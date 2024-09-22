Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Cancer: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for spiritual growth. The mind acts as the gateway to life, filtering both good and bad experiences. It helps you solve life's challenges and provides the clarity you need. Financial improvements are expected later in the day. Be generous and spend quality, loving moments with your family. Your love life will reach new heights, beginning the day with your partner's smile and ending in each other's dreams. It’s a promising day for businesspeople, as unexpected profits or a windfall might come your way. Those living away from home might prefer to relax in a park or quiet place in the evening after finishing their work. Something special may come your way in the morning, making your entire day wonderful. Remedy: To foster positive feelings among family members, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leo: Include sports activities and outdoor events in your entertainment plans today. You may learn how to save and manage money wisely, which will prove beneficial. Your kindness and understanding will be appreciated, but be cautious—rushing to make judgments may create unnecessary pressure on others. An unexpected romantic spark may surprise you today. This is a great time to build professional connections internationally. Before starting any new project, consult those with significant experience in the field. If possible, meet them today to seek their advice. You'll witness an exceptionally romantic side of your partner today. Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Virgo: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t lose heart. Instead, use these challenges as stepping stones and work even harder to achieve your goals. A relative will offer help during this difficult time. Those in business, especially those dealing with foreign markets, are likely to see financial gains today. Your accomplishments will lift the spirits of your family, adding to your reputation. Continue striving to be a role model for others. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner, sharing food with your beloved. Your artistic and creative talents will attract a lot of appreciation, bringing unexpected rewards. Be cautious with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Your partner might do something wonderful unintentionally, making the moment truly unforgettable. Remedy: Prioritize the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Today promises to be a positive day, with the possibility of finding relief from a long-standing illness. Established businesspeople under this zodiac sign are advised to invest wisely and carefully. In matters involving your spouse, it's important to be mindful—interfering in her affairs without her consent may upset her. Seeking her permission beforehand can help prevent any unnecessary conflict. Differences in opinion could strain personal relationships, so it's best to approach discussions with patience. This is a favorable day for advancing and finalizing key business deals. Remember, to truly enjoy life, it's important to make time for friends and social connections—isolating yourself will only make challenges harder to face alone. Today, your spouse might not be as supportive in tough situations as you'd hope, so be prepared to handle things on your own. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into water to enhance happiness within the family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Hidden issues may arise today, leading to some mental stress. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on purchasing essentials. Your high energy and enthusiasm can help resolve domestic tensions and bring positive outcomes. However, your love life may face some challenges, so approach it with patience. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships today, as they may not work in your favor. Instead, enjoy a relaxing day with a good book or magazine. You might experience a less pleasant side of your spouse today, so be prepared for some moodiness. Remedy: To maintain a harmonious and misunderstanding-free love life, feed jaggery and roti to brown or reddish-colored cows.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Listen to others attentively—you may find solutions to your problems through their advice. Financial speculation is likely to bring you profits today. Spending time with family, children, and friends will be essential in recharging your energy. Your love life is set to blossom, offering you the blissful feeling of being deeply in love. Expect to receive compliments at work, boosting your confidence. After work, you can unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies, which will help you relax. Today, you'll experience the simple joys of married life—love and delicious food. Remedy: Incorporate pure honey into your daily routine to enhance family harmony and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.15 pm.

Capricorn: Low energy may feel like a burden on your health, but it's important to stay engaged in creative activities and keep motivating yourself to fight any illness. You might face some financial challenges today, but with your insight and careful decisions, you can turn a potential loss into a gain. While a tense atmosphere may persist, your family's support will be a great source of comfort. Be cautious in friendships today, as there's a higher chance of misunderstandings. You'll finally understand why your boss tends to be harsh with you, and it may bring some relief. With no pressing commitments, you can enjoy a leisurely day watching movies or TV shows. However, your spouse may give more attention to their own family than yours during a time of need, which could cause some friction. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.

Aquarius: Don’t rely on fate—focus on improving your health, as luck alone won’t help. It's a good time to manage your weight and restart your exercise routine to restore your well-being. Today is favorable for real estate and financial dealings. Social events offer a great chance to strengthen connections with influential people. You might feel the absence of true love in your life today, but remember, everything changes with time, including your romantic situation. Keep business and pleasure separate to avoid complications. You may spend some time today finding a reliable solution to a personal issue. Someone may show extra interest in your spouse, but by the day's end, you’ll realize there’s no cause for concern. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva to enhance your career or business success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Pisces: No need to worry about your health today—those around you will uplift your mood and spirits. If you invest with a long-term perspective, you can expect significant gains. Your cheerful and energetic mood will spread happiness to those around you. Be mindful of your partner’s preferences and avoid wearing clothes they dislike to avoid any offense. Today, you’ll have the energy and skills to increase your earning potential. Your competitive spirit will give you an edge in any contest. Though you may face some challenges with family members, your spouse will offer comfort and affection by the end of the day. Remedy: Wear a copper or gold bangle to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.