Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 September 2024, Monday.
Aries: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking on the floor and, if possible, avoid standing near a friend who is smoking, as it could harm the unborn child. Blessings and good fortune are on the way, with your past hard work beginning to pay off. Be mindful of your spending, as it could upset your spouse if you buy things that aren't immediately necessary. Your presence is so radiant that it can light up even the darkest moments for your partner. You may receive good news at work today. It's important to focus on understanding situations clearly, or you may end up wasting your free time overthinking. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring you happiness today. Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby for better health and peace of mind, as yellow is known to lift spirits.
Lucky Colour: Brown.
Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Taurus: Your wife may lift your spirits today. Financial improvements are on the way. At home, your children might present an issue that seems exaggerated—be sure to check the facts before reacting. Your deep and unconditional love has a special, creative power. Work will get busier as competition intensifies, so it's important to stay on schedule. Remember, someone at home is waiting for you and needs your presence. Your spouse will go out of their way to do something special for you today. Remedy: Avoid consuming tamasic items like alcohol and non-vegetarian food to foster greater happiness within your family.
Lucky Colour: Grey.
Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Gemini: It's important to address your negative thoughts before they lead to mental health issues. You can overcome them by engaging in charitable work, which will provide you with a sense of fulfillment and peace. Be cautious, as visiting close relatives may add to your financial burdens. Unexpected guests might arrive at your home in the evening, so plan something special and try to make it as romantic as possible. Being polite and helpful today will earn you a very positive response from your partners. You can spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place to avoid unnecessary stress and conflicts. With a little effort, today could turn into one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, or white sweets to young girls to improve your financial well-being.