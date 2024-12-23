Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 December 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: Today is a special day as your good health will empower you to achieve something remarkable. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. However, your unpredictable or casual behaviour might frustrate someone close to you. Your partner will seek more commitment in your relationship. Stay attentive while interacting with influential people, as you might learn something valuable. Nostalgia may lead you to revisit activities you loved during your childhood. A heartfelt conversation with your partner will deepen your appreciation for each other. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by donating pure ghee and camphor at religious places.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and visiting a health club regularly. Those involved in betting or gambling may face losses today, so it’s best to steer clear of such activities. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring immense joy. Romance will blossom, adding sweetness to your day. However, overestimating your ability to handle important tasks alone might lead to challenges, so seek support when needed. Although you may plan some personal time, urgent official tasks could disrupt your schedule. Deep emotional bonding with your partner will make your romantic moments even more special. Remedy: Strengthen your financial status by regularly worshipping Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Gemini: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. If you are travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Children may disappoint you with their lack of focus on their studies. On the brighter side, your love life will flourish—enjoy the moments of affection. At work, face opposition with discretion and courage. Travelling today will bring both joy and valuable learning experiences. However, you may feel let down by your partner, potentially causing strain in your marriage. Remedy: Place a conch shell in your pooja room and worship it daily to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Neglecting your parents could negatively affect your future prospects, as good times are never permanent. Our actions, like sound waves, eventually return to us—producing either harmony or discord, depending on what we sow. Today, you’ll enjoy financial stability and peace of mind, as you manage a significant amount of money. Your charm and personality will help you build new friendships. If you’re in love, the universe seems to align perfectly for you—you are truly fortunate. You might successfully manage major land deals or coordinate entertainment projects today. However, avoid overspending while shopping. Your life partner's inner beauty will shine through, making your bond even stronger. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by chanting Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Leo: Avoid mental tension and stress to ensure a happy and peaceful day. You’ll have a significant amount of money today, bringing you peace of mind. However, domestic chores may feel exhausting and could contribute to mental strain. Your boundless love will be deeply cherished by your partner. At work, your boss might appreciate your efforts and praise your performance. While it’s fine to converse with acquaintances, avoid sharing personal secrets unless you’re sure of their intentions. Your spouse will make you feel that true bliss exists right here on earth. Remedy: Distribute sweets and savouries made from yellow chana dal to those in need of excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Virgo: An increase in family medical expenses is likely. A chronic health issue may trouble you today, possibly requiring a hospital visit and incurring significant costs. Communication may be challenging, especially with those who matter most to you. Your partner’s occasional anger stems from their concern for you—rather than reacting, try to understand their perspective. Your hard work and focused efforts will yield positive results and rewards. While you may feel lazy and unmotivated early in the day, you’ll later realize the importance of using your time wisely. Ignoring small gestures, like fulfilling your partner's simple wishes or sharing affection, could hurt their feelings. Remedy: Offer prasad made of jaggery and gram (chana) to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Libra: Take time today to relax and find joy in the company of close friends and family. You may need to spend a significant amount on your mother’s or father’s health, which could impact your finances. However, this act of care will deepen your bond with them. Avoid imposing your opinions on your children, as it might upset them. Instead, try explaining your perspective calmly to help them understand. Consider planting a sapling today as a positive and grounding activity. Your artistic and creative talents are likely to receive admiration and might even bring unexpected rewards. Avoid repeating actions or habits that no longer serve a purpose—it’s a waste of your time and energy. Be mindful of misunderstandings, as your spouse may react to something they’ve heard in the neighborhood.

Remedy: To enhance financial stability and bring auspiciousness, chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu:

Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardanam, Hamsam, Narayanam.

(अच्युतं केशवं विष्णुं हरिं सत्यं जनार्दनम्। हंसं नारायणं चैवमेतन्नमाष्टकम् पठेत।।)

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Scorpio: Your wife may brighten your mood today. If you’re involved in a financial legal case, expect a favorable decision that could benefit you financially. Planning a party? Make sure to invite your closest friends—they’ll lift your spirits and make the event more enjoyable. However, be cautious about miscommunications or misleading messages, as they could dampen your day. Retailers and wholesalers are likely to have a productive day. In your free time, consider visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any other religious place to find peace and avoid unnecessary conflicts. Remember, married life has its challenges, and you may encounter some today. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by showing care and respect to your grandparents and elderly family members.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Sagittarius: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confident outlook will help bring your hopes and desires closer to reality. However, today might see a steady outflow of money, making it challenging to save. On a positive note, news of inheriting ancestral property could bring joy to the entire family. Love is in the air, and you’ll find plenty of opportunities to express your romantic side. At work, stay alert, as someone might attempt to disrupt your plans. Students may struggle to focus on their studies today, and you might also spend valuable time on friends, potentially at the cost of other priorities. If you’re married, today will offer you a profound sense of joy and fulfillment in your relationship. Remedy: Enhance your financial prospects by showing respect and kindness to young girls and noble women.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your spouse's loyal heart and courageous spirit may bring you immense joy today. Investments could be fruitful, but it’s essential to seek expert advice before proceeding. Unexpected revelations about a family secret might take you by surprise. Your charm is undeniable, and your radiant eyes could brighten your lover’s darkest moments. However, in business meetings, avoid being overly emotional or outspoken, as this might harm your reputation. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign might find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. If you think married life is all about compromises, today will show you that it’s one of the best things that has ever happened to you. Remedy: Strengthen your professional life by donating books, stationery, or financial support to schools, orphanages, hostels, or other educational institutions.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Dedicate your free time to hobbies or activities that bring you joy. Be cautious with your finances—avoid overspending and steer clear of unreliable financial schemes. Your casual and unpredictable behavior might frustrate someone you live with, so try to be more considerate. There’s a strong chance you’ll meet someone today who captivates your heart. Female colleagues will be especially supportive and may assist you in completing pending tasks. While you may spend time planning ways to rejuvenate your body and improve your fitness, following through might remain a challenge. Your married life takes a unique turn today, and you may experience something truly out of the ordinary. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by consistently wearing clean and well-maintained clothes.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: Meditation and self-reflection will bring you peace and clarity today. Long-standing financial arrears and dues are likely to be recovered, easing some of your worries. Support from relatives will lighten your mental load and provide comfort. Romance will take center stage, filling your heart with warmth. However, it’s best to avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now. While staying in tune with the times is important, remember to prioritize your family and spend meaningful time with them. Your partner’s romantic side will shine brightly today, making it a day to cherish. Remedy: For success in business or work, consider donating blood to someone in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.