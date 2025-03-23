Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 March 2025, Monday.

Aries: Enjoy life to the fullest and embrace moments of joy. Your siblings may seek financial assistance today, which could strain your budget, but the situation will soon improve. Household chores may feel exhausting and contribute to mental stress. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain. Avoid signing new joint ventures or partnerships today. Nostalgia may draw you towards activities you loved as a child. Your spouse will be in a great mood, and you might receive a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Worship a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze daily for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:00 pm.

Taurus: A smile is the best remedy for all your troubles. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances today, as you may risk losing your belongings in an intoxicated state. Prioritizing the needs of your family members should be your focus. Your partner will be your guiding angel today—cherish the special moments together. Despite a heavy workload, you’ll feel energetic at work and may even complete tasks ahead of schedule. While keeping up with time is important, don’t forget to value your family and spend quality moments with them. Your spouse’s innocent gestures will bring joy to your day. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksha in a white thread to enhance your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gemini: Spending time playing with children will be a deeply refreshing experience. Keep your temper in check and treat colleagues with respect—straying from this could put your job and financial stability at risk. If you're planning a gathering, invite your closest friends; their presence will uplift your spirits. Being harsh with your beloved may create tension in your relationship, so approach conversations with kindness. It’s a productive day, so make the most of it at work. You'll also find time to focus on yourself. However, your spouse may not be very supportive in challenging situations today. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect and care for your sister.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cancer: Elevate your life to experience its true richness, and begin by letting go of worries. Your financial situation will remain stable today, but be mindful of unnecessary spending. Friends will be there to support you if needed. Love will make everything around you feel brighter and more vibrant. A journey related to job opportunities may bring positive outcomes—stay calm and express yourself confidently in interviews. Nostalgia may draw you toward childhood activities. Your married life will be especially delightful today, so plan a special evening with your spouse. Remedy: For good health, wash a piece of copper or silver with milk and rice, then bury it in the ground and pour the milk and rice on a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: 7 am to 8 am.

Auspicious Time: White.

Leo: Children will bring joy to your evening, making it a perfect time to unwind with a pleasant dinner after a hectic day. Their presence will refresh and energize you. An improvement in finances will allow you to make important purchases. If you’re feeling stressed, share your thoughts with close friends or relatives to ease your mind. Your beloved may seek commitment—be honest and avoid making promises you can't keep. You might set ambitious goals today, but don’t be discouraged if results don’t meet your expectations. You may plan creative activities in your free time, though success might be elusive. The day is filled with romance—good food, delightful scents, and joyful moments will make your time with your spouse truly special. Remedy: Wrap any ancestral property, souvenir, or heirloom in a yellow cloth and store it in a locker to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Virgo: Sharing happiness with others will bring you good health and positivity. Investing in conservative options will help you earn well, and you’ll be able to clear any outstanding family debts. Your love life will be full of warmth and excitement. At work, colleagues will support you in making bold and progressive changes, but you must be ready to act swiftly. Encouraging your subordinates to put in extra effort will lead to great results. Today, you’ll challenge your intellect—some may engage in chess or crosswords, while others may write stories, poetry, or plan for the future. Despite recent challenges, your life partner will express their deep affection for you, making the day truly special. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivlinga for a harmonious and fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Financial matters may create some tension today. However, with support from someone of the opposite sex, you could gain financial benefits in your business or job. Take time to connect with those who genuinely care for you. Your love life may take a significant turn, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Be sure to consider all aspects carefully before making a decision. You’ll find yourself clearing up several small but important tasks. While you may have plans to focus on your health and fitness, following through could be a challenge once again. Today, you’ll come to appreciate just how much you mean to your significant other. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing what you truly enjoy. If an investment opportunity catches your attention, take a closer look and consult with experts before making any commitments. It's a great day to strengthen your bond with your spouse. In a relationship, both partners should be fully committed to love and trust while maintaining open and constructive communication. Romance will be at the center of your emotions today. Investments made today could be profitable, though you may face some opposition from partners. To make the most of your day, remember to carve out time for yourself despite a busy schedule. Expect a joyful moment as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with love. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract greater financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Make sure to get plenty of rest to restore your energy. You may end up spending a significant amount on household essentials today, which could cause some mental stress. However, your charm and ability to impress others will bring rewarding opportunities. Avoid the habit of constantly falling in love—focus on building meaningful connections. Students will have an excellent day, performing well in their exams. Stay humble and let this success motivate you to work even harder. Attending seminars and exhibitions can provide valuable knowledge and networking opportunities. If you take your spouse on a romantic date today, it could strengthen your relationship and bring you closer. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly for success in business and career.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your polite and kind demeanor will earn you appreciation, with many people offering you words of praise. However, it may not be the most financially favorable day, so be mindful of your expenses and manage your budget wisely. An old friend might reach out in the evening, bringing back cherished memories. Your presence brings joy and meaning to your beloved’s life. You may find yourself handling major land deals or coordinating entertainment projects. Stay open to advice from others, as it could prove beneficial today. This day has the potential to be one of the most beautiful moments of your married life. Remedy: Donate white-colored clothes or fabrics to women to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will pave the way for the fulfillment of your hopes and dreams. New financial opportunities may arise through people in your network. Children will be a great help in completing household tasks. Love is in the air, filling your day with joy and romance. Your eagerness to learn new things will be exceptional today. You might spontaneously decide to take a break from work and spend quality time with your family. If you and your spouse have been feeling disconnected lately, today promises to bring laughter, excitement, and unforgettable moments. Remedy: Offer water on a Shivlinga to enhance harmony and happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 8.30 am to 11.15 am.

Pisces: Your spouse's loyalty and courageous spirit will bring you immense joy today. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial transactions. Spending time with family or close friends will make the day even more special. You may find yourself deeply missing your partner, feeling their presence even in their absence. This is an excellent time to initiate new projects and plans. Consider using your free time to relax and have fun with your closest friends. Your married life will flourish today—take the opportunity to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Donate pure ghee and camphor at a religious place to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.