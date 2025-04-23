Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 April 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your cheerful attitude will spread happiness around you. You might see a boost in your finances through speculation or sudden gains. There could be some friction with family members, but try not to let it disturb your peace of mind. Your partner will go out of their way to make you feel loved and happy. Meeting knowledgeable or influential people may inspire new ideas and plans. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will help you find direction. If you think married life is all about compromises, today you may realise it's actually one of the best things that’s happened to you. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, gift yellow or saffron-colored clothes to your teacher, guru, or a spiritual person.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Today, your charm will have a pleasant effect on others, like a sweet fragrance. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to return it now—delaying it might lead to legal trouble. It’s a good day to handle household matters and complete any pending chores. Your love life may improve as you build a deeper connection with your partner. Don’t just keep making plans—start putting them into action. You might try to relax by reading a book, but family interruptions could distract you. Your spouse will make special efforts to make you feel happy today. Remedy: Show respect to scholars, wise people, and those known for fairness to help improve your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Gemini: Outdoor activities may leave you feeling tired and stressed today. However, there’s good news on the financial front—your children could bring you some unexpected economic benefits, which will lift your mood. Be cautious with your spending, though. A lavish lifestyle and late nights might create tension at home. It’s a positive day for romance, and your cheerful mindset will keep things pleasant at work. Try to build new contacts—they could play a big role in boosting your career in the future. If you manage to take out some personal time despite your busy schedule, make sure to use it wisely, as it can help shape a better future. You and your partner will have a heartwarming conversation today, reminding you both of the love you share. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for better health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Practising meditation and yoga today will benefit both your body and mind. You’re likely to receive some financial gains by night, especially if someone returns money you had lent earlier. Before making any changes at home, make sure to get everyone’s approval. If you’ve been harsh with your partner, it's a good time to apologise and mend things. The work you do at the office today may bring unexpected benefits in the future. If you’ve been hoping for something exciting to happen in your life, you may finally feel some relief. You’ll enjoy a peaceful and relaxing time with your spouse. Remedy: For harmony in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, keep it in sunlight, and drink it regularly.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Take some time to relax today and enjoy the company of close friends and family. You might receive support or benefits through your brother or sister. It's also a good time to share your new ideas or plans with your parents—they’re likely to be supportive. You’ll come to see how powerful love can be—it truly fills every gap. You have the potential to achieve a lot, so don’t miss the opportunities that come your way. While you may keep thinking about getting fit and rejuvenated, it’s likely you'll struggle to follow through today too. Your spouse’s warmth and care will make you feel truly special, like royalty. Remedy: For better health, donate a cow. If that’s not possible, donate an amount equal to its cost at a temple or ashram.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Virgo: Spiritual guidance from a wise person will bring you peace and comfort today. If you had invested money based on a stranger's advice, you're likely to see some positive returns now. Friends may also help you connect with people who could be important for your future. Romantic matters might feel a bit complicated today. However, new projects or business ideas will look promising and could bring good profits. Your sense of humour will help you handle situations smoothly. Be careful and gentle with your partner, as one of you might get a minor injury while spending intimate time together. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, donate a pair of leather shoes to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Here’s the simplified version while keeping the meaning and tone intact: Your confidence will be high today, and progress is likely. Before stepping out, seek blessings from your elders—it will bring positive results. Your parents may need some extra care regarding their health, so pay close attention. Be respectful and kind in your relationship—avoid any rude behaviour with your partner. Long-pending plans are likely to move forward now. You might spend your free time glued to your phone or TV. This could upset your spouse, as they may feel ignored. There’s also a chance your partner might say something hurtful on purpose, which could leave you feeling low for a while. Remedy: For happiness in family life, offer one red chili, 27 lentil grains, and 5 red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Your confidence will be high today, and success is within reach. Before leaving home, take blessings from your elders—it will work in your favor. Pay special attention to your parents' health, as they may need extra care. Be gentle and respectful in your romantic relationship—avoid any harsh words. Delayed plans or proposals are likely to move ahead now. You may end up spending your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV. This could upset your spouse, who might feel neglected. There's also a chance they may say something hurtful out of frustration, which could leave you feeling down. Remedy: To bring joy and peace into your family life, offer one red chili, 27 lentil grains, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.

Sagittarius: Your harsh behavior might upset your spouse today. It’s important to understand that disrespect and taking loved ones for granted can harm relationships deeply. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, you may face an urgent expense that makes you realize the value of saving. Try to avoid arguments, confrontations, and criticizing others unnecessarily. There’s a chance of being misunderstood in matters of love, so communicate carefully. The extra knowledge or skills you gain today will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues. You might also receive an unexpected and important invitation. Your day’s plans may get disrupted due to your spouse’s urgent work. However, in the end, you’ll realize that the change turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Remedy: For better health, keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night. In the morning, pour that water at the base of the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Capricorn: Practicing meditation and yoga will benefit both your mind and body. Your finances will improve as overdue payments are finally received. It’s also a good time to involve your parents in your new projects and plans. If you're feeling a one-sided attraction, it could lead to disappointment today. However, it’s a great day to start implementing your new ideas and projects. You might plan to leave the office early today. Once home, you can unwind by watching a movie or going to a park with your family. However, your spouse may be a bit self-centered today. Remedy: Wear green-colored shoes to bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 am to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Stay alert today, as someone may try to make you the scapegoat. Stress and tension could rise. You might go out with your spouse to buy some important items for the household, but it could put a strain on your finances. You’ll enjoy quality time with family and friends. In love, it’s going to be a wonderful day, and long-delayed decisions will be made. Plans for new ventures will be organized and set in motion. You’ll challenge your mind today—some of you might play chess or solve crosswords, while others could write a story, poem, or work on future plans. If you and your spouse have been feeling down lately, today will bring a lot of fun and laughter. Remedy: Helping people with leprosy and caring for those who are hearing or speech impaired will contribute to maintaining good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm.

Pisces: You’ve been blessed with great confidence and intelligence—use them to your advantage. Your financial situation will improve, possibly through unexpected gains or speculation. It’s a good time to consider a marriage proposal. You might experience some emotional pain in love today. Someone at work, who you least expected to connect with, will have a meaningful conversation with you. Today, you might feel the need to spend some time alone, stepping out of the house without informing anyone. Even though you'll be alone, your mind will be filled with many thoughts. Your spouse may be influenced by others and get into a disagreement with you, but your love and understanding will help resolve it. Remedy: Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns praising Goddess Mahalakshmi to enhance trust and understanding between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.