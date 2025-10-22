horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 October 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Keep your mind clear of worries and try to stay calm—this will help you grow mentally strong. Be diligent and attentive with your financial dealings. The evening will bring joy with visiting friends or relatives. Avoid giving in to emotional requests from your partner. Women at your workplace will help with new projects. Explore new travel opportunities. There’s a risk of a serious disagreement with your spouse, so practice patience.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Taurus: You’ll feel energetic and upbeat, which boosts confidence and supports good health. Consider using a creative idea for extra income. Take a break and spend fun time with friends. A marriage proposal may arise as romantic bonds grow stronger. Stay quiet about your goals until they’re achieved. While you plan quality time with your spouse, their health may require changes in plans. Expect to be pleasantly surprised by your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Gemini: Avoid unhealthy foods and stick to your fitness routine. Delayed payments could finally arrive, improving your finances. Don’t let family stress distract you; challenging moments offer important lessons. Hurtful words from your partner could upset you. If you’re in business, keep your plans private to avoid trouble. Seek peace at a place of worship if you feel anxious. Stress from your spouse might affect your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cancer: Change your mood with a social outing. Financial luck is on your side, with strong opportunities to earn. Your charm attracts new friends. If love disappoints, don’t lose hope, as devotion wins in the end. Women may connect you with new professional opportunities. Try to leave work early for family time, but traffic delays are possible. Lingering issues in marriage will start to resolve today.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m.

Leo: Some obstacles may dampen your spirits, but don’t give up; use setbacks to fuel your determination. A family member could offer support in tough times. Past investments can pay off with good returns, but manage your budget carefully. Love will be in the air. Your lofty goals may not come to fruition immediately, so be patient. Help others generously, but avoid unnecessary involvement. Romantic moments with your life partner await you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Virgo: Direct your energy toward helping someone in need; selfless acts bring deep satisfaction. You might get back money you had lent out. Activities with friends will be enjoyable but don’t overspend. Today is perfect for sharing love with your partner. Plans that were on hold might finally proceed. Expect your home to be lively with guests. Your spouse will make you feel truly special.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Libra: Your health remains steady. Seek out new ways to increase your income beyond everyday routines. Rising family duties may add stress but also encourage growth. Consider your family’s feelings in matters of the heart. Things will progress well at work. Travel may bring new acquaintances and perspectives. You'll share a memorable evening with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Scorpio: Your healthy routines and energy conservation serve you well, especially if you travel. You’ll manage tiredness easily despite a demanding schedule. Invest extra funds in property if possible. Make time for children even if it requires effort—it's worth it. Love may feel joyful. Stay energetic at work, as you could finish all tasks efficiently. Trip plans might change last minute. Expect something special from your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Sagittarius: Friends and siblings will provide support and keep you happy. Benefits may come from a brother or sister. Relationships grow stronger. If you’re troubled at home, talk it out. Don’t rely on others for your responsibilities. Express your opinions, as they will be valued. Pay attention to your spouse’s needs, or you may feel upset.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.