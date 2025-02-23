Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 February 2025, Monday.

Aries: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive expectations will pave the way for achieving your dreams and desires. If you're a student aspiring to study abroad, financial challenges at home may trouble you today. However, social gatherings will provide a great opportunity to connect with influential people and strengthen your relationships. Avoid using emotional pressure on your partner, as it may create unnecessary tension. While joint ventures started today will bring long-term benefits, you may face some resistance from partners. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies will take place at home, bringing a sense of positivity. However, your spouse might cause some unexpected financial loss. Remedy: Support and assist visually impaired individuals to invite positive energy into their love lives.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Take care of your mental well-being, as it is essential for a spiritually fulfilling life. The mind serves as the gateway to all experiences, shaping both good and bad aspects of life. A clear mind helps in solving problems and provides the necessary wisdom to navigate challenges. Today, you may find it easy to secure funds, recover outstanding debts, or gather financial support for new projects. However, concerns over the health of a female family member may trouble you. Love life will bring positive energy. If you're considering a new business partnership, ensure you have all the necessary information before making a commitment. Unfortunately, your free time may be consumed by unimportant tasks today. On a brighter note, your spouse will express their deep appreciation for you with heartfelt words. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti for greater harmony and auspiciousness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: People with blood pressure issues may benefit from consuming red wine in moderation, as it can help lower blood pressure and control cholesterol levels, promoting relaxation. A family member’s illness may bring financial strain, but their health should be your primary concern right now. You are likely to make significant changes to your home environment today. Avoid giving in to emotional demands in your love life. At work, you may finally get the kind of assignment you've always wanted. Despite your busy schedule, you might find time to step out with your spouse. However, minor disagreements could arise. Be mindful, as certain relatives might create disturbances in your marital harmony. Remedy: Feed spinach to cows to enhance positivity and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 6 pm.

Cancer: Engage in sports and outdoor activities today to make the most of your leisure time. While you may encounter some financial challenges, your wisdom and smart decisions can help turn losses into gains. An evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will uplift your mood and bring relaxation. However, unpredictable behaviour from your partner might leave you feeling uneasy. Maintain emotional balance while negotiating important business deals. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will be a key part of your day. You might initially feel uncomfortable about something your spouse does, but with time, you’ll realize it was for the best. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, avoid cruelty towards animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Avoid making impulsive decisions, as they may negatively impact your children’s well-being. The day may start on a positive note, but unexpected expenses in the evening could leave you feeling concerned. With a lighter workload, you’ll have the opportunity to spend quality time with your family. If you're single, the chances of forming a new romantic connection are high—just be cautious about sharing personal information too soon. Those in creative fields will have a rewarding day, gaining long-awaited recognition and success. You might also enjoy a relaxing time reading an engaging book or magazine. Your married life will be filled with happiness and harmony today. Remedy: Wearing shades of green in your clothing can help enhance your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Virgo: Despite being in high spirits, you may find yourself missing someone special who couldn't be with you today. A pleasant surprise awaits you, as money from a debtor may unexpectedly be credited to your account, bringing happiness. An evening at the movies or a romantic dinner with your spouse will help you unwind and enjoy the day. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to your loved one and make the most of it. If you've been facing challenges at work, today will bring positive changes and success. You may also prefer to spend some quiet time away from relatives, seeking peace and relaxation. Although jokes about married life often circulate on social media, today, you will have an emotional moment when you realize the deep and beautiful truths about your relationship. Remedy: Wearing yellow more often can enhance growth and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to enhance both your physical well-being and mental resilience. Avoid making financial decisions or taking actions that could result in a loss without consulting an experienced advisor. Attending your child’s award function will bring you immense joy, as you witness them fulfilling your expectations. Rekindle cherished memories by going on a picnic with your loved one. However, be mindful of your dominant attitude, as it may invite criticism from colleagues. While you often prioritize your family’s needs over your own, today you will find time to explore a new hobby and focus on self-care. Additionally, you and your spouse may receive wonderful news. Remedy: To improve business prospects, chant “ॐ ह्रां ह्रीं ह्रौं सः सूर्याय नमः” (Om Hraam Hreem Hroum Sah Suryaya Namaha) 11 times in the early morning.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: You may face an important decision today, which could make you feel tense and anxious. This will also be a day of financial realization, as you understand the impact of unnecessary spending on your future. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive family matters with care. Nurture your relationship like a precious treasure to keep love alive. Your dedication and hard work will yield positive results at the workplace. While travel may not bring immediate gains, it will set the stage for future opportunities. Today, you and your spouse will create a beautiful and unforgettable memory together. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.

Sagittarius: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy. Be mindful of your spending and stick to your budget to avoid financial strain. It’s a favorable day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, strengthening your bonds. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner with your partner, making the evening special. Female colleagues will be especially supportive, assisting you in completing pending tasks at work. While your family may seek your attention to discuss their concerns, you will find time to indulge in something you enjoy. Your marriage will reach a beautiful and fulfilling moment today. Remedy: For financial growth, eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Stay calm and avoid raising your voice for the sake of your health. Those involved in the dairy industry may see financial gains today. Your spouse and children will shower you with extra love and care, making your day special. A compassionate and understanding friend will brighten your mood. At work, expect to receive well-deserved compliments for your efforts. While your family may confide in you about various concerns, you will still find time to engage in an activity you enjoy. Your dedication to strengthening your marriage will bring results beyond your expectations today. Remedy: To promote good health, indulge in a refreshing milk bath.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Prioritize your health and bring order to your routine. Avoid those seeking temporary loans, as it may lead to unnecessary financial strain. A period of tension may arise, but the unwavering support of your family will help you navigate through it. You may feel the absence of true love today, but remember that romance evolves with time. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career—your dedication and expertise will lead to significant success. Attending seminars and exhibitions will expand your knowledge and introduce valuable connections. While you may experience challenges with family members, your spouse's affection at the end of the day will bring comfort and warmth. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: Your spouse’s health may cause stress and anxiety today, so be attentive and supportive. Financial concerns may arise, and seeking advice from your father or a father figure you trust could be beneficial. An evening out with friends will lift your spirits and bring relaxation. A long period of loneliness comes to an end as you finally connect with someone special. If you've been waiting for the right moment to talk to someone at work, today might be your chance. Be mindful of the time spent on your phone, as excessive internet browsing can lead to regret later. While you often come across jokes about married life, today you will experience deep emotions as you recognize the true beauty of your relationship. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15–20 minutes in the early morning to improve health and prevent deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.