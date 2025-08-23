horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 August 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Be mindful of your eating habits today and keep a check on your weight. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing to buy more. Avoid being too rigid with your family, as flexibility will help preserve harmony at home. Love will bring sweetness into your day, like rich chocolate. Students may find themselves spending excessive time on TV or mobile phones—be careful not to let it turn into wasted hours. Married natives will discover the tender and affectionate side of their partner, sweeter than saccharin. At work, you may need to extend full support to a colleague if their health takes a sudden downturn. Remedy: Offer a coconut in flowing water to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Pay a little extra attention to your health today. Financially, new sources of income may open up through people in your circle. You’ll find many wanting to connect with you, and you’ll be glad to respond with warmth. A picnic or outing with your beloved can help you relive cherished memories. If you live away from home for studies or work, make use of your free time by talking to your family—such conversations may even stir deep emotions. Today, you’ll discover that true love in marriage goes far beyond physical attraction. On the flip side, spending time with people whose company you don’t enjoy could leave you irritated, so choose your companions wisely. Remedy: Distribute packets of milk to the poor for lasting contentment.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Gemini: Begin your day with meditation and yoga to strengthen both body and mind. Pay close attention to your finances if you want to maintain a smooth and stable lifestyle—avoid letting relatives or friends handle your money, as it could push you beyond your budget. Sweet moments with your beloved, perhaps sharing candyfloss or toffees, are likely to brighten the day. Stay open to advice from others; their guidance could bring unexpected benefits. With just a little effort, this day has the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. If you find yourself with free time, make a visit to a public library—it could enrich your wisdom and broaden your perspective. Remedy: Keep fruits or bread/rotis in a bamboo, cane, or reed basket or tray. This simple practice can help remove obstacles from family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Avoid raising your voice, as it may affect your health. With the support of a close relative, you are likely to make good progress in business today, bringing financial gains as well. At home, however, someone may feel irritated with your recent actions, so try to remain understanding. Your love life shines brightly—expect a beautiful turn that makes you feel the bliss of true affection. Your partner may even take you into a magical realm of love and deep emotions. Steer clear of gossip, as it can waste precious time, and if someone approaches you when you’re not in the mood to talk, respond with calmness and patience. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother or a motherly figure to strengthen mental stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: Relief from a prolonged illness may be on the way, giving you a fresh sense of energy. Important plans are likely to materialize today, bringing new financial gains. On the personal front, however, someone at home may be irritated with your actions, and friendships could feel strained—so tread carefully to preserve harmony. Make wise use of your free time, as idleness might hold you back. Be cautious, as a stranger could create misunderstandings between you and your partner. On a brighter note, the day is excellent for tapping into your creativity—your innovative ideas may turn out to be truly pathbreaking. Remedy: Help underprivileged students by offering books, writing materials, uniforms, or other educational support. This will enhance Mercury’s positive influence and remove obstacles in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you feel relaxed and refreshed. Any investment related to your home or property is likely to bring good returns. Domestic life appears peaceful and full of warmth, while a sudden romantic encounter may add excitement to your day. Spending time with siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match together—will strengthen your bond and bring joy. Married natives will feel fortunate for the love and companionship they share. The day may unfold at a slow, soothing pace, giving you the perfect chance to rest, recharge, and rejuvenate. Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to promote harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Libra: Good health makes this a special day, giving you the energy to accomplish something extraordinary. Your plans for saving money are likely to succeed, bringing you financial satisfaction. Parents’ health shows improvement, and their affection will brighten your spirits. In love, your partner’s eyes may reveal something truly special, deepening your bond. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield pleasing results. Married life will feel delightful today, as your spouse’s innocent gestures make the day memorable. A family member may confide in you about a love-related issue—listen carefully and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Place a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to nurture happiness and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Be mindful of your diet today and avoid overeating or indulging in high-calorie foods. A sibling may seek financial help, which could add to your burden for the moment, but the situation is likely to improve soon. At home, plan something fun and different to strengthen family bonds. For some, a new romance may blossom, lifting your spirits and keeping you cheerful. Spending time with the younger members of your family will also bring joy and laughter. If you’ve been feeling weighed down lately, today may bring a refreshing sense of blessings. Cherish these moments with your loved ones, as family time is truly priceless. Remedy: Carry a copper coin or a piece of copper with you to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.45 pm.

Sagittarius: Workplace pressure and minor disagreements at home may create some stress, affecting your focus. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, you may be required to return it today. On the positive side, it’s an excellent day to nurture harmony in your marriage—mutual commitment, trust, and open communication will strengthen the bond. Be cautious, as secret relationships could harm your reputation. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies may take place at home, filling the atmosphere with positivity. However, your spouse’s health might interrupt some of your tasks. Later in the day, you may enjoy watching a movie online with your partner or friends, cherishing the shared experience. Remedy: To deepen your love bond, offer Prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid a pessimistic outlook today, as it may not only limit your opportunities but also disturb your inner balance. Business prospects look bright—there are chances of tremendous profit and opportunities to take your work to new heights. Try not to let family tensions distract you; remember, even tough times carry valuable life lessons. Romance will take center stage, filling your heart and mind with joy. You’ll also find some quality time for yourself, making the day more fulfilling. An old friend may show up, reviving cherished memories with your life partner. On the other hand, unemployed natives might face challenges in securing the desired job, so stay determined and put in greater effort. Remedy: Eat green lentils to stay free from negativity in words and thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: Make room for some fun today—sports and outdoor activities will bring you both energy and joy. Be mindful of your planning, as unrealistic financial decisions could create a shortage of funds. The domestic environment may feel unpredictable, but love will add sweetness to your day, like rich chocolate. You’ll find ample time for yourself, which you can use to fulfill personal desires, read, or enjoy your favorite music. At the same time, be prepared for possible disappointment in your relationship—an issue with your partner could test your patience and even strain your marriage. On a lighter note, the foodie in you may get indulged, perhaps by relishing delicacies or dining at a restaurant with exotic cuisine. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Pisces: It’s a wonderful day for your health—your cheerful mood will act as the perfect tonic, keeping you confident and energized. Investments in stocks and mutual funds are favorable today, especially for long-term gains. However, the health of an infant may cause some concern, requiring extra care and attention. Your beloved will miss you deeply, so planning a surprise could turn the day into something truly memorable. Though you may wish to spend more time with loved ones, circumstances might hold you back. Still, the warmth of your spouse will make you feel nothing short of royalty. End the day on a positive note—read something uplifting or watch an inspiring film to fuel optimism in your life. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati to bring harmony and happiness to family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm.