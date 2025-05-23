horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 May 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Your argumentative nature might increase the number of people who dislike you. Don’t let anyone provoke you into doing something you’ll regret later. Financial problems are likely to ease with support from friends. You may find it hard to control your emotions, but avoid bothering those around you, or you may end up feeling isolated. Neglecting your partner could create tension at home. Despite your busy schedule, you'll manage to spend some quality time with your children, which will make you realise what you've been missing. Relatives from your spouse’s side might disrupt your marital peace. Tonight, you may have a long phone conversation with someone close, sharing thoughts about your life. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak (mark) on your forehead to stay healthy and protect yourself from illnesses.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: A relaxed evening with your spouse, whether at the movies or over dinner, will lift your mood. You’re likely to have a good amount of money today, which will bring peace of mind. However, a quarrel with a neighbour could upset you. Try to stay calm, as reacting in anger will only make things worse. Sometimes, silence and non-cooperation are the best ways to avoid conflict. Focus on maintaining friendly relations. You might feel incomplete without your partner, but today you’ll get a chance to spend quality time together and express your feelings. Be cautious, though—some neighbours may spread misleading personal information about your married life among friends or family. Your straightforward nature is your strength, so keep embracing simplicity. It’s a key to a better life. Remedy: To keep love and harmony alive in your relationship, visit the Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Gemini: Your health will remain good even if the day gets busy. Financially, you'll be in a strong position. Thanks to favourable planetary positions, you may find several chances to earn money today. Focus your efforts on your family’s well-being, and let love and positive intentions guide your actions, not greed. Your relationship could take a meaningful turn today, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. If this happens, take your time and think things through carefully before making any decision. You may also get a chance to step away from work and spend some peaceful moments with your spouse. Their care and affection will bring you great joy. Gardening might help you relax today, and it’s also a great way to support the environment. Remedy: Wear green shoes to bring happiness and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: Around 2 pm.

Cancer: If you haven’t been getting enough rest lately, you may feel very tired today and will need to take some extra time to relax. If you're planning to go out with friends, be careful with your spending, as there’s a chance of losing money. Instead of feeling sorry for yourself, try to reflect and learn important life lessons. Love will uplift you and give you a reason to smile. Today, you may feel nostalgic and want to revisit hobbies or activities you enjoyed as a child. Your spouse will prove to be your biggest support today, almost like an angel. Don’t just take our word for it—notice it for yourself. A small disagreement at home might cause some tension. But if you stay calm and patient, you can help bring back a cheerful mood in the family. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot to bring positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your cheerful nature will brighten the mood of those around you. Property deals are likely to work out in your favour, bringing in great profits. Stay open to new ideas and don’t hesitate to seek support from close friends. Romance is in the air today, and you'll likely feel a strong emotional connection with your partner. While sports and physical activity are important, make sure they don’t interfere with your studies or responsibilities. Your spouse will be especially loving and full of positive energy today. When starting something new, focus on the task itself instead of worrying too much about the outcome. Keep your attention on your work and stay dedicated. Remedy: Donate a flag at a religious place to attract success and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Pressure from your seniors at work and some tension at home may leave you feeling stressed, making it hard to stay focused. Someone with big ideas may approach you, but be sure to check their background and reliability before making any investments. If you're feeling mentally burdened, talk to a close friend or relative—it will help ease your stress. Your partner might struggle to express their feelings today, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. A loved one may ask for your time, but your busy schedule might stop you from being there, upsetting both of you. Someone might show unusual interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realise there's nothing to worry about. Your behaviour may not sit well with some people today, so take this as a sign to reflect and bring more positivity into your attitude and actions. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by donating clean cotton clothes and namkeens (savoury snacks) to the underprivileged.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

Libra: Stay committed to your exercise routine and avoid indulging in high-calorie foods. A promising financial agreement is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh gains. Spend quality time with your family or close friends to make the most of the day. This day holds the potential to become truly unforgettable—if you seize the moment to deepen emotional or romantic connections. People born under this zodiac sign are naturally intriguing; they thrive in social settings yet also value moments of solitude. Fortunately, you'll find time today to reconnect with yourself and enjoy some peaceful solitude. A delightful evening with your spouse is on the horizon, strengthening your bond. However, be mindful not to come across as boastful—this could create unnecessary distance between you and your friends. Remedy: Feed wheat flour balls to fish to enhance positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Your smile has the power to lift your spirits and ward off feelings of gloom. If you're traveling today, be especially cautious with your belongings—carelessness could lead to loss or theft. An old misunderstanding may finally be resolved, as someone who once held resentment toward you may seek reconciliation. In matters of the heart, your bond remains strong—nothing can come between you and your loved one. Today offers you ample time for self-care and personal fulfillment. Whether it’s diving into a good book, enjoying your favorite music, or simply relaxing, embrace this opportunity to recharge. Contrary to the belief that marriage is only about physical connection, today you’ll discover a deeper, more meaningful expression of love. Though work demands might feel overwhelming, there's a silver lining—focused effort can help you sharpen your skills and grow professionally. Remedy: For financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11.10 am to 1.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Your energy levels will be high today, giving you the motivation to make the most of your time. It's a great day to learn how to manage your finances better—developing the habit of saving and using your money wisely will serve you well. A lively and heartwarming atmosphere is expected at home, as guests bring joy and good company. However, a request from your partner may be difficult for you to fulfill today, which could lead to some emotional tension. Be patient and communicate openly to avoid misunderstandings. Before diving into any new project or task, take time to consult with those who have experience in the field. Their insights could be incredibly valuable. If possible, meet them in person and seek their guidance. A visit from an old friend may stir up nostalgic memories—especially those shared with your life partner—bringing a sentimental touch to your day. However, be mindful of how you spend your free time; the stars suggest that you might end up glued to the television for longer than expected. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle is believed to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Today promises pure joy as you embrace life with a spirit of celebration and fulfillment. If you've been working toward securing a loan, luck is on your side—success is likely. Good news arrives by post, bringing happiness to the entire family and lifting everyone's spirits. Romantic thoughts and cherished memories may occupy your mind, creating a dreamy, sentimental mood. Your partner longs for quality time together, but your inability to meet that need might leave them feeling disappointed. Their frustration may be more visible than usual, so try to offer understanding and reassurance. On the brighter side, your spouse will surprise you in a wonderful way today—reminding you just how amazing they truly are. Love and warmth will be in the air. Make sure to use your time wisely and avoid letting it slip away on unimportant matters. Remedy: To ease mental stress and restore balance, practice yoga and meditation.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 6.45 pm.

Aquarius: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities will help you recharge and regain your lost energy. Financially, it's a favorable day—long-awaited payments or dues may finally come through. Your sharp wit and charm will make you the center of attention in social settings. However, if you're heading out on a date, steer clear of sensitive or controversial topics to keep the mood light and pleasant. You understand the value of personal space, and today you'll have plenty of free time to enjoy. Consider using it to play your favorite sport, hit the gym, or simply unwind. Be mindful in your relationships—if others seem to have more influence over your decisions than your partner, it could create tension or resentment. Also, a family member's unexpected criticism might hurt your feelings, so stay grounded and don't take things too personally. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother or a motherly figure to foster emotional stability and inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Your remarkable intellectual strength will empower you to overcome any personal challenges. Maintaining a positive mindset is key to facing and defeating these difficulties. Financial improvements are on the horizon, making it easier for you to clear long-standing bills and dues. For those seeking marriage, promising matrimonial prospects may arise. Romance is in the air—plan something memorable for the evening and let love take center stage. At home, the atmosphere will be vibrant, with rituals, sacred ceremonies, or festive occasions enhancing the sense of togetherness. Today is bound to feel wonderfully intense—you and your spouse may share deeply passionate moments that strengthen your bond. Your unique qualities and character will earn you admiration and appreciation from those around you. Remedy: For enhanced well-being, offer red vermillion (kumkum) to your family or personal deity during worship.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.