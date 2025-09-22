horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 23 September 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Avoid misusing personal relationships to meet your own expectations, as it may upset your spouse. Financial gains are likely today, but sharing a part of it through charity or donations will bring you inner peace. Relatives may surprise you with gifts, though they could also seek some support in return. Your partner will be especially caring and affectionate if you reciprocate with love. Engage yourself in creative work to stay motivated. The day may begin on a dull note, but things will gradually improve, bringing you positive results. By evening, you’ll find some personal time, which you can spend meeting someone close. Married life will feel like a true blessing today. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but practicing meditation and yoga will help you gain both spiritual calmness and physical strength. You’ll realize today that money serves its true purpose only when you control unnecessary expenses. Before making any changes at home, ensure that everyone agrees. Your beloved will fill you with joy, keeping your energy levels high. Positive changes in your work environment are likely. You may feel like wrapping up work early to enjoy some family time—perhaps by watching a movie or visiting a park together. The evening promises to be memorable, as you share beautiful moments with your spouse. Remedy: Store water in copper or gold (if possible) and drink from it for harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Some family members may try to irritate you with their jealous behavior, but keeping your cool is important, as losing your temper could make things worse. Remember, some situations can only be endured, not changed. Investing in religious or spiritual activities today will bring you peace of mind and stability. Avoid making hasty judgments about others—they may be struggling under pressure and need your empathy. Your partner will reveal a delightful new side that strengthens your bond. Professionally, this is a great time to build international contacts, and your persuasive skills will bring you good results. Married life will feel deeply fulfilling today, almost like a divine blessing. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Unwanted thoughts may trouble you today, so try to channel your energy into physical exercise—remember, an idle mind can create negativity. If you are involved in a financial case, the court’s decision is likely to go in your favor, bringing monetary benefits. Your charm and ability to influence others will open up rewarding opportunities. Personal matters will remain stable and manageable. Stay honest and straightforward, as your determination and skills will be recognized. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to find some personal time, which you can use creatively. After a long gap, you and your partner will enjoy a calm and loving day together, free from conflicts. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Control your diet and stick to regular exercise to maintain fitness. Extra money should be wisely invested, preferably in real estate. Your partner will stand by you with full support, and your loving nature will touch everyone around you. However, think carefully before starting any new project and respect the value of your time. Avoid staying around people who are hard to understand, as it may only create unnecessary problems. Today, your spouse will appear more wonderful and caring than ever before. Remedy: Store water in a red or maroon glass bottle, let it absorb sunlight, and then mix it with your bathing water for an active professional life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: The cheerful company of humorous relatives will help reduce your stress and give you the relaxation you need—you are truly fortunate to have them around. Business profits are likely today, bringing joy to many traders and entrepreneurs. Later in the day, some unexpected good news will lift the spirits of your entire family. Pay close attention to the emotions of your beloved, as they may need your understanding. Avoid entering joint ventures, as partners could try to take undue advantage. Any travel plans may face last-minute changes or delays. Your spouse will make the day exceptionally delightful with their affection and care. Remedy: To bring positive vibrations to your professional life, include black salt, black pepper, ginger, dates, and neem leaves in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Engaging in charitable activities today will bring you inner peace and comfort. Investments in real estate are likely to prove rewarding. Friends may offer valuable guidance on personal matters. A new romance could brighten your mood and keep you cheerful. Be open to fresh money-making ideas that come your way, as they may hold great potential. By evening, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Today, you will cherish the beauty and harmony of your married life more than ever before. Remedy: Extend support to girls from underprivileged backgrounds to nurture a harmonious and healthy family life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: The loyalty and courage of your spouse will bring you joy today. Since financial needs can arise unexpectedly, it is wise to plan ahead and start saving diligently. Children may cause some concern by focusing more on outdoor activities than on shaping their careers. In matters of love, avoid being overly submissive. At work, you are likely to receive appreciation and compliments. Young ones of this sign may spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should keep a watchful eye to prevent any injuries. Romance will flourish, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Remedy: Chant “ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः” 11 times to attract favorable outcomes in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Engage yourself in activities that are both exciting and relaxing. Avoid lending money today; if it becomes unavoidable, ensure you get a written agreement on the repayment timeline. Express your love and care to your family through thoughtful words and gestures, as this will strengthen bonds and multiply happiness. Your love life may take a promising turn, with your partner possibly initiating a conversation about marriage. Take time to reflect on every aspect before making a decision. A journey for career advancement could bear fruit, but seek your parents’ permission beforehand to avoid objections later. Try to see situations with clarity—overthinking may otherwise waste your valuable time. Some lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment may leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to strengthen both your body and mind. You may plan a family outing today, spending generously to create joyful memories. Your partner will be supportive and encouraging, adding warmth to the day. For some, wedding bells may soon ring, while others may find romance blossoming and lifting their spirits. The efforts you put in at work today will yield benefits in unexpected ways in the future. Your communication skills will shine, leaving a strong impression on others. With your spouse, the evening could turn into one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Show respect and offer honour to scholars, intellectuals, and just individuals to ensure steady growth in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Evenings spent at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. Exercise caution in all banking and financial dealings today. Your childlike innocence and playful nature will help resolve family issues, keeping personal matters well under control. A long-pending project may face delays, requiring patience and careful planning. You could also spend quality time with the younger members of your family by visiting a park or shopping mall. Today, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, as they truly deserve your affection. Remedy: Mix roasted flour, unrefined sugar crystals, and powdered refined sugar in a dry coconut, and bury it in a secluded spot accessible to black ants. This is believed to ensure growth and success in your business and career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Your health will remain good despite a busy schedule, but remember not to take life for granted—valuing your well-being is a true commitment. Those who have taken loans may face challenges in repayment today. Try to set aside worries and focus on strengthening your position both at home and among friends. Your love life will be vibrant and filled with delightful moments today. Your efforts at work are likely to be recognized and appreciated. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up a significant portion of your time. Today, you may also be reminded of why marriages are said to be made in heaven. Remedy: Wrap seven black grams, seven black peppers, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a secluded spot to promote a fulfilling and stable financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 3.15 pm.