However, the atmosphere at home may feel a bit unsettled. Differences in opinion could strain a personal relationship, so approach conversations with patience and care. It’s best to hold off on entering any new partnerships or joint ventures today, as timing may not be in your favor. Later in the evening, you may feel the need for solitude—a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park could help clear your mind. Be mindful in your interactions with your spouse, as tensions may lead to a serious disagreement if emotions run high. Remedy: To help restore harmony at home, respectfully offer raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow clothing to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Aquarius: Today promises pure joy as you embrace life with a renewed sense of enthusiasm. However, be mindful of your spending—avoid being overly extravagant. Excessive generosity may lead others to take advantage of your kindness. Amid the hustle of responsibilities—work, finances, and family—you and your partner will find a beautiful escape in each other’s company, sharing deep connection and warmth. Your confidence is on the rise, and signs of progress are clearly visible. Make it a priority to concentrate on meaningful matters today, as your focus will bring positive outcomes. In your married life, unexpected moments of harmony and support may pleasantly surprise you. Remedy: For greater joy and harmony at home, share chocolates, milk-based sweets, or toffees with young girls.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Children will bring joy to your evening, lifting your spirits after a tiring and demanding day. Consider planning a lovely dinner to unwind—their energy and presence will leave you feeling refreshed. However, unresolved matters may become more confusing, and financial concerns could weigh on your mind. On the brighter side, children will lend a helping hand with household tasks, easing your load. You’re likely to connect with a kind and understanding friend today, bringing emotional comfort. Embracing new methods at work will boost your productivity, and your distinctive approach will capture the attention of those around you. Time moves swiftly—use it wisely and make every moment count. And for those who believe marriage is only about physical intimacy, today will reveal the deeper beauty of true love. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish regularly to attract financial growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6.40 pm.