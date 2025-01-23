Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 January 2025, Friday.

Aries: Make sure to give your body the rest it needs to recharge, as ignoring fatigue could lead to negative thoughts. If you have surplus money, consider investing it in real estate. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you immense joy. Your charm will work in your favour today. At work, focus on improving your performance and approach to avoid creating a negative impression in the eyes of your boss. If you’ve been criticized for not spending enough time with your family, you might plan to make it up to them. However, an unexpected task may disrupt your plans. On the bright side, you will feel a deep connection with your spouse today, realizing the true meaning of the vows you took during marriage. Your partner is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Wearing cream or white-coloured shoes will bring luck and positivity to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Today is a favourable day to focus on religious and spiritual pursuits. You’ll realize the value of past investments, as an old one may yield profitable returns now. With less work pressure, you’ll have the opportunity to spend quality time with your family. For those in relationships, partners will be highly considerate of family sentiments. Your growing confidence will pave the way for visible progress in your endeavours. After work, you may unwind by indulging in your favourite hobbies, helping you feel relaxed and refreshed. On a nostalgic note, your spouse might bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful and mischievous moments. Remedy: Fixing copper nails in the four corners of your bed is believed to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: If you haven’t been getting enough rest, today you might feel exhausted and need extra time to recharge. Financial gains are likely, but consider performing acts of charity or making donations, as it will bring you mental peace. Your cheerful and loving mood will spread joy to those around you. However, you may need to set aside thoughts of your beloved to deal with life’s practical challenges. At work, you’ll successfully handle controversies or office politics, coming out on top. Be cautious about associating with people who could damage your reputation. Although your neighbours might attempt to create trouble in your married life, the strong bond you share with your spouse will remain unshaken. Remedy: For good health, place a container filled with milk near your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the milk under the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Cancer: Your health will remain in good shape despite a busy day. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling significant financial matters. Consider visiting a relative who hasn’t been feeling well—it will mean a lot to them. Be cautious in matters of love today, as it might bring complications. At work, things could take a positive turn if you make a small gesture, like greeting someone who isn’t fond of you. Travel plans may bring you joy and prove to be a valuable learning experience. On the personal front, your spouse might not fulfil your expectations today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Remedy: Store water in a copper or gold vessel (if possible) and drink from it for a harmonious and happy family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Daydreaming won't get you anywhere—focus on taking meaningful steps to meet your family's expectations. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Your timely assistance could save someone’s life, earning you pride and admiration from your family, while also inspiring them. If you spend time with your social group, you might catch the attention of someone special. Professionals in the banking sector can expect good news, with some having strong chances of a promotion. Celebrate your achievements with your colleagues to amplify the joy. However, some of your free time might get wasted on unproductive tasks today. On a positive note, your spouse will instantly lift your spirits and ease your worries with their love and care. Remedy: Offer white flowers and some money in flowing water to enjoy good health and auspicious benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 2 pm.

Virgo: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the issues that have been troubling your mind. A financial boost today could help ease many of your monetary worries. Your brother’s unexpected support will prove to be a pleasant surprise. The thought of meeting an old friend after a long time might fill you with excitement and anticipation. At work, you are likely to experience progress and positive developments. However, someone close to you may ask for quality time, but due to a busy schedule, you might not be able to fulfil their request, leaving both of you disappointed. On the brighter side, your spouse’s love and affection will help you forget all the hardships in your life and bring you peace. Remedy: Feed fried snacks (pakodas) to crows to stay happy and healthy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: The support of influential individuals will significantly boost your morale. Your financial situation may improve through unexpected gains or wise speculation. Focus on nurturing a positive and healthy relationship with your children. Let go of the past and embrace the bright and joyful times that lie ahead—your hard work will pay off. Love has the potential to take you on an emotional journey without changing your surroundings. You may also find yourself embarking on a romantic getaway today. Business owners should avoid sharing sensitive details about their plans or proposals with others, as doing so could lead to complications. Travel opportunities may introduce you to new places and influential connections. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today, bringing joy and harmony into your life. Remedy: Supporting visually-challenged individuals and donating sweetened rice to orphanages can help enhance your career success and professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.

Scorpio: Avoid unnecessary worry about your health, as it may worsen your condition. An improvement in your financial situation will make it easier to purchase essential items. Steer clear of controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Your romantic relationship might take a significant turn today, with your partner possibly bringing up the topic of marriage. Be sure to carefully evaluate all aspects before making a decision. Business partners are likely to be supportive, enabling you to collaborate effectively and complete pending tasks. Prioritizing timely completion of your work and heading home early will benefit you, bringing happiness to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. After a period of challenges, you and your spouse will rediscover your love for each other. Remedy: Distribute sweets or snacks made from yellow chana dal to those in need for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.30 am.

Sagittarius: Make an effort to leave the office early today and indulge in some recreational activities. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable financial advice from close contacts, so stay open to suggestions. However, exercise caution when dealing with both friends and strangers. It might not be the best day for romance, as finding genuine love could prove challenging. Instead, focus on connecting with experienced individuals and learning from their insights. Consider making changes to your appearance to boost your confidence and attract potential partners. Your spouse may be influenced by others and could initiate a conflict, but your patience, love, and understanding will help resolve any issues and restore harmony. Remedy: Foster peace at home by lighting a lamp and offering prayers to Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid letting unwanted thoughts take over your mind. Focus on staying calm and stress-free, as this will strengthen your mental resilience. Financial constraints may temporarily delay some important tasks. However, for some, a new addition to the family will bring moments of joy and celebration. An unexpected romantic connection might develop if you spend the evening socializing with friends. Students are likely to have an excellent day, performing well in their exams. Use this success as motivation to work even harder rather than letting it inflate your ego. If you've been criticized for not spending enough time with your family, you may plan to make up for it today. However, unexpected work might disrupt your intentions. On the bright side, today promises to be one of the most beautiful days of your married life. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, place a silver coin in a container of Gangajal and keep it in your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you are filled with a magical sense of hope and positivity. While money holds significance in your life, avoid letting it affect your relationships negatively. Strike a balance and focus on what truly matters. Break free from your monotonous routine and spend some quality time with your friends. Express your love even in the face of challenges or misunderstandings from your partner. New and innovative ideas will prove to be highly productive, so embrace them with enthusiasm. Leverage your confidence to step out, meet new people, and expand your social circle. However, your spouse may be deeply absorbed in work today, which could leave you feeling neglected. Handle the situation with understanding and patience. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to enhance harmony and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Begin your day with some light exercise—it's a great way to boost your mood and start feeling good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and stay committed to it. Advice from your father could prove invaluable at work, so be open to his guidance. If you're seeking emotional support, your elders may provide the reassurance you need. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval, so handle the situation with care and understanding. On the professional front, your business acumen and negotiation skills will work in your favor, leading to financial gains. Take some time to connect with an elder family member today—they may share valuable life lessons that broaden your perspective. You'll also have plenty of opportunities to spend quality time with your spouse, but be mindful of your health and take necessary precautions. Remedy: Carry a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance and cherish a memorable love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.